Borussia Dortmund: The best FIFA multiplayer team?

We've all been there - you click to play your next match of FIFA 15 online and sure enough the same old opponents are trotted out: Real Madrid , Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Sure, they have a wealth of star power in their squads, but the whole thing is just, well, boring.

Dortmund celebrate a goal in FIFA 15 © EA Sports

I was chatting to friends recently who confessed that that they'd started to play as Real Madrid because, as the saying goes, 'If you can't beat Real, join Real'. Or something like that. I beg to differ though. In fact, as part of a protest, I refuse to play as these teams and seek out alternatives.

I've had spells playing with Manchester United (too slow at the back), Juventus (too lightweight up top) and Spurs (terrible). I even delved into the murky waters of the Championship teams, but it's just not the same game. After scouring the leagues looking for the perfect tonic to the Real Madrid malaise, I found one... Borussia Dortmund.

After a bit of tinkering, I realised that Dortmund aren't just a good alternative, but they're arguably the best team for multiplayer games. And who doesn't love that black and yellow wasps kit?

Here's why Borussia Dortmund and are so brilliant and how you should set them up to swarm the so called better teams...

Dortmund has a starting XI with no weaknesses

Hummels is great in FIFA 15 © EA Sports

You’ll want a 4-4-2 diamond formation to make the most of this German side. From Weidenfeller between the sticks to the devastating pace of Aubameyang upfront, Dortmund are strong all over the pitch. Their workmanlike attitude means that they're constantly able to jockey opponents and upset the flow of possession kings, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The midfield is packed with graft and pace. Gundogan and the surprisingly bitey Shinji Kagawa can break up opposition moves and have the skill to delicately split defences with through-balls, either chipped or along the deck.

Reus and Blaszczykowski on the flanks run themselves into the ground for defence and attack, and both are able to unleash top corner howitzers from range.

At the back you've got the steady hands of Schmelzer, Piszczek, Hummels and Subotic. Each one of them calm, quick and able to halt Ronaldo, Bale and the like from running riot.

Up top is Aubameyang who can outrun pretty much any defender from a standing start, and his strike partner Adrian Ramos. The two might not be hitting the lofty overall stats of other world class strike partnerships, but their chemistry works exceptionally well and this spells g-o-a-l-s g-a-l-o-r-e.

Tips to beat the big guns

The best Borussia Dortmund formation © EA Sports

The eleven players above are key to your success with Borussia Dortmund as their chemistry is sensational. There are options on the bench, which we’ll cover shortly, but for now you won’t go wrong with these starting players.

Don’t worry about sliders and micromanaging player positions either. A basic 4-4-2 diamond formation will suffice as the Dortmund boys will do the rest.

Defence

Starting from the back, make sure Weidenfeller is punting goal kicks towards the byline on halfway. Adrian Ramos will usually beat his marker in the air for a headed pass to a teammate, and though Aubameyang isn’t quite as potent in the air, he is capable of flicking the ball on to himself, leading to a clear run at goal. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

Schmelzer and Piszczek’s AI usually puts them in the correct position. They’re both excellent at sliding tackles, but this remains a risk, especially against Messi, Ronaldo and Robben who can leap over challenges like ballerinas. They have the speed and strength to stand up to these players though, so stay upright. And if you’re really up against it, a little shirt tug anywhere outside the 18-yard box will only result in a yellow card and a free kick. Use it wisely.

Hummels and Subotic are your starting centre backs. Sokratis has higher stats, but I find the latter is quicker and has better recovery speed.

Hummels is a Rolls-Royce of a player. The German international rarely gets beaten in the air and given the time, can pick out the forwards with delicious lobbed through-balls or raking long passes across the pitch. From corners, select Hummels and stand parallel to the front post, about the same distance away as the penalty spot. Fire a cross just in front of him, and his aerial threat will cause havoc, and quite often lead to a goal. Oh, and if the ball comes out to Schmelzer or Piszczek then have a crack because they’ve got traction engines in those boots.

Midfield

Aubameyang has pace and a powerful shot © EA Sports

Gündoğan is the windscreen wiper for the defence. He’s excellent at bothering opposition midfielders and has the strength to mix it with bigger players. Although he’s decent in the air, try to keep him grounded when the opponent boots out a goal kick. His tenacity on two feet will generally win the ball back from whoever runs at him. Kagawa will also drop back to help cover the defence. Both Shinji and Ilkay are adept at defence-slicing through balls.

Attack

The wings and attack are where Dortmund come into their own. Reus and Blaszczykowski can tackle, but they’re also deadly when running with the ball into open space. Both have a trick in them, but you’d be wise to just run in a straight line to whip a cross in. Cutting in from the left, Marco Reus is capable of this type of magic…

The pace on both sides is complemented by the runs off the ball from Ramos and Aubameyang. Both strikers are good in the air, though Ramos has the edge, and both can finish with aplomb. Aubameyang has a powerful and accurate finish so hold the button for a barn-burning shot. Ramos is better with his head and slot finishes so simply tap the shoot button when inside the 18-yard box.

The strike partnership also comes with the scourge of FIFA goals - the one where the goalie is drawn out and a pass across the box to a buddy to tap-in. They’re both so quick that most defences can’t handle them. We even had one team move Gareth Bale to right-back to try and catch Aubameyang and even the Welshman was left in his wake.

Substitutions and personnel tweaks

Borussia Dortmund have a great kit, too © EA Sports

It’s always a surprise to see that people don’t use subs. With stamina bars being suckled dry from the first peeps of the ref’s whistle, you really should shake it up. Between the 65th and 75th minute you should change the following (as long as haven't had anyone sent off and you need to plug a gap)...

Immobile for Kagawa

Shinji will be running on fumes by this point, and the extra goal threat of Ciro Immobile has seen my team grab last gasp equalisers and winners aplenty.

Bender for Gündoğan

He may be less mobile, but Bender has the height to nod in any set-pieces in the final minutes or clear them away.

Mkhitaryan for Blaszczykowski

The tongue-twisting substitution maintains the pace down the right-hand side. The Armenian international’s box of tricks is also ideal for time-wasting.

Formation Changes

Move Immobile to Aubameyang’s position. Put Reus behind the strikers and move Aubameyang to the left flank. He usually has more energy left than Reus, so is perfect to keep running at defenders in the dying minutes.