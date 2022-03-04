Check out some of the highlights from BND Motorsport's Race Wars India

Harnit Khatri is a Delhi-based gamer with a passion for motorsports.

He used to dedicatedly play PUBG earlier but moved more towards the entertainment side of gaming in recent years. He enjoys playing mods of GTA V where he can create his own storylines for his audience. And he also likes to play Valorant for a more competitive side to his gaming passion.

One of his hobbies in GTA is to try out new cars each time. This has been part of his love for cars, motors and racing.

So when he heard about BND Motorsport’s Race Wars India, and had the opportunity to check it out himself, he was very excited.

Race Wars is an racing event in which drivers from across India are invited to partake in racing in their stock and modified cars. The races run on a twin-track format where two cars start together in parallel lanes. The cars are never on the same part of the track at the same time but finish side-by-side for a dramatic finish. Race Wars India was conducted at the Support Paddock of Buddh International Circuit in Noida on 20th February 2022.

Here Harnit lists his favourite cars and highlights from Race Wars.

Discovering that my school friend Neil Nain is a BND Motorsport champion

Neil Nain © Somein Sapra

We spent 12 years together in the same school – DPS Faridabad. I was really surprised to see him after so long; I had no idea he was a car racer. I also found out he had won a previous BND Motorsport event. Neel had a really cool blue coloured Honda Brio with Rick and Morty Designs. I really enjoy watching the show Rick and Morty so it was amazing to see my favourite characters plastered all over my friend’s car.

Watching Kshamta Yadav, Race Wars India's fastest woman racer

Kshamta Yadav © Aayush Mandan

I had never seen a female racer before. So I was really happy to see that Race Wars India had a category for female drivers and they were absolutely killing it. It was really inspiring. I loved watching Kshamta Yadav; she won the women’s category.

Vidit Jain’s Audi S6, one of the fastest modified Audis in India

Vidit Jain © Aayush Mandan

There was this Audi S6 that caught my eye. When I asked the organizers about it, they told me it was Vidit Jain’s car and it was one of the fastest customised Audi in the country. As soon as Vidit started revving, the hood of the car popped up with the power; it was really intriguing to see that. It reminded me of the cars that I drive in GTA V but here I was seeing it for the first time in reality.

Sunny Sharma’s white Zen, the coolest white Zen that I’ve ever seen

Sunny Sharma © Aayush Mandan

This white Zen was definitely the loudest car on the circuit. I felt like time stood while Sunny was revving for two whole minutes. The sound was incredibly loud and almost made me feel like it was a challenge; like the sound was meant to be unwelcoming for competitors. I was so captivated by it that I forgot to take a photo or video; it was like my mind stopped working while listening to the car.

Kush Majumdar’s Mitsubishi Cedia, my favourite old-school classic

Kush Majumdar © Aayush Mandan

Kush’s Cedia was the only Mitsubishi at Race Wars. It was one of the true old school car models at the event. Kush had his name and blood group painted on the driver’s side door. I hadn’t seen that before so it was a reminder for me that accidents happen and it is always important to take precautions at all events.

Shrivatsa Somany’s blue Porsche with flame exhaust

Shrivatsa Somany © Aayush Mandan

As the sun was setting and it got darker, things took on a different look at Race Wars. In particular, I will always remember Shrivatsa’s blue Porsche because every time he would rev the car, flames would shoot out from the exhaust. And it was a beautiful spectacle to see in the dark.

Getting outrun by Justin Gill in his Honda Civic enroute to the venue

Justin Gill © Somein Sapra

One of my highlights was from before I even reached Buddh International Circuit for Race Wars India. I was driving beside a customised Honda Civic on the expressway, on the way to the venue. I have a Hyundai Creta, so I thought I would show-off a bit by challenging the Civic. But this car was modified so well, it effortlessly zoomed past me into the distance before I could even realise what had happened. I later found out that it was Justin Gill’s car and he was competing in the showcase event at Race Wars.

Dhananjay Kataria’s BMW M2 with an 'M' license plate

Dhananjay Kataria © Somein Sapra

As soon as I entered the Race Wars venue, I saw a long line of customised cars waiting to park. That was my first time seeing as many cool, customized cars in person. So I was in awe. In particular, there was a BMW M2 that caught my eye because it had a bright paint job. Also, this BMW didn’t have a usual number plate; it just had a sign of the letter M, which made it stand out further.

Bharat Yadav’s BMW 3 Series M340i

Bharat Yadav © Somein Sapra

This was one of the fastest cars on the track. It was Bharat Yadav’s car and I found out that he has a big collection of cars in his hometown of Bahadurgarh, Haryana. This BMW M340i was his latest addition to his collection and he brought it out for its first competition at Race Wars India.

Prateek Dalal’s Mini Cooper S

Prateek Dalal © Aayush Mandan

The way Prateek drove his Mini Cooper on the track was really fascinating. It was really nimble and he swerved the car so beautifully around the corners. I found out he is the reigning National Gymkhana and Autocross Champion. I’m glad I got to see his talent in action.

Standings from BND Motorsport's Race Wars India

Overall top-3

Shrivatsa Somany (Porsche 718 Cayman) Vidit Jain (Audi S6) Karan Malik (Honda Jazz K24)

Modified class top-3

Achintya Mehrotra (Maruti Suzuki Ignis) Bharat Yadav (VW Polo 1.0 TSI) Gurjot Singh (VW Polo 1.0 TSI)

Stock class top-3

Vidit Jain (Audi S6) Prateek Dalal (Mini Cooper S) Bharat Yadav (BMW M340i)

Fastest Lady Driver - Kshamta Yadav (Honda City)

Fastest Newcomer - Arpit Agarwal (Porsche 911)

The next edition Race Wars India 2022: Season 2 is scheduled for 3rd April.