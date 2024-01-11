How Kirsten Varela set the ball rolling for calisthenics in India

At the serene village of Rathodi in north Mumbai, a rather unusual sight awaits those who peek through the gates of Rosario Farms. Spread across an artificial turf is equipment of all kinds – from parallel bars and chin-up bars, to gymnastic rings and weighted gear of different shapes and sizes. On this particular morning, a few are going through the last few drills; most sit easy under a lazy winter sun, cooling their heels after a gruelling session of calisthenics.

Kirsten Varela surveys the arena where he started his own journey. From taking baby steps as a self-taught exponent of calisthenics, the 30-year-old has transformed into one of India’s foremost practitioners today.

Kirsten Varela © Kirsten Varela

However, the early days were quite different for Kirsten. Like most impressionable teens, he was drawn to the glitzy world of beefy arms and a chiseled torso. But try as he may, he had little to show for the many hours at the local gym. Far worse, was the derision he experienced at the hands of his peers and three months later, he simply stopped his workouts.

All that changed when he came across a video of an American calisthenics group called Bar Starzz.

“They were not bulky, more lean and ripped. And they put up some real cool tricks. I knew I had to give it a shot and that was my introduction to the world of calisthenics,” Kirsten says.

Calisthenics explained

To put it simply, calisthenics is bodyweight training; though it’s nothing short of an art form for the bystander. The etymology of calisthenics tells us its origins stems from the Greek words ‘kallos’ which means beauty and ‘sthenos’ which means strength.

The fundamental elements of calisthenics are pull-ups, push-ups, dips, and squats. Put together, it’s a combination of compound movements that engages different muscle groups; a flow that is both mesmerising and exhilarating to watch.

“Gymming involves more isolation movements – think of a barbell curl, where you’re working a majority of the bicep. In comparison, a chin-up involves the biceps, forearms and shoulders. Besides, calisthenics helps build not just strength but also mobility. And once the body is conditioned, you can execute some amazing skills like handstands and flips,” Kirsten says.

Action from Elysium Street Workout Championship 2023 © Kirsten Varela

Slow start

When Kirsten started out, there was little in terms of infrastructure in Mumbai. He practiced the basics at home, before installing a set of chin-up and parallel bars in his backyard. A lot of the early learning happened through online videos. It was only after he visited Australia for higher studies that he was able to give calisthenics a real go.

“There was a calisthenics park in every suburb and I gradually discovered a community that was practicing it regularly. What I really enjoyed was the sense of belonging it gave me – the encouragement flying around and people coming forward to help each other,” he says.

On a break in India, Kirsten had a big decision on hand – a career in sports management or pursuing calisthenics as a passion and a business. After consulting his family, he decided to set up Elysium Calisthenics Park in Malad in February 2018.

“There was no infrastructure at the time in Mumbai and a handful of parks across the country. The idea was to provide a safe environment to train, especially for women,” Kirsten says.

“I owe it to my family for allowing me to follow my dream. The first two years were difficult because there was little awareness. There were days we had no one at the park, but I knew I had to be patient,” he adds.

Prableen Kaur Gill was among the first few to grind it out at the park in 2019. A swimmer during her younger days, she was drawn to the support as a beginner and today aspires to be a professional athlete.

“There were hardly any girls when I started. But I was comfortable training and pushing myself alongside the boys. Even if it was something as simple as unlocking a push-up, the encouragement was incredible. Because everyone is aware of the struggles you’ve gone through to pull it off,” Prableen says.

Action from Elysium Street Workout Championship 2023 © Kirsten Varela

Growing the scene

After the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, Kirsten decided to do his bit to help those who were looking for home workouts. He put out tutorial videos that broke down the basics of calisthenics. His efforts seemed to have paid off almost instantly when restrictions were lifted in July 2020.

“I had over a hundred people lining up outside the park on the very first day. It was quite incredible!” Kirsten says.

As interest grew, Kirsten decided to expand the facility in Malad and started another park in Bandra. He would train anyone who was interested – celebrities, businessmen, and those from underprivileged backgrounds – and he continued to put up videos on social media to give others a taste of his world. Alongside, he pursued coaching badges to upgrade his skills and once the business was set up, he started focussing on his own progress as an athlete.

To gain a sense of the level of calisthenics being practiced in India, he hosted the first Elysium Street Workout Championship in December 2022. When 120 participants walked in to showcase their skills, Kirsten knew he had to do more.

“It made us realise that calisthenics in India needed a major push in creating something on a global scale,” he says.

Crew and participants at Elysium Street Workout Championship 2023 © Kirsten Varela

Through most of 2023, Kirsten visited parks around the country to host competitions and conduct workshops. In July, he also competed at his first international event in the United States, where a little surprise was in store for him.

“A few walked up to me and asked if I was Kirsten from Elysium. That’s how far my videos had gone,” he says.

Bigger and better

The stage was set for the second edition of the Elysium Street Workout Championship and this time around, Kirsten knew he had to take it international. In December 2023, 180 athletes from nine nationalities hopped over to the park in Malad.

The competition, judged by renowned athletes such as current world champion Daniel Hristov from Bulgaria and Melanie Driessen from Holland, was held across various categories such as freestyle, dynamic, static and endurance. Prominent names such as Ramazan from Russia and Chihab El Fouzari from Morocco were challenged by local India talents like Himanshu Mehandiratta and Martin Joseph.

The highlight for Kirsten was the freestyle face-off between Roshan Nehru and Jordan Fontaine. After losing the opening two rounds, Roshan pulled off a magnificent move called the 720 to bounce back and clinch top honours. It was also acknowledged as the Battle of the Year by Team Bioco during their annual calisthenics awards a few weeks later.

“For someone watching that battle from the sidelines, the vibe was incredible. It makes you want to push harder the next time you have the opportunity,” Prableen says.

During a session with the judges at the event, Prableen was able to unlock a few dynamic moves of her own. She’s been hooked ever since and wants to ace it by the time the next edition of the Elysium Street Workout Championship is conducted.

“The competition was fabulous, an eye-opener through which we realised that there is so much more that we can do,” Kirsten says.

Action from Elysium Street Workout Championship 2023 © Kirsten Varela

Future goals

Kirsten wants to expand the scope of the annual competition and plans on hosting the next edition in London in May. He also hopes to take a few Indian athletes along and hand them the opportunity to take on the best in the world.

According to Kirsten, the need of the hour is for the global calisthenics community to unite and create a body that can govern the sport. What is currently missing is a uniform set of rules for calisthenics, similar to what is in place for a sport like gymnastics.

“Calisthenics is a lot about self expression, so the rules vary at every competition. What we need is a level of compromise to arrive at set standards, policies and principles that are applicable worldwide. If breakdancing can make it to the biggest sporting competition in the world, I know calisthenics certainly can,” Kirsten says.

As an athlete, the dream is to bring back silverware for India. Kirsten also wants more parks to come up in the hope of making it a collective movement where every stakeholder can step forward and contribute to its growth.

Over the last five years, Elysium has trained around 2,000 students and Kirsten knows it’s just a tiny step for the long-term goals he has in mind. He wants his facility to be an area where people can flourish and excel at their craft.

“[I want Elysium to be] a place where anyone can express themselves, irrespective of their gender, goals or body types. The idea is to push your limits to realise what the human body is capable of,” he says.

Crew of Elysium Calisthenics Park © Kirsten Varela