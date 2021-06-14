Exotic Cars on Malaysian Streets

There’s nothing quite like spotting a highly limited and desirable road machine zipping by during a commute. Though that doesn’t happen very often, we’re fortunate that some of the world’s rarest automobiles have managed to make their way to our shores. Thanks to a few car aficionados and enthusiasts, lucky petrol heads here can now bear witness to some of these unique rides in the flesh…or in this case, in the metal!

LAFERRARI

LaFerrari © Ferrari North Europe

What is it: It literally means ‘The Ferrari’, by the boys at Maranello, which basically means it should not be trifled with.

The stats: 950bhp; 663lb of torque; 350kmh top speed.

How much to own: Each model costs more than one million dollars. Ferrari only made 499 units and they’ve all been snapped up.

The lowdown: It’s considered the ultimate Ferrari and it’s so rare and exclusive that you have to be selected to buy one. Reportedly, over 1000 people signed up to buy a model, but only serious Ferrari collectors such as Tunku Mahkota Johor , Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim , were given the honour to drive one home. That said, the LaFerrari lives up to the hype as it packs in a lightweight carbon-fibre body along with a potent hybrid powertrain consisting of a 6.3-litre Ferrari V12 with a KERS-esque electric motor making it the fastest road-legal car Ferrari has produced thus far.

LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR

Lamborghini Aventador © Lamborghini

What is it: It’s lean, mean and quite frankly, the baddest supercar Lamborghini has ever put together.

The stats: 690bhp; 508lb of torque; 350kmh top speed.

How much to own: From $393,695

The lowdown: Bearing the name of a legendary fighting bull and a menacing space age design, the Aventador is a fitting replacement for the iconic Murciélago . Taking on the best attributes of Lamborghini's limited-edition Reventón and Estoque concept model, the Italian supercar boasts a carbon-fibre monocoque draped with aluminium and a mid-mounted 6.5-litre V12. It’s fast and downright menacing, which is why Michael Bay chose it to be the lead villain in Transformers: Age of Extinction . Lambo has promised to limit the production of the Aventador to just 4000 units worldwide, one of which is now owned by Malaysian badminton ace, Dato’ Lee Chong Wei .

MACK TRUCK

What is it: A fully customised big rig made by Mack Trucks Australia for the Sultan of Johor.

The stats: 650bhp; 2060lb of torque; 100kmh top speed.

How much to own: Reportedly above $350,000

The lowdown: Spotting a massive American-style Mack rig on our roads isn’t quite as impossible as you’d imagine because Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has gone out and got one. The customised Mack truck, touted to be the world’s most expensive, sports the colours of the Johor state flag and a solid gold tiger on its hood. But a cool paint job and a blinged-out ornament aren’t the only things this custom super-liner sports. It’s also got a six-camera CCTV system, a BOSE sound system, two flat screen TVs, a stone-topped kitchen area, barbecue facilities, a double bed and full leather seats with 72,000 stitches of gold thread.

The Sultan of Johor and his Mack Truck. Watch the video below.

BMW i8

BMW i8 © BMW Group

What is it: A rather stunning plug-in hybrid sports car.

The stats: 363bhp; 320Nm of torque, 250kmh top speed.

How much to own: RM1,188,800

The lowdown: It’s got swan-wing doors, a sleek shark-nose front and it sits low like a supercar. It looks like it goes sublimely fast, which it does, but it’s remarkably frugal as well thanks to its turbocharged 1.5 litre three-cylinder petrol engine and 131hp electric motor. Combined, the i8 manages a 0-100kmh sprint in 4.4 seconds but it also delivers a rated fuel consumption of 47.6km/l and puts out just 49 g/km of CO2. From a performance level, the 2+2 coupe is certainly revolutionary, just like its futuristic interior, which made it the perfect prop for Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible–Ghost Protocol . Fortunately we don’t have to rely on reruns to see the i8 as BMW Malaysia has managed to shift some models to car enthusiasts like Datuk Seri Sunny .

MCLAREN P1

McLaren P1 © McLaren Automotive

What is it: A limited production plug-in hybrid sports car touted to be the successor to the McLaren F1.

The stats: 903bhp; 531lb of torque; 395kmh top speed.

How much to own: From $1.3 million

The lowdown: McLaren clearly knows how to make cars and they’ve proven it with this highly coveted hyper car that combines Formula 1 technology and hybrid power in one sleek package. The mid-engine, rear-wheel drive performance machine rocks a carbon fibre monocoque and a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine as well as a McLaren electric ECU motor. It’s blindingly quick too as its able to do the century sprint in just under three ticks and the quarter mile under ten seconds. McLaren claims that it’s the most involving road and track car they’ve ever made, and that’s probably why the British automaker has managed to sell all 375 units of the model. One person who would know how well the P1 drives and handles is Datuk Mokhzani Mahathir who reportedly has one in his prized car collection.

1967 FORD MUSTANG GT500

1967 Ford Mustang GT500 © COYS

What is it: An iconic American muscle car and one of the most famous movie vehicles in the world with starring roles in films such as Bullitt and Gone in 60 Seconds.

The stats: 360bhp; 440lb of torque; 225kmh top speed.

How much to own: From $140,000

The lowdown: To muscle car fans, the GT500 needs little introduction. The iconic vehicle formed the basis of performance motoring in the 60s and 70s for America and it even went on to share the spotlight with legendary actors like Steve McQueen . In the year 2000, the GT500 enjoyed a renaissance in the film Gone in 60 Seconds , when producers designated a model named Eleanor for the film’s climatic chase scene. To bring the star car to life, producers sought the help of famed Hot Rod illustrator Steve Stanford and car designer Chip Foose. The end result – a menacing looking black striped gun metal grey Mustang Fastback with a 351 cubic inch Ford Racing crate motor kitted with a 700cfm Holley 4-barrel carburettor under the hood. Since then the GT500 has become a highly sought after item for serious car collectors such as Malaysian businessman, JP Chin , who proudly has an Eleanor of his own in his private collection.