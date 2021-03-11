9 obstacles you can take on at the toughest off-road dirt track in India

Red Bull Ace of Dirt is one of India’s top multi-discipline off-roading bike competitions.

Bringing together elements of motocross, endure and dirt track racing, Red Bull Ace of Dirt pits India’s top 32 upcoming off-road bikers against each other at BigRock Dirt Park near Bengaluru.

Overhead view of the 1.6-km course at BigRock Dirtpark © Ali Bharmal / Red Bull Content Pool

Envisioned by CS Santosh and his team of riders and trainers at BigRock, Red Bull Ace of Dirt had its inaugural edition in 2019 and will be conducted for a second time on 18th an 19th March 2021.

Ahead of the second edition, biker and head trainer Nilesh ‘Nelly’ Dhumal described the 1.6-km course of BigRock DirtPark, which will host Red Bull Ace of Dirt, and the obstacles riders will face there.

1. Weighbridge

Weighbridge © Ishaan Bhataiya | Red Bull Content Pool

It’s a teeter-totter, aka see-saw. These are narrow bridges placed adjacently at the start of the course. Four riders immediately get out of the gate and the on have to fight for space on the weighbridge. There are four weighbridges on the course.

How to take it on: You need to be smart about the approach speed. If you are too fast, you may launch your bike but there are chances of wrecking the bike by doing that. Nelly suggests approaching with just the right speed to go up the weighbridge and ride it back down. He says launching on the bridge and landing on the flat ground is a very heavy impact on the body as well as the bike which should be avoided.

Difficulty rating: 6/10

2. Blipper’s log

Blipper's log © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

This obstacle has a set of logs placed in random combinations. There are chances of losing speed and getting stuck over here.

How to take it on: Nelly says choosing the right line, timing the throttle, body positioning, and going with the flow are how to take on this obstacle. There are lots of line choices but you have to attack the obstacle with confidence once you pick the lie. Blipper’s log demands technical riding and consistency.

Difficulty rating: 7/10

3. Maze

Maze © Ishaan Bhataiya | Red Bull Content Pool

Drums are positioned in a random manner and the riders have to find their way out through them. Some of them are strategically placed, so the riders could get blocked and reach a dead-end.

How to take it on: Be open to surprises. It is a free and moving obstacle. You could have riders banging into the drums as they pass through it. So lines that were previously open could be blocked again. You have to find your way out through this maze. This obstacle can be very tricky in terms of selecting the line. It’s also about finding the right rhythm.

Difficulty rating: 5/10

4. Scramble

It’s a mix of everything. The idea of this obstacle is that there will be a smooth line but everything around it will be scrambled up with tires and logs and boulders.

How to take it on: Nelly says staying committed will be the key. If you miss the line, it is very tough to get out of this obstacle.

5. Rock garden

Rock garden © Ali Bharmal / Red Bull Content Pool

As the name suggests, this obstacle is made up of lots of rocks to test the endurance of the rider and the bike.

How to take it on: The lines will constantly shift in this. Saving the bike will be the key.

Difficulty rating: 8/10

6. Mud pie

Mud pie © Ishaan Bhataiya | Red Bull Content Pool

This obstacle was the highlight of Red Bull Ace of Dirt 2019. It was often nicknamed ‘sweet torture’. Competitors ride downhill into a water puddle before climbing back up to take on the rest of the course. It’s the only place where help is allowed by the spectators in case the riders are stuck.

How to take it on: The soil in the water puddle is actually clay, which makes it really tough for the motorcycles to come out of it. You will have to really push and pace the motorcycle to get through this obstacle.

Difficulty rating: 8/10

7. Hume rolls

Hume rolls © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

This obstacle is just like the Blipper’s log but much bigger in size, and instead of wooden logs, hume pipes will be laid out on the track.

How to take it on: Technique is the key. You want to avoid putting in too much speed so you don’t jump and land on flat ground, neither do you want to go so slow that you scrape the bottom of the bike.

Difficulty rating: 7/10

8. Log turn

Log turn © Ishaan Bhataiya / Red Bull Content Pool

This is the only obstacle that’s on a turn rather than on a straight, which makes it very tricky. Logs are placed diagonally, making it more difficult to attack.

How to take it on: Nelly says timing the throttle and body balance are very important. Since it is near the end of the course, riders are already tired making this simple turn more challenging.

Difficulty rating: 7/10

9. Hammer

This is the final obstacle of the course. The Hammer is a wheelie drop from about four feet to flat ground. Usually, when you jump and land on a transition, it’s very smooth and easy on the motorcycle and the rider. But riders are set for a harsh landing on this obstacle.

How to take it on: The drop is to flat ground, not a transition. And since you come into this obstacle fast, you can get launched into the air for quite some time. Nelly recommends not overdoing it on this obstacle; give up speed so you can have a smooth landing.