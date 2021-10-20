Who are the best dribblers in FIFA 19?

Gaming
A patient passing game can be effective in FIFA, but if you want to break down stubborn defences and beat the very best players in FUT Champions or Squad Battles, you need some players in your team who can dribble past opponents.
Everyone needs to know their Xs from their triangles when playing FIFA 19, but the basics aren't enough against the top talents – you have to be able to mix it up with a variety of passing techniques, skill moves and mazy dribbles.
However, you need a little help from the little guys on the pitch. Once you know how to dribble, you need top players to execute your moves. Here, then, are the top 10 FIFA 19 best dribblers – get some of these in your squad, check out our dribbling tips, and your game will improve.
FIFA 19 – best dribblers
- Lionel Messi (96)
- Neymar Jr (95)
- Eden Hazard (94)
- Isco (92)
- Luka Modrić (91)
- Paolo Dybala (91)
- Lorenzo Insigne (91)
- Douglas Costa (91)
- Philippe Coutinho (91)
- Dries Mertens (90)
Which dribblers should you have in your squad?
These players will be expensive to sign, but if you have the money or you're lucky / good enough to earn them in a pack, Messi and Neymar Jr should start. This pair are just behind Ronaldo in the FIFA 19 top 100 rated players, and have so many other attributes. Messi is a CF with great shooting (91) and passing (88) stats, meaning he can beat a player and has a great chance of either scoring or getting an assist. Neymar combines dribbling skill with pace (92), making him an essential pick on the left wing.
Hazard plays in the same LW position as Neymar Jr, so as good as the Chelsea star is, he'll have to settle for a place on the bench. In fact, this list shows how many talented left wingers and midfielders there are in the world, with Coutinho, Douglas Costa and Lorenzo Insigne all operating from the that side.
Isco and Modrić are both great dribblers but their lack of pace means we'd go for other players in central midfield. However, Dybala's dribbling and pace (91) stats make him a good option as an attacking midfielder. Mertens, too, makes for a good back-up to Messi in the CF position.