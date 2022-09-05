Max Verstappen has taken Formula One in his native Holland to new frontiers, but this year, the Netherlands played home sweet home to somewhere the Oracle Red Bull Racing star hadn't yet been.

No, not the top step of the Zandvoort podium – Verstappen saw the view from there this time last year – but a repeat Dutch Grand Prix win in front of a frenzied house of 105,000 orange T-shirt-wearing fans was worth more than just another 26 points and a step closer to a second world title. It was a piece of personal history at what's becoming a special place.

Verstappen arrived in Zandvoort off the back of three straight wins in France, Hungary and Belgium, but with history against him. He'd won three in a row twice before (France, Styria, Austria in 2021 and Emilia Romagna, Miami and Spain this year), but a fourth triumph on the trot had previously proved elusive.

Last year's win was a stroll in the sand dunes next to the North Sea for Verstappen, but Sunday's victory – although from pole position – was altogether more complicated after a virtual safety car just after half-distance shuffled the pack and a full safety car on Lap 55 of 72 turned the race into an 11-lap sprint once it resumed.

Verstappen cleared leader Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) at the restart and cantered to a four-second victory, and his 10th win in 15 races this season saw his series lead balloon to 109 points with seven races remaining.

Once Verstappen dispatched Hamilton, victory was his © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

A fifth place for team-mate Sergio Pérez from fifth on the grid gave Oracle Red Bull Racing an even firmer stranglehold on the constructors' championship, too. A combined 36 points saw the team surge to a 135-point lead over nearest rival Ferrari.

British driver George Russell equalled his career-best result set in Belgium last year with second place for Mercedes. At the same time, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took third and reclaimed second in the drivers' championship behind Verstappen's sixth podium of 2022.

Here's how Verstappen's 30th F1 victory came about on a Sunday afternoon that will live long in the memory of an adoring home crowd in Holland.

Max sweats, but salutes

Given Verstappen sailed to victory in Belgium after starting from 13th on the grid just seven days before Zandvoort. As he'd dominated the Dutch GP 12 months ago , you'd be forgiven for thinking a win from pole with the fastest lap of the race thrown in to boot was comfortable for the home hero, but this was anything but.

Verstappen took pole position over Leclerc by just 0.021s on Saturday – the equivalent of 1.85m over a 4.259km track – and that minuscule margin helped him keep the lead into the first corner. It looked like history would repeat. But this race flipped and flipped again, throwing up new curveballs the longer it went.

Mercedes duo Hamilton and Russell brought themselves into play by running a longer first stint of the race and gaining track position when Verstappen pitted. A virtual safety car caused by Yuki Tsunoda's ailing Scuderia AlphaTauri coming to rest beside the track on Lap 44 tilted the balance of power back in Verstappen's favour after he pitted for hard tyres with the field neutralised.

Just when the race looked to have settled, Valtteri Bottas pulled over on the start-finish straight after his Alfa Romeo suffered a power failure on Lap 55, Verstappen and Russell pitting for soft tyres, but – crucially – Hamilton staying out on mediums.

The race resumed on Lap 61 with a Hamilton vs Verstappen battle for the lead, evoking memories of the 2021 season, but it was short-lived as the Red Bull slipstreamed past the Mercedes down the main straight and simply disappeared.

Ten laps later, Verstappen was back on the podium to receive the crowd's plaudits and reflect on the race that had just unfolded.

Different year, same result for Verstappen in Zandvoort © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

"It was not straightforward. We had to push the whole race," he said.

"With the safety car, virtual safety car, making the right calls is always a bit of a question mark, but it worked out really well. Once we got back to the soft tyres, we had great pace again.

"We timed it really well off the last corner with the banking [on the Lap 61 restart], you could see the draft was quite strong, and we got ahead.

"It's always special to win your home Grand Prix – it was already last year. I have to say this year, and I had to work for it even more, so an incredible weekend. Unbelievable support … I'm proud to be Dutch."

The victory was Oracle Red Bull Racing's 11th of the season; with races in Italy, Singapore, Japan, the USA, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi to come, the team's record of 13 wins in one season (2013) is very much within touching distance.

Checo in the thick of the fight

Pérez was one of the standouts at Zandvoort last year, earning Driver of the Day honours for a swashbuckling charge from the pit lane to eighth place. While his repeat visit wasn't as dramatic, fifth place at the flag was reward for his perseverance on a weekend where he was rarely out of the action.

The Mexican driver's dramas began in qualifying, where he finished fifth following a spin at the penultimate corner on his final flying lap of Q3.

Pérez got his elbows out to maintain fifth at the first corner and stalked Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in the early stages, making the most of a slow pit stop for the Spaniard to slot into fourth by Lap 18. Pérez ran over an errant Ferrari wheel gun as he exited the narrow pit lane, his RB18, fortunately, emerging unscathed.

Pérez ended up where he started after a manic race © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

With Red Bull and Mercedes on opposing tyre strategies, Hamilton honed in on Pérez, and the pair duelled spectacularly on Lap 36. Pérez's stout defence proved crucial in Verstappen maintaining his advantage over the seven-time world champion before the Tsunoda-sparked virtual safety car eight laps later.

Pérez fought with Sainz and had to repel a charging Fernando Alonso (Alpine) in the closing stages, but fifth and 18s off the win was a strong reward for an afternoon of toil.

Leclerc's 15 points for finishing third on Sunday saw him draw level with Pérez on 201 points, the Ferrari driver slotting into second place in the championship by virtue of his three race wins to Pérez's one this year.

So close, yet so far for AlphaTauri

Neither Tsunoda nor AlphaTauri team-mate Pierre Gasly made it into the points in the Netherlands, Gasly the most frustrated after spending 30 of the 72 laps right on the edge of the top 10 before eventually finishing 11th.

The Frenchman finished four seconds away from a second points score in as many weekends after he was ninth in Belgium a week earlier and couldn’t repeat his flight to fourth at Zandvoort last year, where he stunned the field by qualifying on the second row.

Tsunoda, meanwhile, was a star of Saturday after he qualified ninth, advancing to Q3 for just the fourth time all year. The Japanese driver got muscled back to 11th on the opening lap by the fast-starting Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) but spent most of his race ahead of team-mate Gasly until his second pit stop saw things go awry.

Tsunoda flew in qualifying, but stopped short in the race © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Fearing that his tyres hadn't been fitted correctly, Tsunoda briefly stopped at the Turn 4-5 chicane before being told by his team that it was safe to return to the pits, where the team spent half a minute checking inside his cockpit before he was released to continue. He didn't last another lap, crawling to a halt with a driveshaft problem.

Sainz in the spotlight

Ferrari driver Sainz had a rollercoaster ride at Zandvoort, starting third on the grid and spending most of the race lurching from one dramatic incident to the next.

The Spaniard had contact with Hamilton as the field threaded its way through the first corner on Lap 1, while a calamitous pit stop on Lap 14 – Ferrari's mechanics had neglected to bring his left-rear tyre into the pit lane – saw him fall away from the podium places.

Sainz was able to get back on terms with race-long rival Pérez through the chaotic virtual safety car and safety car periods but dropped from fifth on the road to eighth in the classification after he was assessed a five-second post-race penalty for being released into the path of Alonso's Alpine in his final pit stop.

A fine stop for Europe's final fling

Verstappen put his previously wretched record on Italian soil right when he won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola last year and this year . Still, Monza – Italy's true F1 home – has never worked out for him, despite his rampaging results elsewhere. Seven times Max has set out to master 'la pista magica' (the magic track) on the outskirts of Milan, and seven times he's left for home unhappy, a fifth place way back in 2018 his best result. We should add 'so far', given how his 2022 has gone…

Pérez, on the other hand, can claim bragging rights over his team-mate at Monza, the Mexican's third career podium coming there in 2012 for Sauber from 12th on the grid; Verstappen was 14 years old on that September day. Last year, Checo was fifth from eighth on the grid on the circuit that features the best podium ceremony – hands-down – on the entire calendar.

Formula One's final race in Europe this year comes next weekend at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix on September 11.