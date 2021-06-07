Can you ace India's most exciting virtual dirt bike race?

Dirt Bike Unchained is a free-to-play moto-racing game that delivers the most authentic experience on two wheels, all in the palms of your hands.

The game gives you a chance to ride incredibly fast, pull off epic jumps and style out wild tricks, just like professional Red Bull athletes Sam Sunderland and Toby Price.

And if you are looking for a bigger challenge to put your gaming skills to the test, then the Xtrme Race competition might be what you are looking for.

Xtrme Race will be a challenge within the Dirt Bike Unchained game.

To participate, you can sign up for the competition within the game and compete in the races. The sign up link will be available within the game 8th June onwards.

The competition will run from 8th June to 5th July.

Each week, you can race on a different bike and compete for the fastest time. You will earn event points for each race; the better time you clock in the race, the more points you will earn.

The competition will feature a weekly leaderboard and an overall leaderboard. The top 3 of each week and the top 3 of the overall leaderboard will win prizes.

Dirt Bike Unchained is available on Android and iOS .

For the complete rules and regulations to the Xtrme Race competition in India, click here .

For tips on how to get better at Dirt Bike Unchained, click here .