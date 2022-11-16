How Yuva Kumar and Sathyaraj Arumugam triumphed at Desert Storm 2022

There was this mixed emotion that Yuva Kumar soaked in while riding the Desert Storm in September 2022.

Amid the solitude that he experienced in the midst of the Thar Desert, there was solace in the fact that his teammate, Sathyaraj Arumugam, was somewhere on his tail. But at the same time, Yuva knew he had to maintain a steady lead until the end to take top honours.

It’s just some of the mind games that unfolded during the three-day rally around Jaisalmer.

The event featured five stages ranging from short dashes of 46km to a 139km section that was a real test of endurance and patience.

Yuva Kumar at Desert Storm 2022 © Work360

The two Hero Motorsports Team Rally riders encountered all kinds of terrain along the way – from looming sand dunes that rose in the distance to sketchy gravel and dirt, besides thorn bushes and stray cattle that tested their manoeuvring abilities on two wheels.

It explains what made the Desert Storm a heady mix of grit, skill and adrenaline. And why only 18 riders of the initial 50 managed to finish the rally.

For Hero Motorsports Team Rally, it was a double delight at the end of the event. While Yuva triumphed in the Moto (upto 250cc) category in a time of 6hr:10m:34s, Sathyaraj took top spot in the 165-210cc category with a time of 6hr:18m:12s.

The teammates highlight their preparations and what helped them ace the Desert Storm.

Sticking to a fitness routine

About three months before the rally, Yuva put in an added focus on his physical fitness. His routine primarily featured CrossFit sessions that helped him build endurance, besides a planned diet program for recovery. He would also practice yoga to work on flexibility that was essential while negotiating the tricky terrain.

“Riding in the desert can be very demanding as compared to another environment and you need to be really fit. What was really satisfying about the preparation was that I was very fresh after the longest stage of the race and didn’t experience any fatigue,” Yuva says.

Sathyaraj Arumugam at Desert Storm 2022 © Work360

Sathyaraj built on his endurance by cycling 60-odd kilometres to his office on alternate days, while taking on swim sessions twice a week. His gym work was divided into strength training and endurance workouts on every other day.

“Every weekend, I’m either at a race or an event, so maintaining fitness is essential. It’s a part of my lifestyle now,” says Sathyaraj, who doubles up as a test rider at Hero MotoCorp.

Working on bike handling technique

For the last six years, Sathyaraj has been based out of Jaipur, where the extreme temperatures have played a major role when it comes to acclimatising for rally conditions. What has also helped him is the terrain around the state capital.

“There’s a lot of sand around Jaipur, which is an advantage for me. I also practice riding on dry river beds because this is essentially what you find in the desert,” Sathyaraj says.

He also put in many hours of motocross training with former national freestyle motorsport rider, Gourav Khatri, at his facility, Valley Off Wheels.

Yuva Kumar in action © Work360

Yuva, who is based out of Bengaluru, dedicated time to enduro workouts on dirt tracks and hit the trails to gain saddle time.

“Everybody can go flat out on straights, but cornering and manoeuvring are important basics that need constant work. While at the track, I tried to cut down on these errors to improve times over each lap,” Yuva says.

Knowing that navigation is key

In the desert, navigation becomes as critical as the riding skills. Right before the event, the riders at Hero Motorsports Team Rally were taken through a session on navigation by their in-house expert, Jordi Grau Rodrigues from Spain.

“We would work with the road book as well as the GPS, though during the Desert Storm, we mostly relied on the latter,” Yuva says.

Sathyaraj between stages © Work360

Even before the sessions were planned, Sathyaraj would request Jordi to send him routes on trails around Jaipur.

“There’s always this inner fear whether you are on the route or not, in spite of the GPS and the experience of riding in the desert. You are always looking out for competitors or race marshals to know if you are on the right track,” Sathyaraj says.

“When I worked with Jordi, I would set off in the morning and try to follow the track. If I got lost, I would hit the highway and repeat the route again the following day. I would then send my coordinates to him to understand the mistakes I was making,” he adds.

Mental preparation

In the week before the rally, Sathyaraj eased off on the physical training and spent time with his family. He would play with his kids and eat meals together with the family over the last two days.

“It makes my mind and heart calm, and it ensures that I go to the race in a happy mood,” Sathyaraj says.

Yuva crossing the finish line © Work360

Before each stage, Yuva would step away for a few minutes and focus on breathing. Over time, he realised that it kept him calm in order to deal with the performance pressure.

“Even while riding, I focus on breathing because a lot of riders forget to breathe and simply tire themselves out. My mind is a lot calmer when I breathe,” Yuva says.

Developing race strategy

At the Desert Storm, Yuva was the first rider to set off during each stage. He would rise early and tuck into a light breakfast of energy bars, chocolates and juice, before gearing up for the rigours of the day ahead.

“I pushed myself from the very first stage to understand the flow. When I realised I was a few seconds ahead of my teammate and many minutes in front of the others, I figured I was riding well and on the right track,” he says.

Here on, he pushed slightly harder to extend the gap on his competitors and pile on the pressure. By the end of two days, he had stamped his authority on the race.

Leading the chasing pack was Sathyaraj, who trailed Yuva by just four seconds after the first stage. But after a crash during Stage 2, the gap widened to four minutes. Rather than risk any further damage, he decided to stick to a more consistent riding effort to open up a big gap between him and the trailing lot.

Yuva and Sathyaraj on the podium for Desert Storm 2022 © Work360

How to analyse risk

The experience gathered over the last five years has served the teammates well. Yuva knows the importance of being patient and pushing at the right time.

“The terrain in the desert leaves you exhausted. But I’ve come to realise that when I’m tiring, this is the moment I need to push in order to gain time,” Yuva says.

On the other hand, Sathyaraj always has safety on his mind, especially during the barren sections which are devoid of civilisation. While he continues to push as hard, he’s just more focussed while navigating these sections. And during the times he feels like he’s losing focus, he has his own unique way of getting back on track.

“I’ll use cuss words. Or maybe sing a song really loud. It calms my mind and I am able to concentrate on the road again,” he says, laughing.