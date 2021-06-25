Red Bull Motorsports
So, what exactly went down at the Formula Schnitzeljagd?
Ahead of the Formula One Grands Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, we set drivers Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda a very different kind of challenge.
What is the Formula Schnitzeljagd?
Getting to know Austria can be really nice, but sometimes it can also be pretty tough. Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez (Red Bull Racing Honda) as well as Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda (Scuderia AlphaTauri) got the chance to experience this ahead of the upcoming Austrian F1 Grand Prix.
Dr Helmut Marko invited the four Formula One drivers to get to know his homeland inside out and to acclimatise in a very special way before the two races at Spielberg. In fact, it became perhaps the most unusual and toughest journey to the Red Bull Ring of all time, as you can see in the video at the top of the page.
Welcome to a trip you will never forget
When Helmut says something like that, you usually have a problem
The Formula Schnitzeljagd challenges
Milk instead of champagne, lederhosen instead of tuxedos and forest paths instead of boulevards: Austria can still be quite rustic compared to the glamour of F1. But are Verstappen, Pérez, Gasly and Tsunoda also world class when it comes to milking cows, wearing traditional costumes or steering a boat? See how they got in the Austrian costumes challenge…
Grundlsee challenge
The 'Plätte' is the traditional flatwooden work boat of the Salzkammergut region – steering it perfectly is an artform. Unless you have an outboard motor, of course, but then that wouldn't be fair, would it?
Traditional costume challenge
One thing is certain: Lederhosen are not a racing suit. You can tell because the drivers needed an instruction manual to put the costume on properly.
Milking challenge
No, milk doesn't come from the supermarket. Well, it does, but it comes from the cows first. How do you get it from the cow to the bucket, though? Let's find out!
Off-road challenge
The fun starts where the road ends. An unusual attitude for a Formula One driver, but one made possible behind the wheel of a Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer. We used it to send our drivers into some very tricky terrain.
Performance comparison: Pinzgauer vs. F1 racing car
The differences couldn't be clearer: the Steyr Puch Pinzgauer 718 Turbo Diesel is a real workhorse, while the RB16 is a sensitive racehorse. Can you even really compare the two? Short answer: yes…
|Pinzgauer
|RB16B
|Drive
|6x6
|Rear wheel drive
|PS
|113
|Around 1,000
|Top speed
|113kph
|360kph
|From 0 to 100kph in...
|Around 20 seconds
|Around 2 seconds
Duel at the Red Bull Ring – the end of the journey
The drivers have reached their destination – the Red Bull Ring – one of the most beautiful tracks in the world. But before the four of them have earned a schnitzel, they have to prove what they've learned in practice and conquer the Spielberg track with the Pinzgauer in the final challenge.
What they said
A car with six wheels – I've never driven anything like that before. Pretty cool. But now it's about giving the fans two good races at the Red Bull Ring and hopefully winning our home races
We got to know a lot about Austria at the Formula Schnitzeljagd, before we move on to the Red Bull Ring. It was great that we four drivers finally did something together
We just got stuck with the Pinzgauer and almost couldn't get out. That was really tough, but it was also pretty fun
Of course, we took the challenges very seriously in order to prepare as well as possible for the races in Austria