How to hit the ball to specific areas of the cricket field

Cricket Challenge with Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana is one of the best batters in world cricket today.

She displays a range of elegant shots around the ground that is comparable to some of the best cricketers, making her one of the top 360-degree batters in the world.

Recently she was tasked with showcasing her skills in a unique Cricket Challenge . She was given 10 deliveries with a balling machine to set a target, and then unknown to her, she had to chase that target in 10 deliveries with several obstacles thrown into the mix.

The obstacles included the field being divided into 12 zones, and Smriti was not allowed to strike the ball in any zone more than once. Boxes were also placed across the ground to represent fielders and if Smriti hit the ball directly on them, she would be dismissed. However, Smriti was also given two targets beyond the boundary line, and if she hit those was given eight runs. Another bonus was that if she hit consecutive maximums, she would be given a free hit and the blocked zones of the field were also in play.

“In the Cricket Challenge, I wanted to hit over long on and long off two three times more but those zones were blocked so I had to explore another area and another shot. I had to play the same ball which I would hit to long on or long off towards deep midwicket or deep square leg or extra covers,” Smriti recalls of the Cricket Challenge and how it required her to show her range of shots.

Smriti Mandhana © Ali Bharmal

In the last three deliveries, Smriti needed 19 runs to win. She managed a boundary and then needed 15 in two balls. She hit two sixes, got herself a free hit and knocked the eight-run target beyond the boundary rope to win the challenge in emphatic style.

“The last three balls got quite intense and I had to really think about the areas because all my favourite areas were blocked. I had deep midwicket, cow corner and one over square leg open, which are not my shots. And still I had to get three sixes off three balls to get to 19 runs. A lot of pressure was there but it was fun and good practice,” says Smriti.

We asked her to share her expertise on how to hit the ball to certain areas of the pitch. Here is Smriti’s advice .

01 Deep extra cover

Smriti plays a drive © Ali Bharmal

Best shots to play: Backfoot drive, front foot drive

Against a pacer: If you are trying to target the deep extra cover against a pacer, wait for the ball to be overpitched or a length ball outside off. Both these deliveries will give you a chance to drive up and even clear a fielder that may be placed in the region.

Against a spinner: Wait for a delivery slightly short of length or over pitched. Timing the ball will be crucial.

Smriti says: “I think the go-to shots to hit the ball towards deep extra cover would be a hard hit cover drive or a lofted over covers or also a backfoot punch.”

02 Cow corner

Smriti displays a slog sweep © Ali Bharmal

Best shots to play: Slog sweep, pull, flick

Against a pacer: If a pace bowler pitches slightly outside the off stump, you can use a pull shot to hit the ball towards cow corner. Alternatively, if you get an overpitched delivery around the leg stump, you could use a flick shot.

Against a spinner: You can use a slog sweep to hit the ball to cow corner if you get a spin delivery from an off-spinner pitching slightly outside the off stump or on the off stump. Similarly, a left-arm spinner pitching at middle stump line can be slogged.

Smriti says: “The go-to shots for hitting the ball towards the cow corner will be a slog sweep or a pull for me. Because if you play a cross batted shot towards cow corner it will have the power to clear the fielder at the deep midwicket and long on for a boundary. So I think I’ll go for a hard-hit slog sweep in the air or along the ground or a pull shot.”

03 Point

Smriti playing a square cut © Ali Bharmal

Best shots to play: Square cut, square drive

Against a pacer: To play the ball towards point, you will need to wait for a short ball pitched outside the off stump. If the ball arrives at waist height, play a square cut. If the ball is at shin height, play the square drive.

Against a spinner: If hitting a spin bowler to point, look for the same situations as you would against a pacer; short ball pitched outside off stump.

Smriti says: “For point we can play a slash on the front foot or a square cut. These are the two shots I’d play to hit the ball towards point.”