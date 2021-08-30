Caroline Marks gives us the scoop on shooting the SI Swimsuit Issue

Caroline Marks is used to firsts. Three years ago, at just 15, she became the youngest person ever to qualify for the Championship Tour, the elite upper echelon of pro surfing. In November, amid a high-intensity showdown in Maui, she became one of the first two American surfers to qualify for the Olympics, in surfing’s big stage debut. And now, at 18, she’s appearing in her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue shoot , which was on her personal bucket list.

Just as the Sports Illustrated shoot hits newsstands (digital and otherwise), Caroline chatted with us about what it was like modeling swimwear that ran the gamut from surf-ready – courtesy her sponsor, Roxy – to move-and-you’ll-have-a-wardrobe-malfunction couture. She also shared what life has been like without competing, as competitions remain on hold, like most other pro sports, and her new pastime out of the water.

You’ve had an incredible, whirlwind of a year since the start of the last WSL season in March 2019. Among the opportunities, of course Sports Illustrated came calling, too. What was the trip like?

The Sports Illustrated shoot has been something that's been on my bucket list. It's something I've always really wanted to do. And, you know, as a female, showing your body can be really -- you definitely have to have a lot of confidence. To show your body being in a bikini. That's what our sport's about -- we're always showing our skin a lot. People are constantly judging you. And I think what's so cool about Sports Illustrated is that they celebrate every single type of body type. So, the Sports Illustrated shoot was one of the most fun trips I've ever done. The whole crew was really nice. Went to the Turks and Caicos, I went with my mom, we stayed at this unbelievable house, and I even got to surf. I had just turned 18.

What did it feel like, being in a bikini not so much for function, but for fashion? What was it like, trying to get comfortable in front of a camera in this way?

Obviously at first it's definitely a little nerve racking, you know, all the people that were there, that I had just met. But they were so awesome and welcoming. And I think that's like one of those important things. One, the crew that you're working with, photographers, things like that, when they're so welcoming it makes things a lot easier. You know, you just feel comfortable there. So the whole crew was so sweet, they were hyping me up.

We had some really cool bikinis I got to wear, like a Gucci bikini, and like some really fun things that maybe I wouldn't get the opportunity to wear otherwise. We shot at a few different locations, and I got to surf in between. Sometimes shoots feel like work, but that one didn't.

Could you tell us a little bit about, like, some of the bikinis you were wearing? What were they like?

I wore a ton of one-pieces. The one Gucci one was like a leopard [print]. It had "Gucci" written kind of on my chest area….and one strap. And then I wore this other suit. I don't know where it was from, but it was pretty crazy. Like if you do the wrong move something was going to fly off. But it looks really cool; it crossed all over my stomach and had all these different colors.

And then I got to wear some really great Roxy bikinis, cute surf bikinis that they had just come out. Hailey Bieber and Kelia Moniz did a collection together that was really cool. The other Gucci bikini I wore had a Gucci belt around it, it looked like something Barbie would wear. It was all green. The seam was a lot of neon colors, which is super in right now.

It's interesting what you said about how Sports Illustrated approaches portraying female bodies in particular. Can you tell us a little bit about that? What that's been like for you as an athlete and particularly a really young athlete, really in the spotlight in your sport?

Well, I went pro when I was 15. And you know, when you're 15 you're like becoming a woman and things start changing. You get boobs, you get a butt...You're a woman. So honestly at the start, you know, it was only a little bit tricky for me because, you know, I went from this little kid, wearing board shorts the whole day. I grew up with all boys to competing on this big stage in front of a lot of people. A lot of people like looking at my body and watching my body. I remember I had a few Instagram comments right when I made the [Championship] Tour. They would judge your body and things like that. I remember I was really offended. But now at this point, luckily, I have so many awesome people in my life and I'm just really happy.

And you know, my mom had the same body type as me growing up in. So she understands everything, you know, everything I was going through and things like that, because I had broken my ankle and I gained a little bit of weight and it was kind of hard. But you know, at this point, I'm kind of like, I don't really care what people say. So it's kind of hard, but I'm just like, you know. It's so cool to see, you know, he's like, you know, huge companies like Sports Illustrated and [others] celebrating all different body types.

A behind-the-scenes photo of Caroline Marks during her photoshoot © Caroline Marks

It just makes you feel awesome. You don't have to be like the stereotype, skinny model body type. So I'm an athlete, like I have big legs, and I have a muscular body and it's awesome because they celebrate that. So I definitely think I've gotten a lot more confident over the last couple of years. And I'm definitely super happy with my body right now, that's for sure. To do a shoot like that, get to show it and feel comfortable in my bikini was really cool.

For what you've achieved and continue to do, [it requires] so much mental equilibrium. Are there specific ways that you work on that?

I'm only 18 now, so obviously I have a lot of expectations for myself, but I'm super young. I'm learning so much, I feel like I'm a sponge. Constantly absorbing. For me, if I'm not winning, I'm learning. I obviously have tons to learn, and that's really exciting to me. You know, the more I learn, the better I'll get. I'm competing with girls that I've watched since I was five years old. So I try not to put that pressure on myself. But yeah, there is obviously a lot of pressure.

Finally, while you’re home and not competing, what’s your day-to-day life been like at home? Are you still in San Clemente?

My days are pretty simple. I'm like a little surf rat. I try to surf four hours a day, which obviously depends on how the waves are. So perhaps sometimes more, sometimes a little bit less. But I surf a couple times a day. I've been staying on top of my training about four times a week I see my trainer. But then other days I do it on my own, do it on my own at my house and stuff.

And [otherwise] I pretty much hang out with my family. I’ve been golfing a little bit, that's a new thing. I haven't golfed at all -- and I just finished high school. So now that I'm done with that, I'm pretty much surfing, in the gym ...hanging with my family, and trying to stay safe.

Check out more photos at swimsuit.si.com .