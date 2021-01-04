The 2021 Dakar Rally plunges off-roaders into Saudi Arabia's sand dunes

As well as a new route for 2021, further innovations will be added to the mix to increase the sporting challenges of the event while always prioritising participant safety. Handing out the roadbook of a stage just 10 minutes before racing starts will bring navigation skills to the fore. Also among the new regulations are strict rules governing tyres. No tyre changes will be allowed in the car category during the marathon stage, while each motorbike will be granted a total of six rear tyres for the entire rally.