12 questions you’ve always wanted to ask about breaking in France

B-Boy Junior and B-Girl Sarah Bee will be judges at Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2021 alongside B-Boy Wing. To know more about the competition and how to watch the livestream, visit redbull.in/bcone

Breaking is one of the core elements of hip-hop that originated in The Bronx.

But while the culture started in New York, it spread globally and was adopted as part of street culture in many major cities and most countries around the world.

France has a rich culture of hip-hop and a thriving community of breakers. So it is no wonder that the city of Paris will be the first city to host a breaking event in the world’s most well-known multi-sporting event, the Olympics.

Paris 2024 will feature the introduction of breaking as a discipline for the first time ever, alongside the other new sports of skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing.

French breakers B-Boy Junior and B-Girl Sarah Bee explain the legacy of breaking in France, what the community is like currently, and list some of the important breaking events in the country.

01 When was breaking introduced in France?

It’s hard to point out an exact moment when breaking was introduced in France, but B-Boy Junior mentions that a TV show called ‘Hip-Hop’ helped popularize breaking in the country in the early ‘80s.

Junior performs in Paris © Yohann Ancele | Red Bull Content Pool

02 How did breaking grow in France?

After the TV show ‘Hip-Hop’, breaking crews being formed in the ‘90s. At the same time, there was an import and export of talent and exploration of variations in breaking as a lot of international crews started coming to France and French breakers started travelling to other countries as well.

03 Were there any standout moments for French breaking internationally?

“2009 and 2010 were some of the best years for French breakers as a lot of great crews and breakers started winning international battles and the French breaking style started to gain cognizance in itself,” Junior says.

04 Who are the idols in the French breaking community?

Junior says that some dancers of the early 2000s are considered idols in France and across the world. He names Karim Barouch, Karima, Gabin Nuissier, Ibrahim Ndembele, Pascal Blaise, and Benji as some of the French breakers who achieved worldwide fame.

Sarah Bee recalls that when she started dancing more than two decades ago, Actual Fuss was one of the most popular crews that everyone used to emulate.

Tour Paris with Junior

05 How many breakers are there in France today?

While it is hard to put an exact number to it, Junior estimates there are at least 50,000 French breakers who practice the dance form on a regular basis and who are popularizing the form globally.

06 Which are the most popular French breaking crews today?

The Pokemon Crew was one of the most respected crews, though they are not active anymore. However, both Junior and Sarah Bee concur in saying that they best represented the French breaking style.

Speaking of contemporary breaking crews, Sarah Bee mentions La Squad, Immigrandz and Vagaboom as some of the popular ones who have been competing at an international level.

Sarah Bee performs at Red Bull BC One Cypher France 2019 © Little Shao | Red Bull Content Pool

07 Which are the most respected French breaking events?

Breaking is widely popular in France today and the government has supported the growth of the community. There are many popular battles and events in France which are also major destinations for the international breaking community. These include Battle Pro, Hip-Hop Session, Break The Floor, Just For Rockers, Battle Investi, Block Party, Battle Of The Year, and Who Got The Flower.

“Breaking culture has become very strong and hence at times, we have multiple events across the country happening on the same weekend. There are multiple opportunities for emerging dancers too,” says Sarah Bee.

08 How can you connect with the French breaking community?

“Most of them are very responsive and accessible on social media,” says Sarah Bee. “There are plenty of crews in every city and you can easily go and check out the vibe after connecting with a particular dancer. You can attend cyphers and socialize with multiple dancers too.”

Junior in Paris © Yohann Ancele | Red Bull Content Pool

09 Where are you likely to find breakers practicing in France?

Aside from the many battles and events, Sarah Bee says that La Place, a hip-hop cultural centre in Paris is a location where you will find breakers practicing anytime. Junior adds on saying that Le 104 – also in Paris – is another hotspot for those interested in breaking.

10 Where is the best place to learn breaking in France?

Multiple dance schools tutor those interested in breaking. But Junior and Sarah Bee say breaking is a dance form learnt on the streets. They add that the best way to learn would be to become part of a breaking crew and practice regularly. Junior believes that it is otherwise difficult to stay motivated and hence the approach of getting into a crew will help you learn variations and encourage you to participate in battles and meet other breakers.

Sarah Bee in Mumbai © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

11 How does Junior feel about breaking becoming part of the Olympics?

“It is great to see that breaking is now recognized in the Olympics; all those who thought that breaking wasn’t a professional art or sport will now start respecting us,” Junior says. He believes that it will also give breaking an edge in general and also help breakers become more professional in their approach.

12 Are there any parallels between the French and Indian breaking communities?

Junior believes that the Indian breaking scene is still evolving and is at the stage where France was in the early 2000s. “There is a lot of potential and considering the cultural diversity in India, there is a possibility for Indian breakers to develop their own signature style,” says Junior.

Sarah Bee believes that while there can’t be parallels drawn, the Indian breaking scene is extremely reactive. She points out that there are multiple classical dance styles in India and Indian breakers have plenty of potential, which presents a lot of opportunities.