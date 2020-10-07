FIFA 21: How to perform all old and new celebrations
© EA
What's the point in scoring a goal in FIFA if you can't show off afterwards? This guide explores how to do all goal-scoring celebrations in the game – whether they're old or new
Published on
Picture this: it's been a tense build-up, and you and your mates are both silently hunched over your pads, willing your players to pressure the ball and doing everything in your power to either take or maintain possession as the final seconds of the game approach. You grip the pad harder. A single bead of sweat rolls down your temple. A cheeky cross gets the ball in front of your rival's goalie, you bring your striker in, he juggles the ball into a volley and... you score!
Your mate, incensed and indignant, starts saying "you're just lucky! That wouldn't have happened if the game actually did what I was telling it to do". You do nothing but smirk, and make your goal-scoring superstar run to the camera. He puts his fists to his face and rubs his eyes, calling your mate a crybaby. The “Shush” and “A-OK” celebrations may have been removed from the game for the sake of friendly competition, but at least you can still taunt any opponent that's not gracious in defeat.
Here's how you pull off all the celebrations – old and new – in FIFA 21.
FIFA 21 – All New Celebrations
- 'A' Signature Celebration: X/A
- Binoculars Signature Celebration: X/A
- Cry Baby: Run towards camera
- Peace: Hold RB/R1 + Double tap X / ⃞
- Selfie: Run to ad boards
- Disbelief: Hold RT/R2, move right stick down
- Knee Slide Spin: Hold LB/L1, move right stick ↑, ←, ↓, →
- Royal Wave: Press B/O (random celebration)
- Finger Twist Signature Celebration: Press X/A
- Dance and Spin: Hold RT/R2 + Flick right stick →, →
- Hope and Point: Hold RT/R2 + Flick right stick ↓, ↓
- Surf and Flex: Hold LT / L2 + Flick right stick ↓ ,↑
- Relax: Hold RT / R2 + Hold right stick ←
- Camera Swipe: Run to the camera
FIFA 21 – All Running Celebrations
- Thumb Suck: Hold ⃞/X
- Arms Out: Tap ⃞ /X, then hold ⃞/X
- Wrist Flick: Tap △/Y, then hold △/Y
- Aeroplane: Hold R3
- Point to Sky: Hold right stick, ↑
- Telephone: Hold right stick, ↓
- Can You Hear Me?: Hold right stick, ←
- Hands Out: Flick right stick →, then hold rights stick ←
- Come On!: Flick right stick ←, then hold right stick →
- Blow Kisses: Flick right stick ↓, then hold right stick ↑
- Double Arm Swing: Flick right stick ↑, then hold right stick ↓
- Flying Bird: Flick right stick →, then hold right stick →
- Hand On Head: Flick right stick ←, then hold right stick ←
- Heart Symbol: Flick right stick ↓, then hold right stick ↓
- Arms Pointing Up: Flick right stick ↑, then hold right stick ↑
- Windmill: Spin right stick clockwise
FIFA 21 – All Finishing Moves
- Scissors: Hold L1 + ⃞ / LB + X
- Challenge: Hold L2 + ⃞⃞ / LT + XX
- Twist Flip (Agile Players) or Spinning Frog: Hold L2/LT + Spin right stick anti-clockwise
- One Eye: Hold R2/RT + press R3
- Swagger: Hold R1 + OO / RB + BB
- Nailbiter: Hold R2/RT + hold right stick ↑
- Pigeon: Hold R1/RB + press R3
- Guitar Dance: Hold R1/RB + flick right stick ↑↑
- Knee Slide: Hold R1/RB + flick right stick ←←
- Speed Walk: Hold R1/RB + flick right stick →→
- Knee Slide Spin: Hold L1/LB + spin right stick clockwise
- Signature Finishing Move: X
- X: Hold L1/LB + flick right stick ↓↓
- Floor Spin: Hold L1/LB + spin right stick anti-clockwise
- Timber: Hold L2/LT + press O/B
- Cell Phone: Hold L2/LT + press ⃞ / X
- Hypnosis: Hold L2/LT + press △/Y
- Show Respect: Hold L1/LB + OO/BB
- Stir the Pot: Hold L2/LT + △△/YY
- Point to the Sky: Hold L1/LB + press O/B
- Spanish Dance: Hold L2/LT + flick right stick ↑↑
- Elbow: Hold R1/RB + △△/YY
- The Salute: Hold R1/RB + Press △/Y
- Mannequin: Hold L2/LT + hold right stick ↑
- I Can’t Hear You: Hold L2/LT + hold right stick →
- Heart: Hold L2/LT + hold right stick ↓
- Brick Fall: Hold L2/LT + hold right stick ←
- Pipe: Hold L2/LT + flick rights stick ↑↓
- Scorpion: Hold L2/LT + flick right stick ←→
- Who Am I: Hold L2/LT + flick right stick →←
- Neighbourhood: Hold L2/LT + flick right stick ↓↓
- Knee Slide Fail: Hold L2/LT + flick right stick ←←
- Mask: Hold L1/LB + flick right stick ↑↑
- Break Dance: Hold R1/RB + flick right stick →→
- Riding The Wave: Hold L1/LB + press △/Y
- Relax: Hold R2/RT + hold right stick ←
- Backwards Worm: Hold R1/RB + spin right stick anti-clockwise
- Uncontrolled Backflip: Hold R2 + spin right stick clockwise
- Handstand: Hold R2/RT + spin right stick anti-clockwise
- Hop & Point: Hold R2/RT + flick right stick ↓↓
- Knee Slide Drag: Hold L1/LB + flick right stick ↓↑
- KO: Hold L1/LB + ⃞⃞/XX
- Right Here Right Now: Hold R1/RB + Press O/B
- Surf and Flex: Hold L2/LT + flick right stick ↓↑
- Stand Tall: Hold R1/RB + hold right stick ←
- Little Brother: Hold L2/LT + OO/BB
- Old Man: Hold L2/LT + press R3
- Kiss The Ground: Hold R2/RT + hold right stick →
- Disbelief: Hold R2/RT + hold right stick ↓
- Backflips: Hold R2/RT + ⃞⃞/XX
- Peace: Hold R1/RB + ⃞⃞/XX
- Waddle: Hold L2/LT + spin right stick clockwise
- Golf Swing: Hold R1/RB + flick right stick ←→
- Matador: Hold R2/RT + flick right stick ↓↑
- Dance 1: Hold R2/RT + flick right stick ↑↓
- Dance 3: Hold R2/RT + flick right stick →←
- Push-Ups: Hold R1/RB + flick right stick →←
- The Worm: Hold R1/RB + spin right stick clockwise
- Dance: Hold R1/RB + flick right stick ↓↓
- Spin & Fall: Hold R2/RT + flick right stick ↑↑
- Dance & Spin: Hold R2/RT + flick right stick →→
- Knee Walk: Hold R2/RT + press ⃞ / X
- Cradle Swing: Hold R2/RT + press △/Y
- Kiss The Ring: Hold R2/RT + △△/YY
- Flying Dive: Hold R1/RB + hold right stick ↑
- Karate Kicks: Hold R1/RB + hold right stick →
- Jump Kicks: Hold R1/RB + hold right stick ↓
- Big Man: Hold L1/LB + hold right stick →
- Baby Girl: Hold L1/LB + hold right stick ←
- Walk Like Me: Hold L1/LB + flick right stick ←→
- Giddy Up: Hold L1/LB + press R3
- Calm Down: Hold L1/LB + △△/YY
- Phone It In: Hold L1/LB + hold right stick ↑
- Motorbike: Hold L1/LB + hold right stick ↓
- Hang Loose: Hold L1/LB + flick right stick ↑↓
- Muevelo: Hold L1/LB + flick right stick →←
- Patty Cake: Hold L1/LB + flick right stick →→