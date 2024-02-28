Everything you need to know about Red Bull Soapbox Race India 2024

Red Bull Soapbox Race India 2024 is an adrenaline-fueled spectacle that combines speed, creativity, and a whole lot of fun.

The objective for participating teams is to design a non-motorized vehicle and plummet it down a hill with the only fuel being gravity as they manoeuvre to dodge obstacles along the way.

It can be quite entertaining for audiences (and for participants) to watch the drivers attempt to keep the vehicle in one piece from start to finish, and also try to do it in the quickest time possible so they can win.

Born in 2000 in Brussels, Belgium, Red Bull Soapbox Race has been organised in more than 52 countries, 95 cities (138 events), with over 4.5 million spectators. The race is all about creativity and entertainment. Participants are encouraged to create the wackiest designs for their cars, often also wearing matching costumes as part of the overall performance.

Red Bull Soapbox Race India 2024 is the third edition of the event in the country, with past events having been conducted in Mumbai in 2012 and 2016. The 2024 edition will take place in Hyderabad, giving the City of Pearls an exciting chance to see some of the most creative and talented motoring enthusiasts create and race their own vehicles.

Details on Red Bull Soapbox Race India 2024 below

Venue: Ramanaidu Studios, Film Nagar, Hyderabad

Date: Sunday, 3rd March 2024

Gates open at 3:00pm

Pitlane cart exhibit from 3:15pm to 4:30pm (only for members of Gold, Premium Lounge, Creator Arena, FORB and Media)

Event starts at 5pm

Entertainment Zone, Flea Market, Red Bull Energy Stations, and F&B counters open from 3pm to 10pm

Red Bull Soapbox Race India 2024 © Focus Sports

Meet the hosts

Some of India’s most entertaining comedians will host Red Bull Soapbox Race India 2024:

Jordindian

Sahiba Bali

Rohan Joshi

Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu

Meet the judges

The judges panel of Red Bull Soapbox Race India 2024 will feature some exciting names and talented individuals. Keep an eye open to spot some of your favourites, like…

Tania Sachdev

Ankit ‘V3nom’ Panth

Manpreet Singh

Harith Noah

Lalremsiami

Ocean Sharma

And many more

Crazy cars

There will be super creative people participating in Red Bull Soapbox Race India 2024, and some celebrity teams as well. All of the teams are sure to have some incredible cars. Be sure to look out for some of these…

Godlike

Homeys

Ourange Juice Gang

S8UL Rocket

Lendibox

Tag Tank

Red Bull Soapbox Race India 2024 map © Red Bull staff

Travel advisory

Entry point: Main gate of Ramanaidu Studios, Film Nagar

Drop-off for chauffeured vehicles: Near California Burrito Mexican Grill at Film Nagar (50 metres from the entrance to Ramanaidu Studios)

Nearest metro station: Jubilee Hills Check Post metro station

Nearest bus stop: Film Nagar bus stop

No parking of vehicles permitted near Ramanaidu Studios

For more details, visit redbull.in/soapboxrace