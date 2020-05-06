Is Disco Puppet the ‘outsider’ artist India has longed for?

Much like the late songwriter Daniel Johnston, Shoumik Biswas aka Disco Puppet comes across as the perennial nonconformist.

This isn’t to label his latest album Thoughts To Melt To , which is a near-perfect saudade of pop songwriting partly-inspired by Johnston’s 1983 album Hi How Are You . But because it isn’t a stretch to postulate that Shoumik’s discography is a shape-shifting collage of emotion that is at times poetically abrasive, and other times, jarringly endearing.

As I discovered this past November over a number of Bloody Marys in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district, Disco Puppet is a ruminative man of few words. He had just arrived in the city, along with this partner, to play a couple of shows before moving on to a tour-stop-slash-holiday in the central Vietnamese coastal town of Hoi An.

Our conversation that evening, perhaps ill-suited to our surroundings, was limited to the experience of playing shows in South East Asia, recording with tape machines, and his last album Aranyer Dinratri, that was presented like a modern form of commedia dell’arte .

Released via Bangalore label Consolidate and named after a Satyajit Ray film from the year 1970, Aranyer Dinratri came across as an aural and visual depiction of an artist shedding skin, becoming weightless and being carried off with the wind. It also helped set the pace for what was to come mere months later.

A still from Disco Puppet's live show for Aranyer Dinratri © Focus Sports

Over those few days in Bangkok, I caught Shoumik in many moods. To see him smile was rare and mostly reserved for moments with his partner, but to see his eyes light up in astonishment was telling. He seemed to carry with him a childlike sense of wonderment, soaking information around him like a sponge. You tend to gather that while his is altogether a studied presence, it’s likely that both curiosity and a considered approach to song are what paint a final, veneer-like coat on nearly all of his musical output. That, and more recently, tinnitus.

Shoumik was struck with the unfortunate hearing condition a couple of years ago. In his own words, “I think it’s a little worse. I just got used to it. Apparently, that’s just how it is; it gets worse with age.” While tinnitus pried him away from his primary instrument, the drums, to composing most of his music using guitar, it also afforded him the time to learn new studio techniques.

Disco Puppet in his studio © Shoumik Biswas

“So I have one album that’s fully guitar-driven which is in the works,” Shoumik casually lets out, "but since then, I've kind of been leaning towards recording live, learning how to record instruments properly, etc. I feel like I have a better grasp on this now. But it’s really difficult to do. To get it to sound proper.”

Some of these techniques have given his latest release a quality that is a world or two removed from his previous work.

As for how Thoughts To Melt To actually sounds, it has the reassuring, warm quality of old-school, high-fidelity analog tape. “Probably because I ran it through my space echo pedal,” Shoumik admits. “It (the Boss RE-20) is supposed to emulate the actual rack tape thing. So that helped. I wanted to run it through my tape machine, but one channel is busted.”

It then strikes me that Shoumik has been mulling over his broken, 4-track tape recorder as far back as our conversation in Bangkok last November. The ‘colouring of sound’ that only tape tends to afford has seen a massive resurgence in the technology in recent years. But does that affinity or longing for the past even matter today?

In the fall 2012 edition of Film Quarterly magazine, the late cultural theorist and writer Mark Fisher (also known as k-punk) waxed poetically on the concept of hauntology. He contended that by the year 2005 or so, it had become clear that electronic music could no longer deliver sounds that could be termed ‘futuristic’. “What haunts the digital cul-de-sacs of the 21st century,” Fisher opined, “is not so much the past as all the lost futures that the 20th century taught us to anticipate. The futures that have been lost were more than a matter of musical style. More broadly and more troublingly, the disappearance of the future meant the deterioration of a whole mode of social imagination: the capacity to conceive of a world radically different from the one in which we currently live.”

It’s easy to look at Shoumik’s latest work from the lens of hauntology. His recording methods in 2020 seemed to have run the course of a ‘lost future’ back to something more traditional. Whereas 2016’s Spring EP utilised many of the day’s tools en vogue, in his 2020 output, strong nods to antiquated toy pianos, oddball percussive tools, and the hallowed tape sound are ever-present.

Disco Puppet's equipment © Shoumik Biswas

Recorded and released while isolated at home in Bangalore, Thoughts To Melt To didn’t arrive with a bog-standard presser. A week prior to release date, a handwritten note was posted on the Disco Puppet Instagram page signalling an early May release. And with that, his intention to pass on any earnings from the album to goonj.org , an NGO that provides rations and hygiene materials for daily wagers, migrant workers and people struggling for the basics in the villages of India. It seemed enough to send loyalists into a tizzy.

May 3rd saw the album finally drop, accompanied by the video for ‘ Nosty Boy ’. "Since this one was the clearest reference to my childhood and just the nostalgia of the Rugrats tune, I thought it would be nice if the video was also kind of like that,” says Shoumik about the song and video. "The intro scene with the underwear falling is a reference to the beginning of the Rugrats intro, with the diaper in the air. Stylistically, it's like these pomplamoose videos where you see each instrument that's in the song being played on screen.” Among other things the video features shots of Shoumik on the toilet, Shoumik tapping two wooden frog guiro rasps and Shoumik playing his trusty Casio SA41.

Thoughts To Melt To joins the canon of Shoumik’s independently-released albums. As a label and collective, Consolidate, much thanks to Shoumik and contemporaries like Aniruddh Menon, has managed to both avoid the limelight and consequently gain a reputation as an art-first endeavour that is immune to the volatile machinations of scene-stewardship. It does beg the question – is a man stronger by himself, or is he better primed for battle with his clan beside him?

“I just wanted to figure out how to do the releasing, distribution, writing to people, etc. Usually, Rahul [Giri] does it for all of us,” says Shoumik, mere hours after his new album has hit digital platforms.

Thoughts To Melt To is at times so dramatic and far-reaching, you could risk calling it goofy, or worse, eccentric. But terms like those have been wasted on much art that has been lauded in haste only to eventually fail the posterity test. Simply put, the five-song suite is tuneful, articulate, alternative pop music backed by self-assured songwriting. And thankfully, it doesn’t pretend to be anything other than that.

With 15 minutes in total runtime, it's a lean affair that is likely to appeal to a wide audience. While there is obviously very little fat to trim, and therefore little margin for error, there’s plenty to be said about a record that has something for everyone but can also end up being everything for someone.

Halfway through the album's length, ‘ Don’t be sad. The Boogie Man’s back ’ sounds like a bunch of Shoumik’s ideas bouncing of the walls, coalescing, contradicting each other, and eventually settling comfortably in mid-air. Suspended so, these ideas feel isolated, frozen in time, only for Shoumik to cherry-pick the best of them to tell a story. Stories like these, much like they did throughout the late Daniel Johnston’s career, can seem opaque, almost too personal for everyone to relate to.

On the other hand, ’ Romeo and Juliet ’, is a love song that could be a cloaked homage to its titular, star-crossed lovers, or any modern, tragic union. Its despondent words – Did you forget to delete your texts, ah fuck (fuck me), not again, not again – are elevated to a stratospheric degree by Shoumik. He channels a post-Pulp Jarvis Cocker; a patient monotone theorising over an irresistibly-fun melody. It’s almost audacious how hard it is to get out of your head.

While it may not be immediately apparent to a passive listener, the cold, stark bareness of Disco Puppet, alone, wrestling his ideas and feelings into song structures, or on stage playing both bard and jester, is perhaps exactly why people pay attention. And it’s precisely why the extensive Disco Puppet back-catalogue has more in common with the dexterous whimsicality of Jandek than it does with Johnston, Ariel Pink, John Maus and other famous musical ‘outsiders’.