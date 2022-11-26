Everything you need to know about Blame it on the Boogie 2022

Blame it on the Boogie is a multi-category street dance event that brings together dancers of various styles from all over the country.

Organized by Proximity Crew in Hyderabad, the event is a celebration of the spirit of hip-hop. In fact, it was first organized as a tribute to Michael Jackson and borrows its name from the famous song by The Jackson 5.

The competition first took place in 2013 and was an annual affair until 2018. Returning in 2022 for its seventh edition, Blame it on the Boogie is bigger and better than ever before.

The three-day event will take place over the weekend of 2nd-4th December, with over 500 participants busting moves in an all-out dance party.

Here’s a brief history of the iconic event and a short guide to everything you can look forward for the 2022 edition.

Blame it on the Boogie © Thariq Hussain

The evolution of Blame it on the Boogie

When it was first introduced to the community in 2013, Blame it on the Boogie was a close-knit, half-day affair.

“It was just a small, local get-together. We only had two categories and the jam happened in a tiny studio space,” recalls Swapnil Kumar aka EX-T, founder of Proximity Crew.

"Over the years this small idea has been supported by our families, friends and especially the community. Continued support of people like B-Boy Bunny and Pranav Vempati – who's figured in the Forbes 30 under 30 – has allowed us to come back with BIOTB repeatedly," adds Swapnil.

Proximity Crew credits the response and support from the community for keeping the passion of the event alive.

“Year after year, the dance community looked forward to this jam as it was one of the only ones happening in Hyderabad. I was lucky enough to witness BIOTB in my early years of dancing, which helped shape my style,” says Simi, member of Proximity Crew.

Over the years, the number of participants have grown from 50 to over 500, and the jam has become one of the most loved dance events in India.

“The best of the best come to compete here from all over India. It not only features some epic battles, but also some unforgettable after parties,” says Mekhola from Kolkata, who was one of the judges in the last edition.

In 2018, BIOTB welcomed its first international judge – B-Boy Intact from Ukraine. This year, the breaking categories will be judged by Red Bull BC One All Star B-Boy Roxrite.

What makes the event special

Hundreds of national dance events take place in India every year, but what sets BIOTB apart is its unique vibe.

The jam takes place in a club, with the main competitions conducted on the dancefloor in front of the DJ console. But the organizers also encourage the audience to participate and this is seen with spontaneous cyphers happening all around the club. It is basically like one big party and the entire dance community is invited.

“As a DJ, my role is to make sure everybody is dancing and vibing, which pushes me to get the freshest music on the table,” says DJ Ivan, who is a member of Proximity Crew and has turntables for every edition of the event.

“BIOTB has stayed true to being a jam from the very beginning. The music and the vibe is such that the community is able to prioritize having fun over everything else,” says past winner B-Boy Nas from Black Ice Crew.

The informal setting of the event allows the audience to feel like they’re a part of the jam, instead of just being spectators.

“Even though I’m not a dancer, I love attending BIOTB. You can truly feel the vibe, love and spirit of the dancers who are competing against each other but are still very much together,” says Crystal, who has been a loyal audience member and supporter of the event since its inception.

Blame it on the Boogie © Thariq Hussain

The competition categories, explained

Proximity Crew has encouraged all forms of street dance at Blame it on the Boogie with a special focus on promoting breaking. B-Boys and B-Girls compete in the same categories instead of gender-based splits.

The 2022 edition will have seven competition categories, explained below.

1 vs 1 breaking: The judges select the top-32 breakers, who go head-to-head in one-on-one battles with rounds of 45-60 seconds, until the winner is crowned. Crew vs crew breaking: Straightforward crew battles with the winner going to the next round until the champions are crowned. Each crew can have four-eight members. 2 vs 2 breaking: Teams of two compete in battles with a requirement that one breaker must showcase toprock while the other team member only performs footwork. 7 to smoke hip-hop: To win the overall battle, a contestant has to win seven continuous rounds within 30 minutes. In this category, only hip-hop dance is permitted. 7 to smoke popping: The same 7 to smoke format but only for popping. 7 to smoke house: The same 7 to smoke format but only for house. 2 vs 2 Rep your style: This is a category open to all dance forms with no restrictions. Participants are encouraged to showcase their best skills in a 2 vs 2 battle format.

The line-up of BIOTB 2022

Blame it on the Boogie will take place on 2nd, 3rd and 4th December 2022 at Chemistry in Jubilee Hills. Here is a day-by-day schedule for the event.

Day 1: The event will kick off with a panel discussion consisting of national and international dancers. A Q&A session will also be conducted with the artists. In the evening, there will be a launch party for all the contestants to meet before the jam officially begins.

Day 2: The battles will begin from the second day. The show flow will include preliminary rounds for most categories on 3rd December.

Day 3: The final day will have the final rounds of battles. Since the crew vs crew category is one of the main events, it will conclude the event in a grand finale.

Blame it on the Boogie © Thariq Hussain

What you can look forward to at this year’s jam

The breaking community in India is excited to welcome Red Bull BC One All Star B-Boy Roxrite, who will be judging all three breaking categories.

“Roxrite will also conduct two workshops that anyone can participate in, regardless of whether you’re a contestant or not,” says Swapnil.

Proximity Crew says the community can look forward to top-notch battles, fresh talent, and an all-in-all great bonding experience.

“This is one of those events in India that everyone should experience at least once in their journey. I have lost, won, learned, and connected with so many astounding souls. It is a truly well-organized hip-hop extravaganza,” says Mr. Pop.k.o.r.n, a past winner at Blame it on the Boogie and the winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022 India Final .

Tickets to attend Blame it on the Boogie 2022 are available. Send a direct message on the Instagram profile of Proximity Crew ( @proximitycrewindia ) to request tickets to attend.