Everything you need to know about Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 in India

Red Bull M.E.O. is the largest mobile esports open competition in the world.

Open to all participants, it serves as encouragement for amateur mobile gamers to rub shoulders with esports pros in a level-playing field. And eventually the champions come away with bragging rights as the best mobile gamers and several other takeaways.

Want to know more about the championship and how it will take place in India in 2021? Read on to know more.

Teamfight Tactics © Riot Games

What is the format of Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 in India?

The competitions in India will be conducted across three gaming titles: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), World Cricket Championship (WCC) and Teamfight Tactics (TFT).

The tournament will feature multiple online qualifiers followed by the play-off stages and the National Finals.

The online qualifiers will be conducted from early October until mid-November across the three titles. The top mobile gamers in the qualifiers will progress to the play-offs, and top gamers in the play-offs will progress to the National Finals.

What are the dates of Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India?

Below is the schedule of Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 as it will be conducted in India.

1st October 2021: Registrations open

9th October to 13th November 2021: Online qualifiers

15th to 26th November 2021: Online playoffs

4th December 2021: National Finals

How to register for Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4?

For Battlegrounds Mobile India: Click here

For Teamfight Tactics: Click here

For WCC:

Download the WCC2 / WCC3 from PlayStore / App Store. Create an account within the game Register for the Red Bull M.E.O. tournament within the app. You will find the Red Bull M.E.O. tournament tab on the landing page. Once you have registered, start playing in the tournament. The more matches you win, the greater your chance of topping the leaderboard. Whoever tops the daily leaderboard, wins the daily qualifiers.

Battlegrounds Mobile India © KRAFTON

How can you progress from the qualifiers to the play-offs?

If you are playing BGMI: The top 16 teams of the qualifiers will progress to the playoffs. Additionally, 16 pro BGMI teams will participate in the playoffs directly on invitation from the organizers.

If you are playing WCC: The qualifiers will run for 48 days on both WCC2 and WCC3. Winners of the daily qualifiers will progress to the play-offs. A total of 96 players (48 from WCC2 and 48 from WCC3) will participate in the play-offs, which will be conducted on WCC Rivals.

If you are playing TFT: There will be no intermediate playoffs. The top 16 players from the TFT qualifiers will progress directly to the TFT National Finals.

World Cricket Championship © Nextwave Multimedia

How can you progress from the play-offs to the National Finals?

If you are playing BGMI: The top 16 teams in the play-offs will participate in the BGMI National Finals.

If you are playing WCC: The top 4 players in the play-offs will participate in the WCC National Finals.

If you are playing TFT: The top 16 players in the qualifiers will compete in the TFT National Finals

What will you win as Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Champion?

Winners of the National Finals in each title earn the bragging rights to call themselves the best mobile gamers in the country. Additionally, the winners will also get an opportunity to watch the 2022 Formula One Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. The winners will also get an exclusive tour of Hangar-7, the unique museum, store and aircraft hangar in Salzburg, Austria, that houses the planes of the Flying Bulls and past Formula One cars of the Red Bull Racing team.