A complete guide on how to put in the fastest lap times at Erda’s Speedway

Mira Erda is one of India’s most promising racecar drivers.

She started her journey in karting when she was just nine years old. Her superb performances have seen her excel across single-seater race competitions.

In 2017, she became the first Indian woman to race in the Euro JK series, one of the highest classes of Formula racing in India. In 2019, she won her first-ever international podium by finishing first in the Ladies category in Round 2 of the FIA Formula 4 SEA Championship at Sepang International Circuit.

Her family have often been seen cheering her on at different racing circuits. Wanting to create something for the motorsports community in India, they established their own karting circuit in their home city of Vadodara, which did not have a race track previously.

Erda's Speedway © Ali Bharmal

Named Erda’s Speedway, the track often serves as Mira’s training circuit and also where she trains younger drivers. Besides it has also played host to several racing competitions.

Here Mira explains the features of the 500m circuit, explaining how to take on the corners and straights of the S-shaped track.

01 Starting line and main straight 1

Starting line and pit exit © Ali Bharmal

As soon as you take off from the starting line, you will find yourself on the first main straight of the track. “Usually, this is the straight we use for pit lane exit and entry as well,” says Mira.

Within a few metres of starting the race on the main straight, you will come across the first corner or C1, which is a very tight right hander. “Just tap slightly on the break just before entering the corner,” advises Mira.

02 Corner 1

Corner 1 © Jigar Dholakia

Take the middle racing line to lead into C1, as opposed to the first or the last lines. “If you take the first line, you’ll have to turn too early and you may go outside the track. Taking the last line will waste a lot of time. The middle line puts you right at the exit point of the corner,” says Mira.

As soon as you touch the apex, start getting on 100% throttle so you can exit the corner at your best. Use this speed to move to the right-hand side of the track to prepare for C2.

03 Corner 2

Corner 2 © Jigar Dholakia

C2 is a left-hander, which is why it’s best to approach it from the right. “Usually, we always approach a corner from the opposite side of the track. This puts the kart in the correct angle to turn, without using too much steering input,” says Mira.

This is a large, fast corner and doesn’t require you to brake. Mira advises taking the last (outermost) line for this corner and lift off the accelerator slightly, so that you’re on 70% throttle. “By the exit, use the width of the track and let the car roll. Don’t steer too much to straighten the kart,” she advises.

04 Corner 3

Corner 3 © Ali Bharmal

Next, you will encounter C3, which is a huge curve shaped like a C. Take the middle line and maintain 100% throttle. “If you lift your foot off the accelerator here, you will waste a lot of time and speed as you approach the upcoming straight. Slide through this corner confidently with very little steering input,” says Mira.

05 Straight 2

Continue to step on the gas and build your speed on this straight as you brace yourself for the next corner.

Overhead view of Erda's Speedway © Ali Bharmal

06 Corner 4

Since this track is S-shaped, C4 is similar to C1, although it has a tighter exit. Mira recommends maintaining a 90-degree angle to ace coming out of this corner. “While approaching C4, brake really hard, around 70%. When you touch the points between the middle and last line, step on the gas again,” says Mira.

The distance between C4 and the next corner is quite short, so you won’t be able to carry too much speed. “If you’re at 80% throttle, lift off the accelerator and come down to 60%,” she advises.

07 Corner 5

Corner 5 © Jigar Dholakia

C5 is another middle-line corner with a large curve. “When I train students, I notice that their natural tendency over here is to abruptly straighten the kart instead of letting it roll. This not only kills your speed, but also makes you prone to sliding off the track while exiting,” explains Mira.

08 Corner 6

After exiting C5, take the middle line as you get ready for the last corner of the track. C6 is an easy corner, similar to C3. “Stay on 100% throttle throughout, because you’ll be approaching the main straight soon after this corner,” says Mira.

09 Main straight 1 and finishing line

Main straight and finishing line © Ali Bharmal

As soon as you exit C6, you’ll be on the main straight leading into the finish line of the race. If you are participating in a multi-lap race, remember to keep your momentum as you finish each lap and begin the next one.

10 Bonus tips by Mira to give you an edge on Erda’s Speedway

Use the width of the track. “This track is quite narrow in certain places. Using the full width will hel you position your kart correctly so you can build speed,” says Mira.

Be smooth while turning the corners and don’t break too hard. “This will help you catch up with the racers who are being aggressive, as the tires of their karts will start to heat up,” she says.

Be consistent. “This track doesn’t have different corners like other circuits. It’s all about repeating your movements correctly,” she says.

Overhead view of Erda's Speedway at night © Ali Bharmal