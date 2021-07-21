9 e-mountain bikes you should know about in 2021

Electric mountain biking is all the rage, and there are countless brands offering a range of fantastic assisted rides. From beefy, gravity-defying machines to lightweight all-rounders, ultra-expensive models to more affordable bikes, there are a lot of choices.

As technology rapidly improves, e-MTBs are morphing and diversifying. There are bikes with massive batteries and much-improved range, but there are also super light ones that provide just a little assistance while remaining close to the weight of a normal mountain bike. The choice is yours: are you a full turbo or fast and nimble kind of rider?

Here are some of our favourite electric mountain bikes for 2021. It's worth noting that most of these bikes have other price point models in their collections, so it’s worth looking at the whole range to find what suits your budget. Also, with regard to weights, those listed below are the manufacturers’ listed weights. They should only be used as a rough guide as some of the bikes are weighed in size small, some in size large; there are plenty of other variables to keep in mind, too.

1. Vitus E-Sommet

The E-Sommet is the best-value e-mountain bike currently available © Vitus

Price: £3,199 Frame material: Aluminium Sizes: S, M, L, XL Wheelsize: 27.5” Travel: 160mm front/160mm rear Motor: Shimano Steps E7000 Battery: 500Wh Weight: 22.9kg as listed Find out more information

Vitus’ E-Sommet doesn’t have the high-end motor or oversize battery of other bikes in this list, but it has to be one of the best value e-mountain bikes currently available.

At just £3,199, Vitus has managed to put together an amazing package with the E-Sommet, including a 160mm travel RockShox Gold 35 fork and a range of other budget – but carefully selected and reliable –components.

Its geometry is spot-on for riding technical and challenging terrain, powering up trails, and blasting back down them. If you are looking to get into e-biking, there are very few reasons not to like the E-Sommet.

2. Specialized Levo SL Comp

The Levo SL is more helping hand than full-blast battery-assisted riding © Specialized

Price: £5,250 Frame material: Aluminium Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL Wheelsize: 29” Travel: 150mm Motor: Specialized Lightweight 1:1 240W Battery: 320Wh Weight: 19.4kg as listed Find out more information

Specialized’s Levo SL is part of the new school of e-mountain bikes that aim to give a similar experience to motorless mountain biking, but with just a little help up the hills and out of the turns.

According to Specialized, the custom lightweight motor doubles your effort with a maximum output of 240W. The ride experience is a lot different from most e-bikes: switch it on, start riding, don’t worry about settings. Having said that, Specialized’s excellent Mission Control app means you can tune the power delivery, ride range, and record your outings from your phone.

Although it has a small 320Wh battery, Specialized says the bike will keep assisting for up to five hours’ riding – just don’t expect the same sort of turbo boost you get from bigger e-bikes.

3. Commencal Meta Power 29 Essential

The Meta Power has had a new chassis, motor and battery update for 2021 © Commencal

Price: £4,967.22 Frame material: Aluminium Sizes: M, L, XL Wheelsize: 29” Travel: 170mm front/155mm rear Motor: Shimano EP8 250W Battery: 630Wh Weight: 24.8kg as listed Find out more information

The Meta Power 29 Essential is a lot of bike at a highly competitive price. Its 29" wheels, 170mm front and 155mm rear suspension travel, and 630Wh battery mean this bike is ready to take on big mountains or long days out on any terrain you can throw at it.

A new chassis, motor, and battery update for 2021 put this bike squarely at the forefront of e-mountain biking. Plus, as with all Commencals, you can even save 10% off the price if you opt to pick it up from the company’s headquarters in Andorra.

We’re going to go out on a limb here and say the Meta Power 29 could be the rider’s e-mountain bike of the year – few come close to offering a similar package for the money.

4. YT Decoy Shred

The Decoy Shred pairs a carbon frame with top-quality components for less © YT Industries

Price: £5,399 Frame material: Carbon fibre Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL Wheelsize: 29” front/27.5” back Travel: 165mm Motor: Shimano E8000 250W Battery: 540Wh Weight: 24.3kg as listed Find out more information

German direct-sales brand YT Industries produces some of the best-value performance mountain bikes available, including a range of Decoy e-bikes.

The Decoy’s sleek looks hide its intentions: YT (which stands for ‘Young Talent’) is a company aimed at core riders who will thrash their bikes, and as such the Decoy is made to cope with the worst of terrain.

The bike also takes a little inspiration from motocross bikes, pairing a 29" front wheel with a smaller wheel and high-volume plus-sized tyre on the back. As with anything YT, the Decoy Shred offers a carbon frame with an array of top-quality components at a lower price than many more traditional brands can manage. For extra shred-ability, it comes with a coil rear shock.

5. Trek Rail 9

The Rail 9 is ready to tackle serious terrain © Trek

Price: £5,700 Frame material: Aluminium Sizes: S, M, L, XL Wheelsize: 29” Travel: 160mm front/150mm rear Motor: Bosch Performance Line CX 250W Battery: 625Wh Weight: 24.04kg as listed Find out more information

The Rail 9 is a long-travel bike made for the most punishing downhills, but it’s equipped with the latest Bosch Performance Line CX motor and a 625Wh battery, so it’s happy to power you up multiple technical and lengthy climbs in order to access all those fun descents.

With a 160mm-travel RockShox Zeb Select+ fork and Super Deluxe Ultimate RT3 shock, beefy 29x2.6in tyres, and SRAM GX drivetrain, this bike is ready to tackle serious terrain.

Trek is famous for its attention to detail and beautiful finishing, and the Rail 9 is no exception to the rule. There is a suspension calculator app to help with setup; it comes with a complete tubeless setup kit; a ‘Knock Block’ headset stops your bars spinning around in a crash, and battery removal (for storage or travel) is a piece of cake.

6. Santa Cruz Heckler R

If it's good enough for Danny MacAskill... © Santa Cruz

Price: £6,699 Frame material: Carbon fibre Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL Wheelsize: 27.5” Travel: 160mm front/150mm rear Motor: Shimano Steps E8000 Battery: 504Wh Weight: 21.62kg as listed Find out more information

It seemed like Santa Cruz would never launch an e-bike – the brand seemed too core for assistance. But electric mountain biking has fast become widely accepted and by 2019 it was little surprise to see the Californian company’s first e-MTB launch in the shape of the Heckler.

This bike, with its Carbon CC (the higher end of two carbon options offered by Santa Cruz) frame is one of the most desirable e-MTBs on the market ( Danny MacAskill rides one too, just saying).

You might be surprised to hear that at £6,699 the Heckler R is the entry-level version of three build options. With Santa Cruz, you pay for a level of exclusivity, a bike that has been painstakingly designed, and – of course – an amazing finish.

7. Orange Surge Pro

The Surge is just about the beefiest-looking e-mountain bike out there © Orange Bikes

Price: £6,900 Frame material: Aluminium Sizes: S, M, L, XL Wheelsize: 27.5” Travel: 170mm front/165mm rear Motor: Shimano E8000 250W Battery: 504Wh Weight: Unlisted Find out more information

British-made Orange bikes are popular for more than just their unique looks. They are solid and trustworthy, with maintenance kept to a minimum thanks to the single pivot design and minimal bearings.

The Surge is just about the beefiest-looking e-mountain bike out there – it means business. And Orange doesn't hold back when describing its intentions: ‘[The Surge] will take on the biggest terrain, and is not shy when it comes to sending those gaps.’

It may not be to everyone’s tastes, but the Surge (which is available in a wide range of build options and price points) ensures a solid and dependable ride inspired by the brand’s popular Alpine 6 enduro bike and the 327 downhill bike . In other words, think of it as an uplift vehicle and hard-charging beast of a bike all in one.

It doesn’t come cheap, but it does have a five-year warranty.

8. Lapierre Overvolt GLP 2 Team

The battery is central, providing a stable ride and confident cornering © Lapierre

Price: €8,499 Frame material: Carbon fibre Sizes: M, L, XL Wheelsize: 29” front/27.5” rear Travel: 160mm Motor: Fazua Evation 1.0 Battery: 250Wh Weight: 21.4kg as listed Find out more information

Lapierre is committed to making boundary-pushing e-mountain bikes, and even employs 10-time downhill World Champion and Enduro World Series E race winner Nicolas Vouilloz in its R&D department.

The GLP Team is the bike piloted by Vouilloz and the brand’s team riders to much success in the new EWS E – Lapierre took both men’s race wins on this bike in the shortened 2020 series.

With a uniquely positioned battery, Lapierre brings the bulk of weight right into the centre of the bike, which helps provide a stable ride and confident cornering. The carbon frame is beautifully constructed and features 160mm of travel while employing the ever more popular ‘mullet’ 29 and 27.5in front/rear wheel combination.

9. Rocky Mountain Instinct Powerplay Carbon 90

This top-of-the-range rig can handle any British riding or conditions © Rocky Mountain

Price: £8,999.99 Frame material: Carbon fibre Sizes: S, M, L, XL Wheelsize: 29” Travel: 140mm Motor: Dyname 3.0 250W Battery: 672Wh Weight: 22.86kg as listed Find out more information

For an out-and-out top-end experience, it doesn’t get much better than Rocky Mountain’s Instinct Powerplay Carbon 90 bike.

Its quality construction and top-of-the-range components put it at a so-high-you-cry price point ( other less pricey models exist ), but few bikes are as versatile, fast and capable. It utilises a massive 672Wh battery so you can head out on longer or flat-out fast missions.

The Instinct Powerplay is made for long rides in the hills and mountains, not full-on enduro terrain. But if it’s happy among rocky, rooty, and testing trails of British Colombia (where the brand is based), then you can bet it’s up to any British riding and conditions.