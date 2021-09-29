Snow season is finally upon us, which means long days spent on the slopes, cozy nights chilling out by the fire, and this year, getting creative with your festivities. With the right ingredients, including the new Red Bull Winter Edition, you can create the perfect mocktail, and the perfect party with friends from the comfort of your own home (even if it is over Zoom).

Shake things up this year with our list of the best Red Bull Winter Edition mocktail recipes. Up first, Stacey Roy aka The Nerdy Bartender is here with a step-by-step guide to making a Frosted Berry Twist.

The Red Bull Winter Edition Frosted Berry Twist © Stacey Roy

1. Frosted Berry Twist

Preparation time : < 3 minutes

You will need:

Red Bull Winter Edition

Fresh raspberries

Frozen blueberries

Half a lemon

Cranberry juice

Sugar

Ice (cubed)

I’ve crafted drinks for every occasion, but what I’ve been looking for THIS season is something to help me keep up with the hustle and bustle of the video calls over the holidays (there’s SO many of them). Enter: Red Bull Winter Edition: The Frosted Berry Twist.

The great thing about Red Bull Winter Edition is that the flavours are prominent but not overbearing. This allowed me to pull and enhance the notes that stood out to me: the raspberry specifically. And it wouldn’t be right if it didn’t have a wintery garnish, so a sugar rim that was more concentrated on the top and “fluttered” down seemed like a perfect “snowy” solution. The goal of any mocktail is to feel like you’re having something special, something that still takes craftsmanship to produce, and this mocktail is well-balanced and Nerdy Bartender approved!

Step 1: The Mix

In your shaker combine a handful of fresh raspberries, 2oz of frozen blueberries (putting the blueberries into a shot glass makes this feel more elevated), half a lemon quartered, and 1oz of cranberry juice. Muddle. Shake with ice.

Step 2: The Glass

Rim the edge of the glass with a slice of lemon, and dip the edges into a plate of sugar for that snowy effect.

Step 3: The Pour

Strain the mixture into a martini or coupe glass and top with Red Bull Winter Edition.

Step 4: The Garnish

Some say that the garnish is more important than the mocktail. I don’t say that, but I do say that it’s JUST as important! The garnish is what makes you say “wow” when a drink arrives, it gives you a taste of the drink before you’ve even picked up the glass. For this mocktail, a simple skewer with a couple of raspberries delicately placed atop of the snowy-rimmed glass tells you this drink is simple, festive, and fruity.

Step 5: The Best Part

Drink and enjoy! Whether you’re online holiday shopping or dancing on your kitchen table ringing in the new year, the Frosted Berry Twist is the perfect mocktail to give you wiiings.

These next few mocktail recipes are even easier to create at home -- simply combine all the ingredients in your glass, top with Red Bull Winter Edition, stir and enjoy!

2. Givré

You will need:

Red Bull Winter Edition

Glass full of ice cubes

Half a lemon, pressed

Splash of orange juice

Serve in : Highball glass

Garnish with : Curly lemon zest

3. The Blue

Created by : Steve Perrin at Rusty's in Blue Mountain Resort , ON

You will need:

Red Bull Winter Edition

Glass full of ice cubes

2oz Ginger Ale

1oz lime juice

Blackberries

Serve in : Highball glass

Garnish with : Mint

4. Frosted Winter

You will need:

Red Bull Winter Edition

Glass full of ice cubes

Muddled berries

A half ounce of lemon juice

Serve in : Tall cocktail glass

Garnish with : Frozen berries

