The 2021 Dakar Rally plunges off-roaders into Saudi Arabia's sand dunes
© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool
The planet’s toughest test of motorsports endurance returns to Saudi Arabia in January 2021. A brand-new route will push committed petrolheads to the limit over vast and diverse landscapes.
Published on
After four decades of desert action in Africa and South America, the latest home of the Dakar Rally is Saudi Arabia. A stunning debut in the Arabian Peninsula earlier this year saw the Dakar capture the imagination of adventurous rally fans the world over once again. In January next year, the planet’s toughest rally is heading back to Saudi Arabia for another fortnight of exhilarating off-road action.
“[During the 2020 Dakar] stage after stage, and often multiple times within the same stage, the majestic landscapes of the region left us dazzled and in awe.” David Castera, Director of the Dakar, recalls. “However, Saudi Arabia only revealed a tiny part of its mysteries, leaving plenty of surprises in store for the next edition in January 2021. The route we have prepared, a gigantic tour of the Saudi deserts, reuses none of the tracks and dunes that featured in the specials last January.”
The route we have prepared reuses none of the tracks and dunes that featured in the specials last January
Download the free Red Bull TV app and catch all the Dakar Rally action on all your devices! Get the app here.
The Dakar convoy will start their 2021 odyssey on the shores of the Red Sea as they depart Jeddah on January 3. Competitors will spend the following two weeks navigating their way through Saudi Arabia’s expansive deserts. A well-earned Rest Day will come in the ancient city of Ha’il at the midway point of the rally on January 9.
A hero’s reception awaits those who manage to meet every challenge at the 2021 Dakar and cross the finish line back in Jeddah on January 15. The winners of each category (Car, Bike, Truck, Quad and UTV) will be celebrated on the podium, but everyone who completes the Dakar has the right to be satisfied at overcoming the toughest test of motorsports endurance that exists.
Relive the dramatic final stage of the 2020 Dakar Rally below…
Dakar Daily – Stage 12
There were lots of surprises, I’m looking forward to the next round
As well as a new route for 2021, further innovations will be added to the mix to increase the sporting challenges of the event while always prioritising participant safety. Handing out the roadbook of a stage just 10 minutes before racing starts will bring navigation skills to the fore. Also among the new regulations are strict rules governing tyres. No tyre changes will be allowed in the car category during the marathon stage, while each motorbike will be granted a total of six rear tyres for the entire rally.
To ensure competitors remain as safe as possible during the rally there will be audible warnings ahead of danger zones. Furthermore, certain hazardous sections will be categorised as 'slow zones' where the speed limit will be set at 90kph. Airbag vests will now be mandatory and subject to inspection by race officials during technical scrutineering.
Also new in 2021 will be Dakar Classic, a parallel contest for vintage vehicles that will use the same start and finish points as the main rally. In a nod to the unique heritage of the rally, memorable machines from the past such as the Renault 20, Lada Niva, Toyota Celica, Land Rover Defender and Porsche 959 are expected on the start line of the inaugural Dakar Classic.
Watch the Dakar Dailies, including coverage each stage of the event and interviews with drivers, on Red Bull TV.