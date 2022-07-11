5 tips on how to make great gaming content for YouTube

Ujjwal ‘Techno Gamerz’ Chaurasia is one of India’s most successful gaming content creators.

He launched his YouTube channel titled Techno Gamerz in August 2017, and has amassed over 27.5 million subscribers as of June 2022.

Techno Gamerz © Ali Bharmal

When he got into making gaming content, it was initially to create tutorial videos for his friends who sought his advice. But over time, with the help of his brother, Techno Gamerz realized a dream of being a professional in the Indian gaming industry by being a content creator.

His videos are immensely popular, particularly his GTA V and Minecraft gameplay videos, making him a very respected figure in the Indian gaming community.

Here he lists out a few tips on how a novice can improve their content creation in gaming to make a career like he did.

01 Tip 1: Take the time to come up with a unique idea and make the right choices when you start

“My first tip is starting with an idea where you build on a category or an idea,” says Techno gamerz.

“You are given a chance to create almost anything on YouTube, but narrowing your content creation to a certain category or trend means you will have a chance to develop yourself along a specific path.

“Once you are certain about your choice (be it a gaming title, platform, game mode, etc), you take it forward with your own creativity to achieve your ideals for a community, channel, or even a simple video. From streaming to content creation, everything starts first with this choice.”

Techno Gamerz © Ali Bharmal

02 Tip 2: Think about how you will structure your videos and the length of the videos

“You need to make the length of your videos with a certain idea in mind,” says Techno.

“My first tip for this is to have a good intro that gives the audience a sample of what to expect. The next tip is to make sure your video is just the perfect length so it allows the intro to flourish.

“What I mean by that is that your intro should drop hints that cover the length of the content in the video. This also means that the pace and length of the video should be well timed. If someone is interested by the intro but feels like the full video was not correctly reflected in the intro, they will not watch your videos to the end.”

03 Tip 3: Work on the intro of your video carefully

“With content creation, it is important to understand that viewer retention is an extremely important part of creation and feedback for your channel,” he says.

“You need to be an expert with having a good eye for what a good intro should do for your content. With time, you obviously develop your understanding of this.

“My tip here would be to understand intros well and most importantly get the right idea for what the video should do over time. With a good title and thumbnail, you bring your viewer to the channel. With a good intro, you keep them hooked from the start. And then with good content, you keep them watching.”

Techno Gamerz © Ali Bharmal

04 Tip 4: Thumbnails should be simple and colourful

“A thumbnail is where the viewer gets their first idea of what to expect from the video. Your thumbnail is your portrayal of what the audience can expect.

“With practice you will need to learn how to make sure the thumbnail is attractive and also simple. I’ve made plenty of mistakes in using large fonts thinking that was the way to make a good thumbnail. But with time you will realise that over-creativity or complexity isn’t really required.”

05 Tip 5: Keep your idea of channel growth simple

“Don’t expect growth early. Everything comes with proportions to your interest, your choice, and your viewer retention,” says Techno.

“A good early sign of growth is viewer retention. Basically YouTube will assess your channel to see if people are watching a lot of your videos with good retention, and perhaps with likes and comments.

“However, this also means that your early days on the site should have simplicity and a graceful understanding of your limits.

“Don’t go overboard with lengthy videos early on. Without credible viewer retention in the early phase of launching your channel, YouTube’s algorithm will assess that your videos aren’t really interesting for users. My tip here is to make sure your idea of growth is simple for the early stages.”