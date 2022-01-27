Finnish developer Kuuasema’s latest entry in their popular motorsport series is a superb mobile game that requires a lot of skill and patience to become the best racer in the world. Dirt Bike Unchained sees you take on people from across the globe across different tracks while building your reputation in the Dirt Leagues and unlocking the best bikes possible.

Every track – whether you’re racing in the desert or a forest – is filled with big jumps and tight corners, offering plenty of diversity in the types of challenges you'll face. Upgrading your bike requires in-game cash, and to unlock new bikes, you’ll need to win races to earn KTM and dBu Tech Points. It can take a lot of time to get the bike you want, but thanks to the enjoyable gameplay flow, it never feels like a chore.

There are plenty of ways to earn the materials you will need to become the best racer you can be. In order to help you build your reputation and get the best mentors, we’ve got five tips to help you rise through the rankings in Dirt Bike Unchained, and find a way to unlock the best bikes the game has to offer.

How to get the best bikes in Dirt Bike Unchained © Red Bull

Understand what all the materials are for

It can be confusing to know exactly what each type of item and material does in Dirt Bike Unchained, so knowing exactly what they are used for can help you progress throughout the game. In the Race Mode known as the Dirt Leagues, you’ll earn Tech Points (either KTM or dBu) that will unlock the option to buy new bikes. Cash can then be used to buy these bikes and progress up the Tiers.

Reputation Points are earned the more successful you are in the Dirt Leagues, and these will unlock big amounts of cash, clothing and accessories, Reward and Booster Boxes, and the next rank in the Dirt League. Mentor Points unlock and upgrade the various Mentors within the game, and by upgrading these Mentors, you'll improve your bike’s stats and learn new tricks.

There are also various consumables you’ll earn, such as Fuel, which is needed to compete in Race Mode; Gold, which can be used to buy Reward Boxes; and Tech and Cash Boosters, which boost the amount of cash and Tech Points you earn throughout the game.

KTM and dBu often share identical bike stats at the same Tiers © Red Bull

Don’t worry too much about choosing between KTM or dBu bikes

The two main bike manufacturers in Dirt Bike Unchained are KTM and dBu. Each one offers a total of five Tiers, one featuring the least impressive bikes, and five featuring the best. At each Tier, KTM and dBu feature similar stats on their bikes, and when you get to the highest Tier, you will be impressed by the type of bikes on offer, but they are both equally as great.

For example, KTM’s Ironwing has the same amazing stats as dBu’s Dunehawk, and KTM’s Valkyrie mimics dBu’s Adventurer in exactly the same departments as well. Neither manufacturer is better than the other, it solely comes down to which model looks better. If you want to have the best bikes, it would be more beneficial to focus on one or the other and get those Tech Points for the team you prefer the most.

Joining a team is a great way to earn rewards © Red Bull

Join a team

One of the best ways to earn cash and other rewards is by joining a team. Fundamentally, this option allows you to work with other real players to complete challenges such as winning a certain amount of races or finishing in the top three with a KTM bike. By completing all the challenges on the board, you’ll unlock cash for each challenge completed.

When other members in your team complete these challenges, you'll be able to claim them as well, meaning you don’t even have to complete them yourself. Once all the challenges have been completed on a board, a Reward Box becomes available, and inside you’ll find items like Gold, Fuel and Mentor Tokens.

Challenge Mode can get you some much needed cash © Red Bull

Spend time in Challenge Mode

Aside from the Race Mode/Dirt Bike Leagues, Challenge Mode offers you some rewards for competing in the Daily Challenges. You can earn Bikes and Mentor Tokens by getting a seven-win streak to earn all the rewards on offer, but it is definitely worth doing.

Within this mode, you can also take part in the Dirt Pit Races, and these also offer rewards, including those all-important Tech Points. You take on one CPU opponent, but if you win and complete all five challenges, you’ll unlock a Reward Box, meaning even more rewards. The best bit about Challenge Mode is that you won’t lose any Fuel for competing, so when you are struggling in the Dirt Leagues, take a break and build up your resources here.

Be careful when upgrading your bike © Red Bull

Don’t spend all your cash on upgrading your bike

It might be tempting to spend your hard-earned cash on upgrading your bike, but with new bikes costing a pretty penny to buy, you might find you'll have to dip into your real world funds to do so. Of course, the further you progress through the Dirt Leagues, the harder the competition will be, but you're better off being careful with your in-game cash.

Each track has different obstacles. A better Heat Sink means more speed, better Wheels improve traction, stronger Suspension helps maintain momentum after a big jump, and improved Casing helps you keep a high speed throughout a course. Pay attention to new bikes stats, and only spend cash when struggling against the competition. If you're getting by with a relatively low spec bike, there's no need to be frivolous and spend for the sake of it.