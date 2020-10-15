Games

Here's everything you need to know about FIFA 21's Skill Moves

Though your mate might insist that they're just a natural when it comes to pulling off that fancy footwork in FIFA 21, the truth is, your players' ability to feint and flick isn't merely a matter of nimble fingers and good timing.
Every player has their Skill Move capabilities indicated on their bio page and – as you've no doubt guessed – the higher the star rating, the more elaborate the tricks your player can pull off on the pitch. So if you've been wondering how much difference there is between a 1-star rating and the full complement, here's everything you need to know about FIFA 21's Skill Moves.
Strap on your boots, hit the Practice Arena, and pick your favourite player to put through the paces. Just don't forget that only the best of the best – namely Neymar, Vinicius Jr, and Aiden Mcgeady – can pull off the 5-star skills...

1-Star Skill Moves in FIFA 21

Skill MovePlayStationXbox / PC gamepad
BridgeTap R1 x 2Tap RB x 2
Directional NutmegHold L1 + R1 + RS directionTap LB + RB + RS direction
Standing Ball JuggleL2 + Tap R1Hold LT + Tap RB
Open up fake shot L/RHold L1 + Tap Square then Tap X and move LS top L/RHold LB + Tap X then Tap A and move LS top L/R
Flick UpHold L1 + Tap R3Hold LB + Tap R3

2-Star Skill Moves in FIFA 21

SkillPlayStationXbox / PC gamepad
Feint Forward and TurnFlick RS down x 2Flick RS down x 2
Body Feint R/LFlick RS R/LFlick RS R/L
Stepover R/LRoll RS front to R/LRoll RS front to R/L
Reverse Stepover R/LRoll RS R/L to frontRoll RS R/L to front
Ball Roll R/LHold RS R/LHold RS R/L
Drag BackL1 + R1 + LS flick downLB + RB + LS flick down

3-Star Skill Moves in FIFA 21

Skill MovePlayStationXbox / PC gamepad
Heel FlickRS flick up then downRS flick up then down
Roulette RightRoll RS clockwise from bottom to RRoll RS clockwise from bottom to R
Roulette LeftRoll RS anti-clockwise from bottom to LRoll RS anti-clockwise from bottom to L
Fake Left and Go RightRotate RS across bottom from left to rightRotate RS across bottom from left to right
Fake Right and Go LeftRotate RS across bottom from right to leftRotate RS across bottom from right to leftt
Heel Chop R/LHold L2 + Square, then X + LS hold R to LHold LT + X, then A + LS hold R to L

4-Star Skill Moves in FIFA 21

Skill MovePlayStationXbox / PC gamepad
Ball hop (standing)Hold L1 + tap R3Hold LB + tap R3
Heel to Heel FlickFlick up RS then downFlick up RS then down
Simple RainbowFlick RS down then up twiceFlick RS down then up twice
Spin RightHold R1 + roll RS clockwise from bottom to RHold RB + roll RS clockwise from bottom to R
Spin LeftHold R1 + roll RS anti-clockwise from bottom to LHold RB + roll RS anti-clockwise from bottom to L
Stop and Turn R/L (running)Flick up RS then R/LFlick up RS then R/L
Ball Roll Cut RightRS Hold L + LS hold RRS Hold L + LS hold R
Ball Roll Cut LeftRS Hold R + LS hold LRS Hold R + LS hold L
Fake Pass (standing)Hold R2 + Square, then XHold RT + X, then A
Fake Pass Exit R/L (standing)Hold R2 + Square then X + LS top R/LHold RT + X then A + LS top R/L
Quick Ball RollsHold down RSHold down RS
Drag to HeelHold L1 + RS flick down then flick R/LHold LB + RS flick down then flick R/L
Lane Change R/LHold L1 + RS hold R/LHold LB + RS hold R/L
Three Touch Roulette R/LHold L2 + RS flick down, then flick R to LHold LT + RS flick down, then flick R to L
Drag Back Spin R/LRS flick down, then flick R to LRS flick down, then flick R to L

5-Star Skill Moves in FIFA 21

Skill MovePlayStationXbox / PC gamepad
ElasticoRoll RS on bottom from R to LRoll RS on bottom from R to L
Reverse ElasticoRoll RS on bottom from L to RRoll RS on bottom from L to R
Advanced RainbowRS flick down, hold up, then flick upRS flick down, hold up, then flick up
Hocus PocusRoll RS down to L, then back RRoll RS down to L, then back R
Triple ElasticoRoll RS down to R, then LRoll RS down to R, then L
Ball Roll and Flick R/L (running)Hold RS R/L, then flick upHold RS R/L, then flick up
Heel Flick TurnHold R1 + RS, flick up then downHold RB + RS, flick up then down
Sombrero Flick (standing)RS up, up, downRS up, up, down
Turn and Spin R/LFlick up RS, then R/LFlick up RS, then R/L
Ball Roll Fake R/L (standing)RS hold R/L, then flick L/RRS hold R/L, then flick L/R
Ball Roll Fake TurnHold L2 + RS - flick up, then L/RHold LT + RS - flick up, then L/R
Elastico Chop RightHold R1 + RS at bottom, move L to RHold RB + RS at bottom, move L to R
Spin Flick R/LHold R1 + RS, flick up then R/LHold RB + RS, flick up then R/L
Flick OverHold L1 + RS, hold upHold L1 + RS, hold up
Tornado Spin R/LHold L1 + RS, flick up, then flick R/LHold LB + RS, flick up, then flick R/L
Rabona Fake (jogging)Hold L2 + Square, then X + LS downHold LT + X, then A + LS down

5-Star Juggling Tricks in FIFA 21

Skill MovePlayStationXbox / PC gamepad
Laces Flick upL2 + Hold R1LT + RB
Sombrero Flick Backwards/R/LHold LS down/right/leftHold LS down/right/left
Around the WorldRS 360 degrees clockwise / anti-clockwiseRS 360 degrees clockwise / anti-clockwise
In Air ElasticoFlick RS R then LFlick RS R then L
Reverse In Air ElasticoFlick RS L then RFlick RS L then R
Flick Up for VolleyHold LS upHold LS up
Chest FlickHold L2 + R3 x 2Hold LT + R3 x 2
T. Around The WorldRS 360 degrees, then flick RS upRS 360 degrees, then flick RS up