Life after death: Two years on with CS Santosh

Death

I was living as a person, but I had died as an individual. CS Santosh

Dunes as far as the eye can see, and a stillness in the desert shattered at intervals by the sound of a motorcycle tearing across the sands, leaving a trail of dust in the air. It’s a scene that’s par for the course at the Dakar Rally. Riders one with their motorcycles gliding across the terrain like itinerant xerocoles – creatures of the sand who survive and thrive in the harshest, most arid conditions. As long as they’re constantly moving, like the shape-shifting sand around them, things are going as planned. It’s only when they stop moving that there’s cause for concern.

After all, stopping can mean very many things - damaged motorcycles, broken bones, shattered dreams and hopes. Disappointing? Certainly. Career-ending? Potentially. But not quite as terrifying as the worst case scenario that no one wants to think about. Every once in a while, though, it’s exactly what happens.

It transpires on Stage 4 of Dakar 2021. There’s a rider lying limp on the ground, his motorcycle on its side a few metres away. The rock that’s caused him to crash is so perfectly camouflaged by the sand around it, that avoiding a head-on collision has been impossible. You can’t evade something you can’t see or sense.

CS Santosh before the start of Dakar Rally 2021 © Ishaan Bhataiya/Red Bull Content Pool

The rider isn’t alone though. Maurizio Gerini is picking himself up after crashing at the very same spot, when fellow-Husqvarna rider Paul Spierings arrives on the scene. The two competitors make their way towards the unconscious rider. The fact that it’s the first year in Dakar history wherein competitors in the motorcycle category of the event have undergone mandatory first-aid certification proves to be fortuitous.

The stricken rider is showing no signs of life – no pulse, no heartbeat - so while waiting for the rescue chopper to arrive Spierings spends fifteen minutes performing CPR on him. By the time the medics are on scene, his attempts at resuscitating the rider seem to have paid off - he can feel the heart beginning to beat again. Indian rider CS Santosh has come back from the brink of death… Although his journey back to life will take months.

Resurrection

I’ve broken many bones, and breaking bones is a lot of pain, which I could deal with, and I was always strong about it. But the fact that I hit my head in a way that changed who I was as a person, is something that, even today I’m trying to deal with. CS Santosh

Like most motorsport athletes, Santosh is no stranger to crashes. He’s had plenty over the course of his career. Like the one at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in 2013, that left him with third-degree burns, and reduced his Suzuki MX450X to cinders . An accident that he would for many years describe as the worst crash he’d ever had. The many tumbles at rally-raids since, six editions of the Dakar included, have simply been filed away under the ‘occupational hazards’ category.

But this particular crash on his seventh outing at the storied rally is different. The visible effects of the crash are few - there are no broken bones or stitches or scars to speak of. Instead the diagnosis is a diffuse axonal injury. In plain speak - significant neurological damage caused when the brain moves within the skull as a result of severe impact. It’s the sort of injury that makes one wish for broken bones, stitches and scars instead.

CS Santosh © Focus Sports

To aid his recovery, Santosh is placed in an induced coma in a hospital in Saudi Arabia. Approximately eight days later, he’s brought out of the coma and flown back to Bengaluru, India, where the full extent of his injuries come to light…

… He has diplopia or double vision. His left arm doesn’t seem to work any longer. His balance is affected – he can’t sit up, stand or walk. And he’s suffering from acute memory loss. In a case of the filial bond overruling a brain that can’t quite remember things as they are, Santosh instinctively recognises his mother at the hospital in Bengaluru, reaching out and giving her hand a squeeze. It’s a sign that his family finds reassuring.

But the lacuna in his memory is startling. He has no recollection of the crash, of the events leading up to it, of participating in the 2021 edition of the Dakar at all. Instead, he believes the last time he competed in the event was in 2020. He’s convinced he’s trapped in a bad dream from which he will awaken at some point, and then take the startline at the 2021 Dakar. He needs to be reminded who his kith and kin are.

It’s more than just a gap in his memory. It’s a void that’s swallowed up parts of who he is.

Hope

When I got on a motorcycle I felt like I rode it yesterday. The feeling that you have – the tyres rolling on the ground, the vibrations that come through the engine, feeling it through the frame. It felt like I rode it yesterday. I loved it. CS Santosh

For four months, surrounded by family and friends in India, Santosh works on plugging in the holes in his memory. He weaves together the tapestry of his past from disparate threads – it’s sparse in some places, patchy and imperfect in others, but in the absence of genuine recollections, a poor substitute will simply have to do.

While he no longer knows who he is, he starts to remember who he used to be. And becoming that version of himself again seems to be his immediate objective. But to get there, more pressing short-term goals are key – like regaining his motor functions, trying to up his reaction times, working on fixing the cognitive damage the crash has caused. In order to do this, he chooses to continue his rehabilitation at Isokinetic Fitness in Bologna. There are setbacks and disappointments aplenty, but every sliver of progress is accompanied by a tiny little glimmer of hope.

CS Santosh © Mohit Damani

The biggest reward comes when eight months after his crash, he’s able to get back on a motorcycle for the first time. Arriving at this point hasn’t been easy. To say that he’s had to take baby steps – ones that have frustrated him and made him feel infantilised – would be an understatement.

He’s even had to ride a bicycle to prove to people that his sense of balance is intact again, and that he knows how to navigate traffic. Once they’re satisfied, he’s finally allowed back into the saddle. After months of feeling absolutely nothing, of being devoid of all emotions, he finally experiences joy. Pure unbridled joy. Being back on the motorcycle is a visceral experience that reminds CS Santosh exactly who he is at his core.

Healing

I felt an emptiness inside me because I felt that somebody had died. And that somebody was me. The biggest joy was the fact that I discovered myself again after taking anti-depression pills. It was amazing to find CS Santosh again. CS Santosh

The brief high of riding a motorcycle aside, Santosh can’t seem to shake the feeling of sorrow that appears to have cloaked itself around him. Injuries have forced him into a hiatus from the sport he loves in the past – he has (im)patiently waited for his skin grafts to take (2013), a fractured toe to heal (2015), his neck, spine and core to recover from another Dakar-ending crash (2019).

This time around though, despite all the progress he’s made over the months, it’s simply not enough. He feels lonely.

CS Santosh © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

There are plenty of heroic stories from the world of motorsport about riders overcoming physical setbacks. Like Jorge Lorenzo who crashed at Assen in 2013, had surgery to repair his broken collarbone, and was back in competition within 24 hours. Or Isle of Man legend John McGuinness who injured himself so badly in 2017 that he needed an external fixator around his leg to help him ‘regrow’ 50mm of bone that he’d lost, before getting back on his race bike. Or Toby Price who somehow managed to win the 2019 Dakar with a broken wrist, riding through the pain stage after stage, until he crossed the finish line first.

But there is little to no literature about athletes with traumatic brain injuries. Or the link between traumatic brain injuries…

… And depression.

Eight months after his crash, Santosh is diagnosed and put on medication to help him get through the ordeal. It helps clear the fog in his brain. He finds more of himself with each passing day. A relative sense of normalcy is reached when he is able to enjoy the company of his German Shepherd, Tyson, again, who he’d neglected since the accident.

Santosh also begins to feel less lonely in the motorsport fraternity when he discovers that former WRC champion Ari Vatanen also suffered from depression after crashing at Rally Argentina in 1985. And his double-vision is treated by Dr. Sanchez Dalmau, the very same doctor who treated MotoGP rider Marc Marquez’s diplopia.

Life is far from normal, and there’s a long way to go, but Santosh no longer feels like he traverses the wilderness alone.

Perseverance

What I'm doing is like chasing rainbows, because you think that you arrive at a certain place that’s going to mean something, and you’ll get something out of it. And I'm still chasing that. So I still don't know what that means, I’m trying to find myself at the end of the day. Chasing rainbows is in a way trying to find myself. CS Santosh

After the somewhat punishing 2018 edition of the Dakar Rally, where he fell and hurt himself more than he’d have liked, Santosh speaks of the reason he keeps going back to the Dakar . Despite feeling like some stages of the rally made him fight not for excellence but for survival, he says he returns because it’s a race that has a way of exposing the very fabric of who one is. A race that holds a mirror up to oneself. In a sense, this quest for himself has always been one of the biggest motivations of his life.

After the crash in 2021 though, he doesn’t seem to like the reflection staring back at him from within the mirror. But even if he doesn’t quite like what he sees, the fundamental fabric of who he is, remains unchanged.

See, CS Santosh has never been just a chap who can surf the sand dunes blisteringly fast on a motorcycle. In fact he’s even admitted in the past that by way of pure motorcycling skill, he’s got a few things missing.

But what defines him as a rider and as a motorsport athlete is his dogged refusal to give up. To seek trails where seemingly none exist. To forge on despite setbacks. And to keep challenging himself because, as he puts it, life is simply too short not to.

CS Santosh © Focus Sports

By way of challenges, then, the 2021 Dakar has left him with the very biggest one he can ever possibly hope to surmount – as a rider and as a human being. On the one hand, he’s walking the tightrope between finding out who he is today and reconciling himself to the fact that he might never quite fit into the image he has in his head of who he once was. On the other hand, having sat out two Dakars since his crash, he’s still pursuing a Dakar comeback – which he hopes will happen in 2024.

His mission seems to be to prove to himself that he can do it again. That old ambition of aiming for a top 20 finish at the world’s most gruelling off-road rally raid, though, seems to have fallen by the wayside. Now his quest is to simply get to the finish line. While it might seem like it, in no way is this a ‘lesser’ ambition. If anything, this is perhaps the loftiest goal he’s ever had…

… Because in order to achieve anything one sets one’s mind to, one requires skill to varying degrees.

On one side of the scale lies adequacy, and on the other side of the scale lies perfection. But bridging the gap between adequacy and perfection, is a little something called potential. And it’s realising the potential he still has left in him that is CS Santosh’s ultimate adventure. One that he’s convinced he can only experience on a motorcycle out in the dunes, his eyes trained firmly on the next rainbow in sight.