Top 5 upcoming Indian batsmen who could light up the cricket world

Batting can be one of the greatest joys in cricket , both to watch and to actually play.

The cricket world is always looking for the next big batting star to excite and entertain them.

One tournament that helped KL Rahul early in his career was Red Bull Campus Cricket , when he emerged as tournament top-scorer in 2013.

Red Bull Campus Cricket is a one-of-its-kind international cricket tournament for college and university students. It is a tournament where college cricketers get to showcase their skill in the hope of moving on to the next level. Apart from KL Rahul, the tournament has also helped unearth incredibly talented players like Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Anukul Roy, and others.

The 2020 edition of the tournament featured the future generation of Indian cricketing talent. Here we look at the best batsmen from the Red Bull Campus Cricket 2020 India Finals.

1. Aditya Pratap Singh (DAV College, Jalandhar)

Aditya Pratap Singh of DAV College, Jalandhar © Vaqaas Mansuri

The opener for DAV College, Jalandhar, had a dream tournament and couldn’t have wished for better. He was the highest run-getter of the Red Bull Campus Cricket 2020 India Finals as he amassed 181 runs in five matches. He also claimed the man of the tournament award. His average of 36.2 and strike rate of 110.93 throughout the tournament are commendable. His best performance came in his second match of the tournament when DAV College beat Loyola College, Chennai; Aditya scored 84 runs, which turned out to be his personal best individual score. At age 18, he has his career ahead of him and has already turned out for Punjab’s under-16 and under-19 state teams.

2. Jasvir Singh (DAV College, Jalandhar)

Jasvir Singh of DAV College, Jalandhar © Vaqaas Mansuri

Jasvir was Aditya Pratap Singh’s opening partner for DAV College, Jalandhar. The duo formed an incredible opening partnership that terrorized opposition bowlers. Jasvir registered 165 runs in five matches at a terrific strike rate of 157.88 and an average of 33. Jasvir’s highest individual score in the tournament was his 50 against Loyola College, Chennai, in DAV College's second league match. Jasvir claimed the best batsman of the tournament award, making him one to look out for in the future.

3. Tushar Raheja (Loyola College, Chennai)

Tushar turned out for Loyola College, Chennai, as a middle-order batsman. Although he was only able to take to the pitch with the bat for three games, he scored an incredible 138 runs, averaging an impressive 46 and a strike rate of 138.82. He had the highest individual knock of the tournament by any batsman when he struck 86 runs against New LJ College, Ahmedabad, in Loyola College’s third group stage match. Unfortunately his team did not progress to the knockout round, denying Tushar the opportunity to impress further with the bat.

4. Bhavin Engle (New LJ College, Ahmedabad)

Bhavin Engle of New LJ College, Ahmedabad © Vaqaas Mansuri

Bhavin was the skipper of New LJ College, Ahmedabad, and let his bat do the talking for him. He scored 125 runs in four matches as New LJ College made it to the semi-finals. His average of 31.25 and strike rate of 101.36 were also commendable. Bhavin twice came close to scoring half centuries during his four matches of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2020 India Finals. He scored 49 runs against Loyola College, Chennai, in New LJ College’s third group match and again scored 49 runs against SS Jain Subodh, Jaipur, in the semi-finals.

5. Rajveer Singh Rathore (SS Jain Subodh College, Jaipur)

Rajveer Singh Rathore of SS Jain Subodh College, Jaipur © Vaqaas Mansuri