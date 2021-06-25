So, what exactly went down at the Formula Schnitzeljagd?

01 What is the Formula Schnitzeljagd?

Getting to know Austria can be really nice, but sometimes it can also be pretty tough. Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez (Red Bull Racing Honda) as well as Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda (Scuderia AlphaTauri) got the chance to experience this ahead of the upcoming Austrian F1 Grand Prix.

Dr Helmut Marko invited the four Formula One drivers to get to know his homeland inside out and to acclimatise in a very special way before the two races at Spielberg. In fact, it became perhaps the most unusual and toughest journey to the Red Bull Ring of all time, as you can see in the video at the top of the page.

Welcome to a trip you will never forget Dr Helmut Marko

When Helmut says something like that, you usually have a problem Max Verstappen

02 The Formula Schnitzeljagd challenges

Milk instead of champagne, lederhosen instead of tuxedos and forest paths instead of boulevards: Austria can still be quite rustic compared to the glamour of F1. But are Verstappen, Pérez, Gasly and Tsunoda also world class when it comes to milking cows, wearing traditional costumes or steering a boat? See how they got in the Austrian costumes challenge…

Grundlsee challenge

The 'Plätte' is the traditional flatwooden work boat of the Salzkammergut region – steering it perfectly is an artform. Unless you have an outboard motor, of course, but then that wouldn't be fair, would it?

In Grundlsee, some took the easy option… © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool …while others did it the hard way © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool And the winners took it all © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

Traditional costume challenge

One thing is certain: Lederhosen are not a racing suit. You can tell because the drivers needed an instruction manual to put the costume on properly.

"How about this one?" The drivers go clothes shopping © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool Just like the F1 championship, the lederhosen are really tight © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool Who wore it best? © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool Fit check! © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

Milking challenge

No, milk doesn't come from the supermarket. Well, it does, but it comes from the cows first. How do you get it from the cow to the bucket, though? Let's find out!

This is not normally part of an F1 driver's job description © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool Pérez receives a little professional guidance © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool Not bad for a first attempt © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

Off-road challenge

The fun starts where the road ends. An unusual attitude for a Formula One driver, but one made possible behind the wheel of a Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer. We used it to send our drivers into some very tricky terrain.

What's the hold up? © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool Max Verstappen has a plan © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool Head to head in the forest: Team AlphaTauri vs Team Red Bull Racing © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool Drinks break © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Performance comparison: Pinzgauer vs. F1 racing car

The differences couldn't be clearer: the Steyr Puch Pinzgauer 718 Turbo Diesel is a real workhorse, while the RB16 is a sensitive racehorse. Can you even really compare the two? Short answer: yes…

Pinzgauer RB16B Drive 6x6 Rear wheel drive PS 113 Around 1,000 Top speed 113kph 360kph From 0 to 100kph in... Around 20 seconds Around 2 seconds

04 Duel at the Red Bull Ring – the end of the journey

The drivers have reached their destination – the Red Bull Ring – one of the most beautiful tracks in the world. But before the four of them have earned a schnitzel, they have to prove what they've learned in practice and conquer the Spielberg track with the Pinzgauer in the final challenge.

05 What they said

A car with six wheels – I've never driven anything like that before. Pretty cool. But now it's about giving the fans two good races at the Red Bull Ring and hopefully winning our home races Max Verstappen

We got to know a lot about Austria at the Formula Schnitzeljagd, before we move on to the Red Bull Ring. It was great that we four drivers finally did something together Pierre Gasly

We just got stuck with the Pinzgauer and almost couldn't get out. That was really tough, but it was also pretty fun Yuki Tsunoda

Of course, we took the challenges very seriously in order to prepare as well as possible for the races in Austria Sergio Pérez