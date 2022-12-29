Skip to Content
Rally Raid
CS Santosh’s January Jumpstart
The rally raid rider explains how fitness is important in motorsports and how he works hard to keep his body in the best shape for his sport.
Written by Rohit Singh
Published on
29.12.2022 · 6:42 UTC
Fitness with CS Santosh
Stories of how CS Santosh works on his fitness.
How CS Santosh stays fit for his sport
The Indian rally raid expert continues his recovery from a horrific accident with renewed hope and determination going into the New Year 2023.
Get a super core for motorsports with CS Santosh’s home workout routine
No excuses in training means no problems at Dakar, says CS Santosh
Behind-the-scenes with CS Santosh at a rally