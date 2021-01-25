Welcome to Breakdown, a chat with the finest breakers from around the world
Catch B-Boys Roxrite, Bumblebee, Flying Machine and Wildchild, and B-Girls Jilou and Jo in freewheeling conversations about the world of breaking.
From its beginnings as a subculture on the streets of New York City in the 1970s, to finding a place in the biggest sporting event the world over, breaking has come a long way.
Today, b-boys and b-girls from around the world represent themselves, their crews and their countries in jams, cyphers and competitions across the globe, and more aspiring breakers are born every day.
In this series, Breakdown, some of the foremost names in breaking today chat about their journey, successes and struggles and what it takes to make it in their world.
In episodes one to three below, catch B-Boys Roxrite from the US, Bumblebee from Russia, Flying Machine and Wildchild from India, and B-Girls Jilou from Germany and Jo from India discuss their careers, social media, genders and developing your own style.
Episode 1
Red Bull BC One All Star Roxrite and B-Boy Flying Machine speak with B-Boy Nas from India in a conversation that ranges from their personal and breaking journeys, to how social media is connecting the scene in a time when breakers can’t travel, to what the future may hold for the international breaking scene.
Episode 2
B-Boy Bumblebee from Russia and B-Boy Wildchild from India talk with B-Boy Nas about how they are representing the new generation of breaking, how social media has helped them to reach more people, and what inspires them to push the boundaries of what people think of breaking.
Episode 3
Germany’s B-Girl Jilou and Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2019 Champion B-Girl Jo dive into the experiences that shaped their careers and what gender means to them, with B-Girl Sarah Bee, who has been an inspiration to them both.