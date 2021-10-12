Who's in the FIFA 18 top 100?

top 100 is complete. EA have been revealing the FIFA 18 ratings over the last seven days, and we now know who are the very best players in-game ahead of its launch.

For the second year running, Cristiano Ronaldo – this year's cover star – is the best player in FIFA 18, with Barcelona’s Messi and PSG’s Neymar making up the top three. It’s hardly surprising to see players from La Liga’s Barcelona and Real Madrid taking up a large number of the top 10 – aside from Neymar – but Bayern Munich’s Neuer and Lewandowski break the pattern at five and six respectively, while Chelsea’s Eden Hazard clocks in at number eight, and Juventus’ Higuain rounds off the top 10 representing Italy’s Serie A.