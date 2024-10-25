How Chiang Sheng Shan transitioned into the world of urban downhill MTB

It’s safe to say that bikes and Chiang ‘Dan’ Sheng Shan go back a long way.

At an age when most toddlers were learning to take their first steps, Dan watched in awe as his father and elder brother stormed the trails back home in Taipei.

Pretty soon, he was on his first bike. His first memory is a photograph of him and his older brother, both brandishing their flashy rides for the camera.

“Maybe I was a one-year-old at the time. I remember I couldn’t walk very well, but I could certainly ride a bike. I would try to jump my bike like my brother. And in the process, I managed to break two bikes as well,” Dan says, laughing.

Chiang 'Dan' Sheng Shan © Johnny Chiang

It didn’t take long for Dan to hit the trails in the northern parts of his country, mostly to soak in the joys of the wilderness and experience the wonders of pedal power.

He was soon focussing on his balance and technique. More importantly, mastering the art of patience while taking on steep inclines and sketchy downhills.

By the time he joined elementary school at the age of five, he was already a part of trail bike and four-cross races. Over time, he started racing in the categories that featured boys who were much older than him.

“It was all fun for me, though my father and brother were looking for opportunities at the time to go race abroad. But I want to certainly thank guys like Ian Chu, who runs the MTB 101 YouTube channel, for what they’ve done for the sport,” the 30-year-old says.

By the time he got to high school, there were a few races within the country. More importantly, the previous generation of riders had opened a few avenues to race outside the country as well.

At the age of 17, Dan had his first experience of racing abroad, where he got a taste of world class competition. It was about the same time he knew he wanted to chase a career as a professional mountain biker.

Chiang 'Dan' Sheng Shan © Johnny Chiang

Start of a successful career

While Dan was open to all formats of mountain bike racing, it certainly helped that the sport was established in his home country two decades before he started. There was infrastructure in place for him to hone his skills.

He got better with every competition and tasted his first major success in 2015 when he won the Asian Championships in Malaysia. He went on to win the competition on three other occasions – in Philippines in 2018, South Korea in 2022 and then in Kerala in India in 2023.

Another major highlight of his racing career came at the Asian Games when he took silver in the men’s downhill category. After finishing fourth in the seeding run, he did just enough to pip Thailand’s Suebsakun Sukchanya to take second spot.

“I was the only rider among the top-10 who rode an enduro bike. I knew that if I maintained the same pace as the local riders on a downhill bike, I had no chance of winning. It was a risk, but it paid off in the final,” he says.

Chiang 'Dan' Sheng Shan © Johnny Chiang

Dan had his first brush with urban downhill racing at the age of 15, but there weren’t too many opportunities to train or race around town.

“It’s hard to find abandoned stairs in Taipei, and riding the stairs in the city is not a great idea because somebody may get mad at you for doing it!” he says.

A lot of the training hours were time spent in his own company, while trying to master the nuances of the sport. He has vivid memories from his first urban downhill competition held back home in the most testing conditions, where riders hit the asphalt as hard as the rain.

“It was on a mountain which is a popular tourist destination. I remember how it was pouring continuously, and it was very cold and wet. When I see that video now, I feel like that was all so sketchy, a really crazy experience,” he recalls.

Dan at Red Bull Tlang Ruam © Johnny Chiang

Coming to Red Bull Tlang Ruam

After his last downhill race about 10 years ago, Dan was looking for avenues to give the format a go again when a fellow cyclist told him about Red Bull Tlang Ruam . One look at the city and the terrain, and Dan knew he had to ride in Aizawl.

“I was looking for an urban downhill race because I find it to be a really interesting format. It’s a nice way to see a whole new place and ride all the different features that it has on offer, like the jumps and the stairs,” Dan says.

Red Bull Tlang Ruam is India's first urban downhill mountain biking event. Dan is going to be one of only 22 invited participants to get an opportunity to showcase his talent to a global audience. The race takes place in Aizawl, Mizoram, on 26th October.

“Aizawl is a busy city with so many houses on these slopes. It’s going to be tricky to figure out the landings while watching out for people at the same time. It needs similar skills as on trails, but I feel like urban downhill is a lot more dangerous because the speeds are higher and the features on the track are sharper, which makes it all very tricky,” he says.

Chiang 'Dan' Sheng Shan © Johnny Chiang

Dan hopes to make the most of the training sessions with ace urban downhill bikers, Tomas Slavik and Pedro Burns, who will be mentors for the participating riders at Red Bull Tlang Ruam.

“I have seen Tomas before and I think his technique is incredible. He’s a super powerful rider, which was on display when he won Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo in the week before Red Bull Tlang Ruam. I want to learn some skills from him. And Pedro Burns’ riding style is very special and good to watch,” he says.

With age and a slight gain in weight, Dan has had to work on his riding techniques, but he believes he’s still improving with every competition. His focus has shifted to enduro racing these days and he is currently the only Asian rider at the Enduro World Cup.

“I haven’t got much time to train on stairs and in an urban setting since my last race was the Enduro World Cup. But I’m still a kid when on the bike and it’s all still like a game for me. I have a conservative target for Red Bull Tlang Ruam and want to be safe while having a lot of fun. And of course, the bigger goal is to stand on the podium,” he says.