If you want our advice, you should avoid trying to build a FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starter squad using the English Premier League . The EPL attracts a premium at the best of times, and when supply is low and there are relatively few options available for each position, you are going to end up paying over the odds to build quite an average team. You'd be better off looking to Germany or Italy for value and coming back when you build up a coin total. No? Still going with the Premier League? Alright, fine, let's see what's available!

Leicester's new 22-year-old striker Patson Daka will be a good early card... Ryan Pessoa

"In the Premier League, Leicester's new 22-year-old striker Patson Daka will be a good early card, I think," says Ryan Pessoa . "Personally I am interested in trying Martin Ødegaard now he's signed permanently for Arsenal . Five-star skills were super important last time around."

Attackers will be a pinch point, but centre backs over 80 pace will also separate us from a lot of coins too. EA seems to be stocking the game with more speedy centre-backs than usual this year -- perhaps in response to last year's ridiculous 'full-backs at centre back' meta that got particularly out of hand in the latter stages of the cycle -- but whether this actually drives prices down in the short term remains to be seen.

There are a few bargains to be found in the EPL © EA

Ben Godfrey (77, CB) - Everton, England

There are quite a few fast-paced centre-backs in the Premier League this year, which may relieve some of the market pressure on Liverpool's Joe Gomez . Then again, FIFA players are habitual creatures, so we still expect Gomez to be crazy-expensive early on. Head across Stanley Park , though, and there's another English defender with 80+ pace who can do a job for your starter team. Hopefully he won't be that expensive...

Christian Pulisic (82, LW) - Chelsea, USA

There are a bunch of pacy right-wing choices on this list -- so much so that we left off Adama Traoré -- but the left side may be a little harder to fill. There are expensive options like Marcus Rashford , but in the meantime we expect Pulisic to be the go-to. Honestly, you might be better off just buying two cheaper right-side players and playing one off-chem on the left, but see how the prices look and consider Pulisic if possible.

Daniel James (77, RM) - Leeds United, Wales

One of several fairly interchangeable right-sided speed merchants in the database early doors, Dan James is going to run the ball up the side of the pitch and lay it on a plate for your attacker. Whether he can do anything else is sort of irrelevant at this point.

Davinson Sanchez (79, CB) - Spurs, Colombia

Spurs defender Sanchez probably isn't going to be as expensive as the likes of Joe Gomez , due to his Colombian links and sub-80 pace, but he is a solid choice in every sense of the word if you need to fill a centre-back slot.

Diogo Jota (82, LW) - Liverpool, Portugal

EA has done Jota dirty with this rating, but if you can handle a sub-90s pace attacker, then his five-star weak foot will be valuable up top. Swap him to striker in-game and move a fast player out wide in his place, or play him in a 4-3-3 or similar. But don't sleep on him, because he'll be handy, and he'll probably also bag an in-form or two the way Liverpool is playing, increasing his price when he's out of packs.

Chelsea's Stamford Bridge looks more realistic than ever in FIFA 22 © EA

Edouard Mendy (83, GK) - Chelsea, Senegal

There are plenty of decent Premier League keepers and it probably isn't a huge priority early on, but if you can nab 6'6" Chelsea stopper Edouard Mendy then you won't need another keeper for months, most likely. Could be this year's Nick Pope , especially if Nick Pope is horribly overpriced due to legacy hype.

Emerson Royal (79, RB) - Spurs, Brazil

He's not that fast, but early doors that won't matter so much. You'll be better off focusing the coins you do have on other areas of the team. Spurs and Brazil links are handy, and he's 6' tall, too, so if crossing ends up being a big deal then he can handle himself.

Ibrahima Konaté (78, CB) - Liverpool, France

Another player who is slightly lacking in pace, we still expect Konaté to be pricey early on due to his Liverpool and France links. If he finds his way into a Team of the Week then that special card will be particularly popular.

Lucas (81, RM) - Spurs, Brazil

Spurs' Brazilian winger may not be as highly rated as he used to be, but he's still lightning quick. Given that players often go with what they know regardless of rating, expect Lucas to be a bit of a stretch for some starter squads. If and when you can get him, though, his four-star skills and four-star weak foot make him a good choice to swap into the striker position.

Martin Ødegaard (82, CAM) - Arsenal, Norway

Arsenal made a permanent move for Ødegaard in the summer after a successful loan spell from Real Madrid , and if you like to build attacks around a CAM , the Norwegian is a strong choice for the first few weeks. Decent dribbling and passing and five-star skill moves make him difficult to stop, although his poor weak foot may be an issue.

Nathan Aké (78, CB) - Manchester City, Netherlands

City's Dutch defender has sub-80s pace, so he will probably be cheaper than Joe Gomez and maybe even Ben Godfrey , but he's still is a solid defensive option.

Rodrigo (79, CAM) - Leeds United, Spain

While Rodrigo hasn't exactly set the Premier League on fire – and EA has cut his pace a little – the Spanish attacking midfielder should do a solid job as a starter striker. Sub-90s pace can be boosted to near enough max with the right Chemistry Style, and his shooting is good enough to do a job in an early team.

Saúl Niguez (82, CM) - Chelsea, Spain

Saúl is another player who hasn't set the Premier League alight yet, following his Deadline Day loan move from LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid , but the midfielder comes with a big rep. A well-balanced player with a four-star weak foot, he should work effectively as a box-to-box midfielder.

Sergio Reguilón (81, LB) - Spurs, Spain

Sergio Reguilón offers a long-term solution at left-back © EA

With Patrick van Aanholt's departure to Galatasaray in the off-season, pacy early-game left-backs are in shorter supply than usual for the Premier League, so Sergio Reguilón may be more expensive than he otherwise would. If you can get hold of him, though, the former Real Madrid man will hold down this position for some time.

Steven Bergwijn (80, LM) - Spurs, Netherlands

If centre-backs have been given a pace buff, EA has been less kind to wingers, at least in the Premier League, where Bergwijn is among several to lose a yard or two of pace. The Dutch attacker should still be an effective wide player in the early game, though, and his dribbling ability means he could move comfortably inside to get involved in attacks.

Thomas Partey (83, CM) - Arsenal, Ghana

Everyone wants Chelsea's Ngolo Kanté for their Premier League midfield, but Arsenal's Ghanaian blocker will do a very effective job in the early stages of the game cycle, and he offers more going forward than some of the alternatives.

Published on 10/01/2021 · 6:01 PM UTC+10