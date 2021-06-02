Brawlhalla Pro Tips and Tricks to Get Ahead

Yes! The thrill of victory!

If you’re familiar with the above saying, then you are no doubt already preparing to enter the Middle East’s first official Brawlhalla tournament coming up this month.

Oh yes, we have teamed up with Lenovo and Ubisoft to host Red Bull Uproar: Starring Brawlhalla , the much-awaited competition at Middle East Games Con 2019, taking place between 24 to 26 October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. All the details you need – including the prizes up for grabs – can be found right here .

And with the contest just days away, if you haven’t sharpened your skills already, well then now’s the time. To help, we’ve turned to regional gamer and Brawlhalla fan Salem “Reminisce” AlShaer who gives us his top tips on how to get ahead in the game.

Here’s what you need to know. Just don’t tell anyone.

How would you personally describe Brawlhalla?

It is a platform fighting game where you have to deal enough damage to get your opponent knocked off the stage or out of the blast zone. You can do so using strings and combos, or you can use a combo to your advantage and hit the opponent and push them out of the blast zone. It is called ‘Zero to Death’ mainly because you kill your opponent from 100 health.

Here’s how you can use strings to hit the opponent out of the blast zone:

And here’s how you can use small strings to deal enough damage to put your opponent into red health then a kill.

How long have you been playing now?

For over a year and a half. I have around 360 hours on the game.

What do you enjoy about Brawlhalla the most?

The game is extremely satisfying especially when you land a combo that you wanted to land for a while. Also the community is extremely nice.

So... give us the lowdown. What's the key to choosing a strong Legend?

All the Legends are strong in their own way. You’d have to look into your weapons of choice, and a good combination that you’re satisfied with.

Looking through tutorials on how to play with a certain weapon definitely helps a lot. The Legend’s stats are also important, if you like to deal a lot of damage. You should go for a Legend who has a lot of strength.

If you like to play passive, then defence is the way to go. Movement speed legends are extremely good for hit and run, or finding the right opportunity to hit unexpectedly, along with dexterity Legends.

The most important part is that you enjoy your Legend!

Who is your favourite?

I move around from Legend to Legend sometimes. You never know what to expect when new updates come out with weapon nerfs or buffs. I’ve been playing Sidra for a long time because, in my opinion, she is the best cannon Legend.

However, recently I’ve been trying out Diana for her bow and blasters, and Lucien for his katars and blasters.

Which weapon do you like the most and why?

I personally have been playing with cannon for a long, long time. When I first started playing Brawlhalla I did not know which Legend to choose. My friend was trying out Legends and he picked a cannon Legend, and when I tried it out, I really enjoyed the hit sounds you get when you hit with a cannon. Therefore, I stuck with it for a long time.

However, recently I found out that I’m quite good with the blasters and katars, and I have been playing with them a lot.

Which Legend's weapon combination have you personally enjoyed the most?

Lucien and Lin Fei.

Lucien’s weapon kit is extremely good. Having katars and blasters to compensate for his low strength helps a lot with dealing damage.

Then there’s Lin Fei for her cannon and katars. I find this combination quite suitable for me because I played with cannon quite a lot. However, her signature kit is not that good.

For newbies - how easy is the game to pick up?

The game is easy to pick up if you put in the effort to watch tutorials. I’ve been playing the game for a long time, and I know all the basics for every weapon, but I still watch tutorials from time to time to pick up things that I do not know yet.

Finally, any advice for those entering Red Bull Uproar this month?

My advice is to watch tutorials and pick the suitable legend. Practice combos on training grounds. Learn how to read dodges. And also watch some professional games on the Brawlhalla YouTube channel. It helps a lot to pick up strategies and moves from the pros themselves. To conclude, you can watch your own replays and learn from your mistakes. Practice makes perfect!

RED BULL UPROAR: STARRING BRAWLHALLA – HOW TO ENTER

Ready to go for it? Gamers interested in entering can either register online in advance or on the day at the Lenovo Legion stand at Middle East Games Con 2019.

Entry to the tournament is free of charge; however, participants must have a valid Middle East Games Con ticket to enter the venue.

Visit Red Bull Uproar: Starring Brawlhalla ’s website for more information and updates.