Dominik Hernler: Turning God’s Own Country into Dom's Own Playground

Dominik Hernler was in Kerala recently to showcase his extraordinary skills on the backwaters of Alleppey.

Accompanied by the snake boats and house boats that are native to the ‘Venice of the East’, Dominik glided, jumped, sank, and swam his way into the hearts of the onlookers.

Among the many showcases he pulled off, Dominik took on the main challenge of launching himself over the massive snake boats – a feat never before attempted.

Dominik started with two boats, which he cleared with ease. Looking for a bigger challenge, Dominik asked for two more boats to be added in queue, and then promptly soared over the four snake boats with style and grace.

Dominik Hernler jumps over five snake boats © Sam Strauss | Red Bull Content Pool

The ultimate test came with the addition of a fifth boat – each boat with 100 people on board, bringing the total to nearly 500 people across the five boats. In a breathtaking display of skill and courage, Dominik executed a flawless jump over all five boats, capping off the stunt with a celebratory backflip.

Beyond the daring jump over five snake boats, Dominik explored the backwaters further, wakeboarding along the rails of a traditional houseboat and navigating the narrow canals that wind through the town. His time in Alleppey was a blend of high-octane action and a deep appreciation for the local culture, making it a memorable experience for both the athlete and those who witnessed his incredible feats.

Over the course of a week in Alleppey, he managed to achieve remarkable sporting feats as well as soak in the cultural landscape, in partnership with Volkswagen.

Here he speaks about his experiences.

You’ve performed around the world. What drew you to Kerala for this project? Kerala is a beautiful place. When I first got here, I was very surprised by it’s beauty. I also saw many spots that I could make my playground. That’s why I decided to come here; to hit the beautiful spots and ride in this beautiful place.

Dominik Hernler wakeboarding in Kerala © Sam Strauss | Red Bull Content Pool

What inspired this unique combination of wakeboarding and traditional snake boat racing? It started when I got a call from Red Bull India, asking me if I could ride behind one of these snake boats. So I came down to have a look; I attended some races of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race to get a good look at it. It’s amazing; it blew my mind. I’d never seen so many people in one boat, rowing this fast. So I thought I’d come over and let’s see what we can do with this project.

Can you walk us through the planning process for the attempt to wakejump over multiple snakeboats full of people? After our initial conversations about being pulled by a snake boat, Red Bull India asked me if I’d be interested in the idea of jumping over multiple snake boats. After I’d seen it up close and personal, I realised we could pull it off. The plan was always to stack two boats and jump over them, and then I could keep adding boats to see how far I could go. I was always positive that I would be able to jump over at least five boats.

Dominik Hernler wakeboarding in Kerala © Sam Strauss | Red Bull Content Pool

What were your biggest challenges? Did you have to adjust anything in training for this attempt? I’m mostly riding in Europe. The only thing that was different between Europe and Kerala for me was the heat and the moisture in the air. That was the biggest challenges. So I made sure to keep a few cans of Red Bull and a lot of water on hand, so I wouldn’t dehydrate.

How did you choose the specific locations for this project? Usually, I look at all the locations on Google Maps, just to see if there’s something happening in the water that I can jump over or do any tricks on. But for this particular project, we took a boat around the canals to scout for locations; that helped because I could see all the locations in person.I feel like I’ve done a lot of projects, and this location – the whole state and region – it is all very different. The jumps, the wind, the water – all that stuff is the same to me. But being in a beautiful place like this and taking wakeboarding to the backwaters in India means a lot for me.

Dominik Hernler does a backflip over the 2024 Volkswagen Taigun © Sam Strauss | Red Bull Content Pool