The UK’s 7 best wild camping spots

Unless you’re in some parts of Dartmoor or most parts of Scotland, wild camping is only legal if you have the landowner’s permission. But many landowners are accommodating if you remain discreet (arrive late, leave early) and leave no trace. Use an

to pick a spot that’s at least a 20-minute walk from the nearest road or building and set back from marked hiking routes, and avoid map markings such as green slashes (bogs) and broken lines (tracks). You also need to ensure you take any litter back home with you and respect the environment at all times.