Dakar Rally 2020: Follow daily updates on CS Santosh’s performances

CS Santosh will sport number 50 as one of four riders of the Hero MotoSports Team Rally at Dakar 2020 in Saudi Arabia.

His teammates will be Paulo Goncalves (competitor number 8), Joaquim Rodrigues (competitor number 27) and Sebastian Buhler (competitor number 32).

The fastest Indian on two wheels rolled off the ceremonial podium on 5th January in the beautiful setting of the Corniche area of Jeddah, facing the majestic Red Sea.

CS Santosh’s intensity is expected to serve him well in this edition of the Dakar Rally, the one he is most excited for . He has put in some strong performances and intense training sessions in the past year, and will ride the customised Hero 450 RR.

Read on to know how he fares at each stage of Dakar 2020.

Day 2

CS Santosh had trouble with an injured hand on day 2 of Dakar 2020 © Ishaan Bhataiya

The second stage of Dakar Rally took the competitors from Al Wajh to Neom for a special stage of 367 kms. It was a trial for the competitors with more rocky terrain and a lot of dust. While nursing a hand injury from yesterday’s crash, CS Santosh had to bear the brunt of the rocky sections, impacting his ability to ride fast. Battling through the pain and his impaired ability to hold the bike, he managed a gritty 53rd place finish in the stage rankings and 48th place in the overall rankings.

Santosh says: “It was a really difficult day for me with all this pain in my hand from yesterday’s crash. The stage was really rocky and all the impact was coming onto my hand making it really difficult to hold the bike. I will get this checked now and hopefully will have a better stage tomorrow.”

Day 1

CS Santosh on day 1 of Dakar 2020 © Ishaan Bhataiya

CS Santosh had his first taste of the Saudi sands with a minor crash but overall, did a good stage to climb up some ranks from his starting position to finish in the 39th place. The stage took the rally from Jeddah to Al Wajh for a total run of 752 kms, which included the special stage of 319 kms and provided a glimpse of everything that makes up this rally in quick succession – navigation, fast and winding off-piste, dunes, trials and stones.

Santosh says: “I was really excited to see what the Saudi terrains have to offer today. It was a really fast stage and had some technical sections as well with stones. I think I put together a good starting stage until after a tricky stony section where I had a crash and hurt my hand a bit. Overall, I am happy with my start and to see the back of stage 1 at the Dakar 2020.”