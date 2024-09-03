Dominik Hernler: Turning God’s Own Country into Dom's Own Playground
You’ve performed around the world. What drew you to Kerala for this project?
Kerala is a beautiful place. When I first got here, I was very surprised by it’s beauty. I also saw many spots that I could make my playground. That’s why I decided to come here; to hit the beautiful spots and ride in this beautiful place.
What inspired this unique combination of wakeboarding and traditional snake boat racing?
It started when I got a call from Red Bull India, asking me if I could ride behind one of these snake boats. So I came down to have a look; I attended some races of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race to get a good look at it. It’s amazing; it blew my mind. I’d never seen so many people in one boat, rowing this fast. So I thought I’d come over and let’s see what we can do with this project.
Can you walk us through the planning process for the attempt to wakejump over multiple snakeboats full of people?
After our initial conversations about being pulled by a snake boat, Red Bull India asked me if I’d be interested in the idea of jumping over multiple snake boats. After I’d seen it up close and personal, I realised we could pull it off. The plan was always to stack two boats and jump over them, and then I could keep adding boats to see how far I could go. I was always positive that I would be able to jump over at least five boats.
What were your biggest challenges? Did you have to adjust anything in training for this attempt?
I’m mostly riding in Europe. The only thing that was different between Europe and Kerala for me was the heat and the moisture in the air. That was the biggest challenges. So I made sure to keep a few cans of Red Bull and a lot of water on hand, so I wouldn’t dehydrate.
How did you choose the specific locations for this project?
Usually, I look at all the locations on Google Maps, just to see if there’s something happening in the water that I can jump over or do any tricks on. But for this particular project, we took a boat around the canals to scout for locations; that helped because I could see all the locations in person.I feel like I’ve done a lot of projects, and this location – the whole state and region – it is all very different. The jumps, the wind, the water – all that stuff is the same to me. But being in a beautiful place like this and taking wakeboarding to the backwaters in India means a lot for me.