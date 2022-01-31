The complete beginner’s guide to Lego brick art

Red Bull Red Edition is a watermelon-based limited edition energy drink. The artist featured in this article created a special artwork to celebrate the launch of the energy drink in India in summer 2022. Click here to read more about Red Bull Red Edition .

When we think of Lego, we think of the colourful and engaging toy bricks that kids spend their days stacking on top of each other. But this children’s toy is also the preferred medium of art for a growing community of Lego enthusiasts and artists worldwide.

Lego art is an activity that requires you to join bricks of different shapes, colours and sizes to create an artwork. Even though it’s a time-consuming art form, it’s often described by practitioners as calming and captivating.

One such practitioner is Mumbai-based artist and TEDx speaker Ritam Bhatnagar, who spends his weekends immersed in creating complex Lego artworks. Here he talks about how he turned a childhood hobby into a lifelong passion, and how others can also explore this art form.

Ritam Bhatnagar © Ritam Bhatnagar

01 What is Lego brick art?

Lego art is made by interconnecting Lego bricks tactfully and creatively to form sculptures, structures, portraits, and more. It can be practiced by people of all age groups and skill levels. “In fact, there are lots of AFOL (Adult Fans of Lego) across the world,” says Ritam.

“Lego bricks are little plastic pieces with unlimited potential. Depending on the way you join them, the same bricks can be used to make a car or a rock,” says Ritam.

02 What is the history of Lego art?

The Lego Group was founded in 1932 by Danish carpenter Ole Kirk Kristiansen, with the aim of enhancing play time for kids. Initially people would buy sets sold by the company to build a particular object, like trains or buildings. “Lego art emerged when people began using their pre-owned sets to create a meaningful and original output,” Ritam says.

Over time, Lego artists discovered that they can create innumerable possibilities by buying loose bricks instead of the pre-defined sets to build objects. “One block has one possibility, two blocks have four, and three have nine. So with a few hundred blocks of bricks, you have a million possibilities in your hands,” Ritam explains.

03 How did Ritam get introduced to Lego art?

Ritam started playing with Lego bricks when he was only three years old. “My father, who’s an astrophysicist, used to travel around the world and get me a Lego set from every trip,” he recalls.

When Ritam was nine years old, his father’s friend gifted him a Lego set of 1000+ pieces, giving him the opportunities to explore the world of Lego art. “I fell in love with the bricks and began building everything under the sun, from aeroplanes to moving cars,” Ritam says.

One of Ritam's Lego art creations © Ritam Bhatnagar

04 How did Lego art become Ritam’s lifelong passion?

During his college and MBA years, Ritam temporarily forgot about his love for Lego. He got busy establishing the India Film Project and attending to day-to-day work. But even as a celebrated entrepreneurial mind, he continued to harbour the heart of an artist.

“In 2015 or so, I revisited my passion and retrieved all my old Lego sets from my parents’ house. Then I started buying more sets and loose bricks,” says Ritam.

05 Some of Ritam’s most-loved Lego art projects

Different artists use Lego bricks to create different types of art. “I enjoy creating cities and technique-based mechanical artworks,” Ritam says. He’s proud to have built 1/8th scale models of cars like Porsche and Lamborghini, which are complete with moving parts and sliding doors.

“I’m on a mission to build the largest Lego city in the country. Currently, it’s at about 70 square feet, and my goal is to take it to 400 square feet,” he says, adding that the endeavour will take him at least four-five years to complete.

Ritam's work-in-progress Lego art city © Ritam Bhatnagar

06 What materials do you need to make Lego art?

The only thing you need to build Lego art is Lego bricks. “Beginners can go out and buy any Lego set from a toy store and start from there,” says Ritam. Unfortunately loose Lego bricks are not sold in India and can only be purchased from Lego’s US-based website; which means they have to be personally imported.

07 What is the process of making Lego art?

Ritam shares his step-by-step process of creating Lego artworks below.

Step 1: “The first thing you need to do is have a clear visualization of your output,” Ritam says.

Step 2: Next, he advises thoroughly researching the object you are attempting to recreate. “If I’m building a Red Bull can, I need to know how many bricks I will need, of what colour, shape and size,” he explains.

Step 3: “Then I build a digital sketch using the LeoCAD software,” he says.

Step 4: “The next part is sourcing the right bricks for your artwork,” he says. Since loose bricks have to be imported, it may take a few months between you placing an order online and in receiving delivery of the bricks.

Step 5: Ritam sometimes makes a smaller scale model of the artwork for practice. He usually disassembles this smaller model.

Step 6: The final step is making the artwork by referring to the digital sketch.

The time taken to build a Lego artwork typically depends on the number of bricks it contains. “It takes me 12-16 hours to build an artwork of 1000-2000 parts, and around 32 hours to build one of 4000 parts,” Ritam says.

One of Ritam's Lego art creations © Ritam Bhatnagar

08 Some tips to keep in mind while practicing this art form

Tip 1: Ritam advises everyone to work on their logical skills to gain an understanding of how the bricks should be joined for the desired result.

Tip 2: “The most important thing is to have patience. Because if you make one error, you will have to break the whole thing down,” Ritam says.

09 Which Lego artists should you follow for inspiration?

Ritam says the international community of Lego artists is quite large. “Europe and North America has 1,00,000 Lego collectors, if not more,” he says. He recommends following the works of the following international artists.

The Lego community in India is fairly small. “There are only 300-400 enthusiasts, with less than 10 artists who create Lego art without using a booklet,” says Ritam.

10 Some of Ritam’s ongoing projects

Ritam is presently working on a special Lego artwork to celebrate the watermelon-flavoured Red Bull Red Edition . He is building a two-foot-tall replica of the can using 6,600 bricks.

“I’m building the Red Bull Red Edition can with all the tiniest detailing possible. It will take me about 18-25 hours to build this exact replica,” he says.