Contrary to popular belief, training indoors can be a fun, effective and rewarding way to improve your cycling ability and fitness. A convenient if sometimes tedious way to keep bike fit, indoor workouts on a gym bike or turbo trainer are perfect for those with hectic lifestyles where time is precious.

So, whether you’re starting out or just looking for some inspiration to beat the boredom, here are our top tips for making the most of your indoor training sessions with added insight from endurance rider and cycling YouTuber Katie Kookaburra .

1. Set yourself a goal

It's important that you don't see indoor riding as a chore. Go into each session with a positive mental attitude and keep reminding yourself of what you hope to achieve and get out of your workout.

Set yourself an overall goal such as taking part in a sportive , winning a race or just setting a personal best on your favourite Strava segment. By giving your training focus you'll be more likely to succeed and enjoy each session.

2. Build a training plan

If you want to really get the most out of your training it pays to make a structured plan. Exercising indoors (especially from home) means the temptation to quit or simply skip a session is all too real, so create a training plan and stick to it. Include how many days per week you want to train, how long you want a session to last and what kind of ride you intend to do (e.g. high-intensity intervals, recovery).

3. Make time

Remove any psychological barriers that could potentially be used as a reason not to train. One of the most common of these is time, so for convenience, set out your kit ready for the next day and choose a time to ride when you know you're definitely free – early mornings or late evenings work best.

4. Train in intervals

Do try this at home © Zwift

'Fast' and 'intensive' are the only words you need to consider when it comes to training indoors. Save your longer rides for the real thing and concentrate on high-intensity workouts. Anything over 60-minutes and your concentration is likely to decline, so mix it up with intervals and structure sessions that allow you to increase both your power output and heart rate.

Kookaburra uses a range of sessions to help improve base endurance fitness and shorter sessions to help lift overall power. She does three or four sessions a week, such as the following:

(1-5 Effort: 1 = Easiest, 5 = Hardest)

Extensive tempo (one hour):

Warm-up: 20 minutes gradually raising my watts to 210 (1: Easy – can talk comfortably)

Effort: 40 minutes ranging between 220-240 watts (2-3 – Harder the longer I am in this zone)

Cooldown: 5 minutes easy spinning (1: Recovery)

Extensive sweet spot (one hour):

Warm up : 20 minutes gradually raising watts to 210 (1: Easy)

Effort: 3x 12 minutes high effort (4: Could say a few words but pretty hard to have a full conversation)

Cooldown: 5 minutes easy spinning (1: Recovery)

Endurance (90 mins):

A ‘freeride’ outside with my club. This is a steady pace (1-2: Can hold a conversation). You can also do this inside.

5. Stay cool

It's important to keep your body temperature cool. When riding outdoors natural air-flow helps evaporate sweat, but when you're training indoors you run the risk of overheating and suffering from dehydration. Keep a towel close by to wipe away sweat from your face and eyes and, if training from home, position an electric fan next to your bike to keep you cool. Remember to drink plenty of fluids, sipping every 10 minutes.

6. Fuel your ride

All change for Tahnée Seagrave this off-season © Dave Mackison/Red Bull Content Pool

Preparation is key when it comes to getting your body ready for a training ride. If fuelled properly during the day, you should be able to sustain the energy needed to complete a 60-minute session. But if you do begin to feel hungry or decide to extend your workout, try eating natural foods like bananas and dried fruit. Aim to build up those vital stores of energy by eating carbohydrates: brown rice, pasta, porridge, vegetables, nuts and seeds are all great. However, it’s probably best to avoid eating red meat and anything that may prove tricky to digest.

Kookaburra notes: "Don't underestimate how much hydration you'll need when you ride indoors, try and drink as much as you would when training outdoors. Getting plenty of fluids when exercising aids recovery, as well as helping you sleep better. The reason you may feel sore and stiff is because fluid isn’t flushing out the lactic acid in your muscles. I also have a drink containing electrolytes [to help regulate the body’s fluid balance.] After a workout, I generally eat potatoes or rice with veggies to replenish my carbs."

7. Dress correctly

Dress correctly for turbo sessions © Wahoo;Evans

Unlike cycling outdoors, where you can regularly freewheel and get in and out of the saddle, pedalling on a stationary trainer or exercise bike is a constant exertion that can take its toll on your backside. Be sure to wear a decent pair of padded shorts, apply chamois cream to prevent chaffing and occasionally stand up to give your rear a swift break.

There's also a real benefit to wearing cycling-specific shoes, as they enable you to clip into the pedals. This makes riding and climbing specifically much easier, as you can push and pull on the pedals. Katie Kookaburra

Forget about your cycling jersey though: while great for carrying tools and food on outdoor rides, when worn indoors they sometimes become hot and uncomfortable. Try just wearing a thin, light base layer on your top half, as they're designed to wick away sweat and keep you cool.

8. Make it a competition

Zwift brings the world of cycling into our homes © Zwift

Don't be put off when the solitary nature of indoor training begins to take its toll. By simply adding a little healthy competition into the mix, you can refocus and rejuvenate your desire to reach that all-important end goal.

If you find yourself itching for some social interaction, a local spinning class could be the answer. With an instructor leading each session and the presence of other cyclists, spinning is a highly social, motivational and effective form of exercise.

Race other players and keep your training fun © Zwift

Looking for something even more competitive and high-tech? Give online training a go. Virtual world apps such as Zwift [pictured above] allow you to train and even race in real-time, making them perfect for alleviating those guaranteed bouts of boredom that creep in every now and again.

9. Keep yourself entertained

All the fun of the Alps without leaving your garage © Zwift