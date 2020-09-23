Where do Indian dancers dream of performing?

Street dance is flourishing in India with many more people practicing the different dance styles.

From breaking to popping and locking to hip-hop , various dance styles found their origins in the streets and then transitioned to big stages around the world.

We asked some of India’s leading dancers in street dance styles to tell us where they hope to take their art if given the chance to perform anywhere.

Anasua Chowdhury, Kathak and waacking dancer from Mumbai

My dream dance venue would be at the Super Bowl. It is grand, larger than life and so magical, which is what excites me about the venue. The feeling of having thousands of people watching you perform, cheering for you, dancing with you, and getting to share the stage with other amazing artists and dancers would be amazing. And I want to feel that someday.

Nimble Funk, popping and locking dancer from Chennai

I am deeply connected to nature and hence a naturally beautiful or significant place would be my dream dance location. A wild location for me would be to dance in outer space! Apart from that, I would love to dance on a hillside with a wooden stage set up and some great lighting – maybe some location in Brazil. I would also love to dance at the Movement Lifestyle Studio in Los Angeles.

Lil G dances on a hilltop in Kazakhstan © Nika Kramer | Red Bull Content Pool

Sri Lakshmi, hip-hop, house and waacking dancer, founder of Paranoid Dance Crew

I would love to practice or dance on a pavement full of graffiti as street art really inspires me. I love terraces too. The energy that graffiti artists bring in their style translates to the music and these ideas just naturally flow into the dance when you listen to the music. What I love about hip-hop is that people took something and made it their own, and it uplifted an entire community. And hence, any place with significant street art would be a place I would love to dance in.

Velu Kumar, hip-hop dancer from Graffiti and Desi Hoppers dance crews

I would love a location that has natural beauty or historical significance. Therefore, some dream dance locations for me would be the Great Pyramids of Giza, the Sydney Opera House, Amalfi Coast, the Times Square, any location in Paris with street art, and the Taj Mahal. Another wild dream I have is to dance underwater and make a video of the whole endeavour! I would also like to perform in festivals such as Tomorrowland and White Sensation.

Red Bull BC One All Stars in front of the Pyramids of Giza © Naim Chidiac | Red Bull Content Pool

Divya Easwaran, dancehall and afro dancer, member of all-girl afrobeat dance crew Afrontal

I’ve always been attracted to the simplicity of things and I can’t think of a better spot than being amidst nature. My dream dance venue would be out in the middle of a forest or by a beautiful water source. I feel for the things that exist naturally. Some of the exciting spots would be Rainbow Mountains in Peru, under the Northern Lights , Dawki in Meghalaya, and the Tulip gardens of Netherlands.