Check out this ultimate guide to get started in making clay illustrations

For most of us, our first introduction to clay art would’ve been when we played with Play-Doh as kids. But clay can also be used to create decorative and aesthetic artworks.

Clay art, also known as clay modelling, is the art of moulding clay into different shapes to make ceramics, jewellery, illustrations and more. While there are many artists who practice clay pottery and jewellery making, clay illustrators are fairly uncommon.

Rutuja Mali, who is an art director in an ad agency in Mumbai, is one such clay illustrator who uses plasticine clay to create conceptual and fan art-based artworks. In this guide, she explains everything you need to know to get started with this art form.

Rutuja Mali © Omkar Deval and Rohan Shriyan

01 What are clay illustrations?

Clay illustrations are 3D figures, portraits or sculptures made out of different types of clay. The artwork requires you to mould, craft and shape pieces of clay to arrive at an imaginative or real-life end product. Once completed, the artwork can be preserved as a digital illustration or a physical piece.

“I take apart my artworks after completion because I like reusing the clay for other pieces. If I wanted to keep the physical product, I’d have to box mount and frame it. So I prefer documenting my work digitally instead,” explains Rutuja.

02 What is the history of clay illustrations?

While the history of clay art dates back to the earliest forms of civilization, the modern style of clay illustrations can be traced to clay animations in stop motion movies like Coraline and Chicken Run.

“Apart from animated films, clay illustrations can also be found in the works of children’s book illustrators,” says Rutuja.

03 What piqued Rutuja’s interest in clay illustrations?

Rutuja had been an illustrator since her college days, and she used to make illustrations for her ad agency as well. In 2014, she came across a few award-winning international ads that had experimented with clay illustrations, which made her want to try out this unique art form for her upcoming work projects.

“My boss asked me to prepare a portfolio to show him what I could do. In the process of making those five-six pieces, I realized that I really enjoyed making clay illustrations. So I continued it as a personal project,” she says.

Rutuja working on a clay illustration © Omkar Deval and Rohan Shriyan

04 Some of Rutuja’s coolest clay projects

Rutuja is at her creative best when she makes artworks that are relatable and fun. She particularly enjoys borrowing from pop culture.

“I once made a Pixar-themed artwork, where I designed alphabets and numbers inspired from Pixar movie characters,” she recalls. For another project, she made stickers for Google.

05 What materials do you need to make clay illustrations?

The most important thing you need is the clay itself. Rutuja describes the most popular types of clay below.

Plasticine clay: “I use this soft clay because it gives me flexibility, and I like its finish,” she says.

Polymer: This type of clay is typically used to make fridge magnets, jewellery, etc. “You have to bake it to harden it,” Rutuja explains.

Air dry clay: “It dries within 24 hours, and you can paint on it,” she says. If you wish to preserve your models, you can choose this clay.

Once you have sourced your choice of clay, you can begin modelling it with professional or makeshift tools. “You can use a toothpick or the rear end of a paint brush as tools when you’re starting out,” says Rutuja.

06 What skills do you need to practice this art form?

“It’s essential that you hone your design and drawing skills. That is your base; clay is secondary,” says Rutuja. Once you begin working with clay, she promises your dexterity, creativity and patience will improve.

Rutuja works on her artwork for the Red Bull Red Edition © Omkar Deval and Rohan Shriyan

07 What is the process of making clay illustrations?

Here is Rutuja’s step-by-step process of creating 3D clay illustrations.

Step 1: “The first step is to come up with the idea,” says Rutuja.

Step 2: Next comes creating a rough sketch of the artwork.

Step 3: “Then I model the clay by referring to the sketch,” she says.

Step 4: Once the artwork is ready, she shoots photos and videos of the end product and edits the content on her computer.

The time taken to create every illustration depends on various factors. “Every character takes me about 1.5-2 hours. So an artwork of five figures would take me at least one day,” Rutuja says.

08 Clay illustrators you can follow for inspiration

For Rutuja, social media is an ocean of inspiration. “All my personal projects are deeply indebted to social media,” she says. She follows the work of a few international clay illustrators on Instagram and Behance. She lists them below and suggests every beginner to clay art should follow their work.

09 What are Rutuja’s ongoing projects?

Rutuja's clay art celebrating the Red Bull Red Edition © Omkar Deval and Rohan Shriyan

Rutuja is currently involved in a project which celebrates the summer 2022 launch of the watermelon-flavoured Red Bull Red Edition . She has created a special clay illustration which is sprinkled with elements of freshness to convey a summer vibe.

“My concept is to visually depict the feeling you have when you consume this energy drink,” she says.