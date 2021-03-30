How ChillYourMind became one of the world’s biggest music curation labels

It was in 2013 that YouTube began allowing users to host livestreams on their channels. By 2015, the platform had a new trend emerging of live radio stations that picked and played every genre from lo-fi hip hop to chillwave and more, for every mood.

Among those capitalizing on the popularity of music channels and mixes on the internet was Pavle Piscevic from Serbia, who started a dedicated page for chill house, tropical house and relaxing, often euphoric electronic music.

Founded in 2014, ChillYourMind clearly made an entrance at the right time when music consumption was evolving in the digital realm. Now Piscevic is able to not only curate music through ChillYourMind but also run it as a record label for new talent.

With over 800 songs and mixes uploaded to YouTube, ChillYourMind stands at about 213 million cumulative views and is steadily closing in on a million subscribers, currently at over 984,000. It’s still nowhere near the biggest curatorial music promotion channels on YouTube or SoundCloud, but the way it’s evolved is different. Since 2017, ChillYourMind has been run as an independent music label as well.

“After a while, I had this idea where I would really like to start helping artists more rather than just uploading their music onto our YouTube channel, and try to create a community of artists and listeners where I could really push their records as if it was my own song,” Piscevic says.

With a ready audience across streaming platforms like YouTube and SoundCloud, the founder says it was only in the last two years that they began seeing favorable results for their “efforts, knowledge and experience”.

While artists and labels are equally transfixed on Spotify, Piscevic still believes in the power of a platform like SoundCloud, which has sometimes been written off due to waning popularity. ChillYourMind has over 27,000 followers on SoundCloud, still blasting releases every week to accrue thousands of listens.

As is evident from the changing use of SoundCloud over the years, the overall streaming, consumption and models for promoting and releasing music has seen plenty of flux. It’s got to the point where social media is intertwined into music, with the existence of TikTok, Instagram Reels and more.

Pavle Piscevic, founder of ChillYourMind © ChillYourMind

Piscevic agrees that all this makes it even more challenging for artists and labels like his to break out. He admits that creating a wave on Spotify and transferring some of the following to another platform proved difficult in the beginning. “We're never focusing on just one platform, but rather hit every possible market and try to utilize it and help the artist reach new fans. And that's exactly what I personally think is wrong with many 'labels' these days, they are focusing all their strength and energy into Spotify and streams via that platform, and are unable to see the much wider picture where hundreds more opportunities lie,” he adds.

Piscevic still runs the brand with his personal taste and curation. But he’s also hired nine people who work for the label.

Even though he’s championed several electronic music biggies in the past such as Kygo, Matoma and Gorgon City through ChillYourMind, the founder says he listens to about 15 hours of music a day.

“Usually, it all comes down to that special ‘New Music Friday’ where we really put in the most work. In this industry, you’re always working, there’s really no pause,” he says.

A bulk of the music that ends up on the channel and released via the label is pretty much summery, tropical tunes that are driven by escapist or fantastical lyrics and sonic elements to match. Piscevic uses the word “fresh” twice in two different instances when asked about what helps his team and him pick music to be featured and promoted.

“Anything that is fresh and sounds nice. The artist may be someone with 100 streams but if he has got the sound ChillYourMind is up for, we can help him grow with quality music. I think what differentiates us from other labels is that we focus more on the artist's growth rather than using the artist to grow the label,” he says.

Of course, there’s merchandizing and a few other things that labels are known to do in terms of revenue models, but ChillYourMind are also looking at sync deals with brands. “Plans are to clock more streams and invest more into the artists and get the underdog artists out,” Piscevic says.

With more than 65 million streams in the last six months across Spotify, Apple Music and SoundCloud for their releases, ChillYourMind clearly aren’t afraid of the competitive world of labels and everyone jumping to offer a deal to the first artist or song that trends on social media.