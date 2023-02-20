Discover how you can be the owner of an esports team with Kronten’s tips

Chetan 'Kronten' Chandgude is one of the best-known personalities in the Indian gaming community.

As owner of Godlike Esports, he has played a pivotal role in popularize esports in India through the success of his team.

Kronten recently appeared on Red Bull Game On as a contestant on the Good Game Show , where streamers, content creators and pro gamers went head-to-head in a unique game show format that saw them test their knowledge and quick-thinking skills. While on shoot for the game show, we picked Kronten’s brain for a bit.

Here he speaks about the roles and responsibilities of the owner of an esports team.

Running the team professionally; like a company

Kronton says the journey of giving direction to a team is both difficult and fun. The roller-coaster ride starts with assembling the right team and having a professional approach.

"Godlike Esports has multiple rosters of different games. Managing each roster is a difficult task. What we do with creators who play different games is to first look at what are their expectations. We try to deliver on a gamer’s expectations. If they require any equipment, we try to provide it,” says Kronten.

"We also coach players. I don't care if players cheat me (by joining our team to get better and achieve fame, and then move on to other teams). I don't treat players like I’m their boss; I have a friendly relationship with all of them. We also try to make sure that salaries and other expenses are paid every month. It's difficult but Godlike is doing it successfully," says Kronton.

Kronten © Critical x

Enabling players when game titles are not available

Kronton keeps an eye on the availability of games in India, especially the ones that his players are into. If any of the games become unavailable for any reason, he makes back-up plans and arrangements.

"If a game is banned in India and our players are good at it, we arrange for them to practice in the international circuit. We make sure their practice never stops. If we see that the game is never coming back, we discuss with the players to consider other game options based on their skills," says Kronten.

Assembling the roster based on player needs

A top team is generally identified by their players. Kronten's Godlike team has a star-studded line-up. Kronten attributes his recruiting success to the fact that he helps players secure stability for their future.

“I was also a gamer, so I know which are the best Indian gamers. We build our teams based on future tournaments and look at our relationship with Jonathan as an example. When I spoke to Jonathan about joining our team, he didn't even have a YouTube channel. We were already friends at that point and I knew he was worried about his future. So we helped him with that when he joined our team. At Godlike, we believe in helping players secure their future so they feel at ease. If a player joins our roster, they don’t have to worry about anything at least for a few years. We take care of all their needs,” Kronten says.

Encouraging all-women rosters and creating equal opportunities

Part of Kronten’s ideology is to provide equal opportunities to everyone. Godlike’s bootcamp has put both men's and women's line-ups in the limelight. Kronten believes this is the correct approach.

"There are less opportunities for female gamers right now. There are chances, of course, but very few. We are trying our best to invest in all-female rosters even though the returns are one-tenth of our investment. I think if boys are playing professionally, girls should also be playing. Girls should get opportunities and more tournaments.

"Look at the female players in the Godlike team, they compete equally with boys. We will continue to encourage the girls' team," says Kronten.

Creating a vision that everyone believes in

The vision of any company is the first step towards its success. With unparalleled exposure and experience in gaming, Kronten already had a vision in mind before he became the owner of the team.

"Before registering the Godlike company in 2019, I knew how a private limited company is started and operated. I benefited from this knowledge. You can't just wake up and open an esports company one day. It needs to have a vision to run and improve it continuously.

"Everyone in our company is of similar age, so we are all like friends who believe in the common vision. We also maintain complete transparency with each other so there won’t be any problems in the future. When we started, most of our focus was on esports. Now we have adapted our vision to prioritize content creation as well. We did that because we realized that's where viewership numbers come from, and that eventually attracts brands for sponsorships. However, according to our original vision, esports still ranks the highest because it creates visibility for our players,” says Kronten.

Kronten © Critical x

Keep a tab on the team’s internal activities and vibes

As the owner of an esports team, it is important to maintain a balance within the team. Part of accomplishing this requires you to be aware of the activities of the players aside from what they do with the team. But it is best to maintain a friendly equation with the players.

"Whenever I meet the team, they tell me about their plans and other activities without thinking much. I don't have to try anything special for this. At the moment, we are already a top team in Indian esports. Our next plans are to be the top in content as well. I am aware of every activity of the team. I try to make sure players feel free to openly express their thoughts and outlook. Only this openness can further our plans to make Godlike the biggest team on the international stage, " says Kronten.