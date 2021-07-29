C.L.A.W. invites people with disabilities to a Siachen Glacier expedition

C.L.A.W. Global is an India-based organization helping people with disabilities follow their passions in adventurous activities.

The organization was started by Major Vivek Jacob (ex-Indian Army, Special Forces) who retired after suffering a spinal cord injury during a military skydive in 2015. The organization, which stands for Conquer Land Air Water, has worked with people with disabilities across India to help them partake in activities like scuba diving, with some trainers and instructors also being people with disabilities.

The team’s larger goal is on Operation Blue Freedom, a dedication to giving people with disabilities more opportunities to engage in adventurous activities and thereby improve on their physiological and psychological being.

Operation Blue Freedom: Triple Elemental World Records is a series of world records being attempted by the team in 2021 of collectives of people with disabilities achieving great feats on land, in air and under water.

Operation Blue Freedom © C.L.A.W. Global

The team has encouraged open participation from all people with disabilities, requesting them to register on claw.global before 1st August for the upcoming land expedition to Siachen Glacier.

We speak with Major Arun Prakash Ambathy, director of C.L.A.W. Global, about the record attempt to Siachen Glacier.

Could you tell us a little about the expedition to Siachen Glacier?

The expedition is launching on 15th August. Training has already commenced but we have reopened a small window so more people can sign up by 1st August. Currently we have 20 people registered who are in training and we are opening up slots for 20 people more to participate.

Could you share the schedule of the attempt?

The itinerary involves reporting to New Delhi on 12th August. The participants will be with us from 12th August until 17th September. People will arrive on 12th August. On 13th August there will be an endurance test. On 14th August we will conduct medical examinations. On 15th August we conduct the vehicular flagging off; the vehicles will take four days to reach Leh. Then we train in Leh for four days, drive to Siachen base camp and train there for another four days. Then we conduct another set of endurance and medical tests at Siachen base camp. After this we begin to acclimatize for the attempt in a place called North Pullu, and after that we start the expedition.

Itinerary of the Siachen Glacier expedition

Dates (2021) Event Location (Ni Halt) 1st August Cut-off date for signing up for world records 10th Aug Announcement of selected participants 11th to 15th Aug Endurance Test at Delhi; Medical Test at Delhi New Delhi 15th Aug Flag-off of vehicle convoy with the Land World Record team at New Delhi (Tentatively - Subject to availability of Hon'ble Raksha Mantri) Ni Hlat; 15th Aug at Chandigarh; 16th Aug at Manali; 17th Aug at Patsio; 18th at Leh Acclimatization ('A') A1 - 17th August - Patsio (Day 1 of Stage 1 Acclimatization since mov is by road); A2 - 18th August - Leh (Day 2 of Acclimatization) 18th Aug Land World Record team reaches Leh Leh 19th to 21st Aug A3 to A5 - Acclimatisation at Leh Leh 22nd Aug A6 - Move from Leh to Siachen Base Camp Siachen Base Camp 23rd to 26th Aug Stage 2 Acclimatisation and Training of Operation Blue Freedom Team (people with disabilities) at Siachen Base Camp Siachen Base Camp 27th to 30th Aug Stage 3 Acclimatisation and Training of Operation Blue Freedom Team (people with disabilities) Noth Pullu 31st Aug Move to Siachen Glacier Base Camp from North Pullu via Hunder (For Pre Expedition Medical Check) 1st Sept Launch of Operation Blue Freedom - Land World Record (ex - Siachen Glacier Base Camp) Ni Halt:- Move from Base Camp to Kumar Post 1st Sept at Camp 1; 2nd Sept at Camp 2; 3rd Sept at Camp 3; 4th Sept at Kumar Post 5th Sept Kumar Post (15,632 ft) - 1 Day Halt Kumar Post 6th to 9th Sept Descend from Kumar Post towards Base Camp Siachen Base Camp 10th Sept Adm Day at Base Camp Siachen Base Camp 11th Sept Drive from Siachen Base Camp to Leh via Hunder (For Post Expedition Medical Check) (Ex 102 Bde) Leh 12th Sept Felicitation at Leh Leh 12th to 16th Sept Launch 'Freedom Drive' from Leh to Delhi - Drive through key places connected with War Wounded Veterans, Disabilities and 1971 War Leh - Kargil - Dras - Sonamarg - Srinagar - Jammu - Pathankot - Ambala - New Delhi 17th Sept Reach Delhi for felicitation New Delhi

Where is the expedition to? Is it a peak or certain elevation?

The expedition is to a place called Kumar Post which is at an altitude of 16,000 feet. It is like the centre of Siachen Glacier in some ways. There are many landmarks in and around Siachen Glacier because there are ridges, but you could say Kumar Post is like a central point.

What are the plans for the water and air attempts? Do people registering for the Siachen attempt also have to participate in the other attempts?

The water world record will happen in October and the air world record is planned for November. People can sign up for that as well. For the land world record we are primarily looking for amputees (upper and lower limbs) and people with visual impairments. If you are a person with a spinal cord injury or you have difficulties with walking, like if you have polio or muscular dystrophy, and you require a wheelchair for mobility, then we would definitely invite you to sign up for the water world record. Of course, people from the Siachen attempt don’t necessarily have to participate in the other attempts.

Who is the Siachen attempt open to?

The record attempt to Siachen Glacier is an Indians-only expedition because it is an active battlefield and military-sensitive zone. So foreign internationals may not participate in the expedition. However, it is not an expedition for veterans or armed forces personnel only. This attempt is for all Indians with disabilities, whether that is man or woman.

You’ve had people with disabilities as part of the training team for previous activities. Is that the case for the Siachen attempt also?

That is the case even here. On the panel of the trainers, we have people with disabilities. The panel of the doctors conducting the medical examinations also have people with disabilities. There is a mountaineer who lost his leg in combat. He is one of the trainers and he is also part of the expedition.

What is most important for people to know about this Siachen attempt?

We are trying to reach out to people with disabilities across the country to let them know about the attempt. We want them to know that the Indian Army has given special permission for this attempt. We want them to know the details of the attempt, the fact that it is happening for the first time. It is a world record of people with disabilities for the first time collectively scaling the world’s highest battlefield.

Last date for sign-up: 1st August

Expedition launch: 15th August

People with disabilities can register on: https://claw.global/