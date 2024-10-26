Chiang Sheng Shan: “I’m excited to race at Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo”

There was a lot on Chiang ‘Dan’ Sheng Shan’s mind as he geared up for the big day at the inaugural Red Bull Tlang Ruam on 26th October 2024.

It had been over a decade since he had last taken on an urban downhill race. Besides, he was also the oldest competitor in a field of 21 riders.

But race day coincided with his 30th birthday. And he knew he wanted to make it special.

“I was a junior when I rode my last urban downhill race and I was really interested in getting back to this style of riding. The morning of my birthday, my thoughts were just about having fun on the track,” Dan says.

Dan at Red Bull Tlang Ruam © Johnny Chiang

By the end of the race, he made it a birthday to remember. It took all his riding experience for Dan to be crowned champion of Red Bull Tlang Ruam 2024, in a competitive field featuring top riders from five Asian countries.

On a sunny morning in the idyllic setting of Aizawl in Mizoram, riders lined up at the start line near the Upper Republic Presbyterian Church for the warm-up.

While Dan put in a confident run in practice, Indonesia’s Rama Teguh Adi Pratama suffered a nasty crash. But Rama bounced back in style during qualifying to go fastest, dropping Dan to second spot.

“My warm-up run was good and I managed to find the right lines, so during qualifying, I tried to gather some speed. I was quite happy with how it panned out and it helped me build up to the final run. At the same time, this is a short track and I haven’t experienced this pace for a long time, so I knew I had to ride safely to the finish,” Dan says.

“The younger guys like Rama, Nirav [Shrestha] and Naman [Agarwal] have the ability to go really fast on this track, and it was clear that everyone would be separated by a few seconds. So I just wanted to hit the same lines, push a little bit more, and just let loose on the final run,” Dan adds.

Chiang 'Dan' Sheng Shan during the practice runs © Johnny Chiang

By the time he lined up, India’s Yawar Ali Khan’s time of 1 minute 48 seconds was the time to beat. But Dan also knew that Rama would be on his heels as the last rider for the day.

At the very first corner, Dan almost went off the track, before regaining his composure to find his line again. He blew past the Water Station Shark Fin and the Holy Heart Sender, but on a narrow downhill section of the Vavmulutha Steps, he lost balance and brushed the barricade to his right, before rescuing himself to push ahead. He finally gained stability in the middle section, trying to make up time on the short straights when possible.

“I just told myself to calm down and do my best here on. It’s different from how I used to sprint in the past, but I tried my best,” Dan says.

Red Bull Tlang Ruam 2024 podium © Focus Sports

A smooth final section brought him comfortably to the finish line at the Hawla Indoor Stadium. He clocked in as the the fastest rider on the day with a timing of 1 minute 41 seconds. It was good enough to dethrone Yawar to take first place. But he was well aware that Rama had the ability to snatch the top spot away from him.

“On the whole, I don’t think it was a good run because I made a few mistakes while pushing for speed,” Dan says.

Rama was flying through his final run until he skidded at a turn before the Chaliana Steps, injuring himself in the process. He quickly got up but the spill cost him precious seconds. It was commendable how he made time to hit the finish line in second place, as Yawar eventually settled for third spot.

“Rama had bounced back well in qualifying after his crash during the warm-up run. But to see him crash again during the final was really worrisome. I think he's a really strong guy and I have great respect for the way he finished his run,” Dan says.

Red Bull Tlang Ruam 2024 winner Chiang 'Dan' Sheng Shan © Focus Sports

Coming off a tight competition schedule, Dan didn’t have much time to dedicatedly train for Red Bull Tlang Ruam. He credits his win to the experience he gathered over several years of competing in mountain biking.

As the winner of Red Bull Tlang Ruam 2024, Dan now qualifies to compete at the Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2025.

“I know there are some really young riders and a huge terrain with big features, so I’m really excited to race there. But I’m also aware that I’ll need to put in adequate training to race against the best,” he says.

A quiet dinner with his mates ended an eventful day for Dan.

“This is a wonderful birthday gift and Aizawl made it really special for me,” he says.