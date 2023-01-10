Disco Puppet on navigating the strange new world of touring as a live act

Speaking to Shoumik Biswas in October 2022, when their new Disco Puppet album Love and Everything Depressing was out via Bandcamp, it soon became clear that a lot of the artist’s thoughts on being a live touring act and the struggles that came with it proved themselves right in the months that followed.

Shoumik had originally announced a run of shows to launch the journeying new album, but found themselves postponing the tour owing to venues opting to give priority to other promoters. From November, the shows are now taking place in January, at antiSOCIAL in Mumbai on 12th January , at antiSOCIAL in Pune on 15th January , and at Hideaway Café and Bar in Goa on 25th January . “It’s been way harder than I thought,” Shoumik says.

Disco Puppet © Ali Bharmal

Compared to the 2019 theatrical, drama-like production that Disco Puppet and their team undertook for Aranyer Dinratri and produced in different cities, there’s clearly been a sea change in how live acts are booked in the country now. Shoumik says, “The DIY spaces, where people actually want to listen to music, they’ll find me and find those artists they want. But for this, it’s like, ‘Can we please play at your venue? Just get us stuff we need. Maybe give us a night of stay?’ And then you’re hearing of people who are getting paid like two fucking lakhs for DJ sets. Don’t tell me you don’t have the money because that’s a lie.”

Disco Puppet understands the rationale behind these programming decisions as well – DJs are the ones bringing in more people, and thus giving the venue more food and beverage sales. In terms of overheads and riders, most DJs only need the venue to rent out CDJs. “I understand why that’s enticing for a venue, but it’s also sad that there’s no longer any responsibility from venues to play their part in promoting music from the city,” they say about the changing scene in Bengaluru and India.

Then, there are issues with club venues that Shoumik has seen as a gig-goer. They refer to a space that was gung-ho in claiming to be pro-LGBTQIA+ during pride month, but had no qualms about putting their ‘no stag entry’ rule in place, while also preventing a couple from claiming entry because they were a pair of males. “It’s clearly not a safe space, then. Plus, it’s expensive,” the artist adds.

They briefly contemplated joining their former bandmates from Space Behind the Yellow Room in Goa, where apparently there are a lot of gigs. “I began to think if I’m sitting here (in Bengaluru) and denying myself work. Maybe, I don’t know. I think I should have done it much earlier,” Shoumik says with a laugh. They didn’t move, but Shoumik did take up their friends’ offer and play drums for the band Signal W for a Christmas gig in Goa.

For now, there are three shows coming up in Mumbai, Pune and Goa for which Disco Puppet will feature Shoumik on guitars and vocals, Aditya Bharadwaj aka Badie_A on synth and laptop duties, with Aman Chawla helming bass, backing vocals and keys. “[Aman] and I have been friends since school and he played bass with Nischay (Parekh, from Parekh & Singh) and I before we were even called Monkey In Me. He moved to Bengaluru and we used to hang out a lot, and it suddenly occurred to me that he can also play bass.”

Through jams and an intimate gig at Walkin Studio in Bengaluru (which is an independent house converted into a living, breathing art studio), the band have modified and adapted the songs off Love and Everything Depressing, reimagining the 40-minute album into a (roughly) 90-minute jam. Shoumik says initially they wanted to have a large band and a theatrical performance. “But obviously, that was a pipe dream, because the budget for that is insane. So we thought, ‘What's a good compromise for not having a live drummer, how do we make it still not seem less exciting on stage?’”

The artist set aside ideas of anything theatrical or a large band setup, worked with the trio iteration and focused on elements like lighting and on-stage movements. “For Bengaluru, I'm hoping to get this collective of dancers called the 206 Collective,” they say. Songs like ‘No Job’ have big sounding drums, but they would make no sense coming out of a laptop, according to the artist. “It would sound so silly,” they add. ‘Interested Few’ has gone from having drums to employing a synth loop and is presented very different from the shape-shifting grandiose album version. “I want to see how that’s received, because we haven’t played that for anyone,” Shoumik says.

There’s the album closer ‘Shondhey Teh’, a sprawling, trippy tune that leans heavily on auto-tune vocals. Shoumik says about the song, “That one ends with this auto-tune kinda guitar thing. I’m excited to do that, because it’s noisy.” ‘Come Over’ goes from a 2:46 minute studio version to a eight-minute jam, with more parts added in.

The excitement in Shoumik’s voice is evident when they’re talking about the songs, because you realize that a live realization of this experimental studio material is still clearly something that’s yearned for. That said, Shoumik adds, “I'm okay with this version of my show failing, but at least I’ll know. I’ll know that this music is not for performing unless I have a bigger band. Or maybe this is just to perform one show at my city where I know people will come. Or does this mean that I just do shows in my living room where I have 10 people?”