FIFA 22: Ryan Pessoa's complete guide to FUT Silver Lounge

It's back! After a slightly nervous couple of weeks during which we weren't 100% sure EA was going to restore one of last year's best new game modes, the Silver Lounge has arrived in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The format is much the same as last time around, meaning that we can predict with reasonable confidence what to expect and how to build a team that will conquer all before it.

"The Silver Lounge was one of those surprising success stories in the last game, letting people relive their old Brazilian Silver fantasies from games gone past," says Ryan Pessoa . "The gameplay feels interesting and different with these players, especially in the first few months when there aren't too many super-juiced 74-rated special cards. Don't miss out on the fun!"

Silver Lounge was one of the best things about FUT in FIFA 21 © EA

What is the Silver Lounge in FUT 22?

Silver service: all players are ranked between 65-74 © EA

Silver Lounge is a game mode in Live FUT Friendlies where you can play against other full silver teams. The only qualifying criteria is that your team must be entirely composed of silver players. This can include Libertadores cards rated 65-74 and special cards like Team of the Week providing they fall within that ratings window.

Pretty much every Wednesday at 6pm UK time, EA adds Silver Stars objectives to the game that allow you to unlock a silver Team of the Week player, or a 74-rated player related to the current special promotion (e.g. FUT Future Stars or FUT Freeze). These objectives have traditionally looked like this, in last year's game and in FUT 22:

Score 6 goals with a silver player in Silver Lounge

Assist 8 goals with a silver player in Silver Lounge

Win 3 matches with a full silver team in Silver Lounge

Depending on how good you are at the game, these can be completed in three high-scoring matches or over the course of a few hours. Grinding out the wins is sometimes the hardest part as matchmaking can be a little chaotic, leading to awkward skill differentials.

How to build a Silver Lounge team in FUT 22

Keep an eye out for players with raw pace 👀 © EA

Building a team suitable for the Silver Lounge isn't that much different to building a regular team in FUT 22, apart from the ratings limitations. However, finding good-value silver cards that are quick and capable can be a little challenging, and you may discover that your go-to tactics in FUT Champions and Rivals are not quite so prolific with lower-rated players.

Ryan's tips: how to approach building silver teams:

Goalkeeper: Anyone will do, providing they get good chemistry links to your defence. EA only released one goalkeeper special card as a Silver Stars reward in last year's FUT, so you will need to go to the market for this.

Defence: If playing a flat back four, look for centre-backs with 70 pace or higher and full-backs with 80 pace or higher. Anything less and you are likely to be caught out, even with appropriate Chemistry Styles applied. Pace is the critical thing, as most other player capabilities are much of a muchness at silver level. With that said, having a decent weak foot is always a bonus as it makes it easier to pass out of tight defensive situations. For a five-back with three CBs, look for extra pace on the outside left and right CBs, as they will need to cover more ground.

Central Midfield: Whether you run box-to-box CMs or prefer to work with a CDM or two, key stats will be passing and dribbling, which play a significant role in the early FUT 22 meta. Decent shooting (and particularly anything related to finesse shots) is a bonus, but being able to hold the ball and then play incisive through passes is key.

Wide Players: Pace, passing and dribbling, in that order. In Silver Lounge, particularly in the early part of the cycle, you will come up against some terrible and slow full-backs. Maximise your advantage by getting as much pace out wide as possible. Shooting is also handy, but mostly you just want to skin the full-back and then lay it on a plate for your strikers.

Attacking Midfield: If you like to run a formation with a CAM, make sure they have good dribbling, passing and shooting skills, ideally with a strong weak foot and stats that help with finesse and long shots. Pace is less important than for strikers.

Strikers: Pace and shooting. Dribbling is also helpful, although ideally these boys don't do much more than break away and smash the ball past the keeper. If you do end up with a slower player, make sure they can dribble.

Substitutes: Just make sure you have some! Late-game natural pace is particularly devastating in Silver Lounge, where the first XI tires more obviously than in other modes. Remember that subs do not gain full Chem Style boosts, but they do get every inch of the face stat, so get a couple of wingers or strikers with 90+ pace and throw them on for the last 20 minutes to cause mayhem.

For Chemistry Styles, you don't need to go overboard and invest in Hunters and Shadows for everyone, although if you find yourself using players regularly and want to keep them in the team, it can be a good investment. Catalyst is a cheaper way of adding pace to players, and it boosts passing too, which can be vital out wide. A Silver Lounge team with a 700-coin Catalyst on most outfield players is going to feel notably faster than without.

The other thing to bear in mind with Silver Lounge teams is that you will want to change them regularly! Integrating the new silver TOTW (or promo card) dropped each week into the team is part of the fun, especially as these cards often feel much better than silver in-game, so don't be afraid to chop, change and theorycraft with sites like FUThead and FUTbin.

What tactics work in FUT 22 Silver Lounge?

Using silver players means that some of the things you may rely on in competitive games with your main team are not suitable for Silver Lounge. If you rely on outside-the-box finesse shots, five-star skill moves, or close dribbling and deft finishes, you might find these players struggle to live up to your vision of the beautiful game.

Ryan's tips: things to rely on in Silver Lounge:

Pace: Sure, it's ratty and boring, but simply sweating down the wing with 90+ pace wingers versus underpowered full-backs remains a consistently effective way to create scoring opportunities.

Low lofted through balls: The lofted through ball can be easy to defend (the AI often takes care of it), but the variation based on holding both bumpers (L1+R1 on PlayStation, LB+RB on Xbox) has a flatter trajectory and has been very effective for us in Silver Lounge. When you regain possession, either activate a manual run from your attackers or watch the radar to see them move, then spray the low lofted through ball and they can often run onto it in space. Doing this from wide positions in your own half seems particularly effective.

Aggressive defending: The golden rule of defending in competitive FIFA is not to grab hold of a centre-back and rush towards the attacker, as this leaves valuable space open for the second striker to occupy. But in Silver Lounge, the footballers in your opponent's control can't cope so easily with heavy pressure. They certainly won't dance around you with 90+ dribbling and their composure is impacted by proximity. Racing your CDM or CB towards the ball carrier can provoke mistakes, and using the d-pad instructions (up + up for offside trap, up + right for heavy pressing) can harry them into a turnover you might not get in another mode. This is still risky though, so do it with caution.

Possession: It's not quite a Golden Goal meta, but players are often impatient to complete their objectives in Live FUT Friendlies , and Silver Lounge is no exception. Take advantage of that by keeping the ball. Don't try that risky pass if it's not going to work. If your opponent is an impatient type, they will dislike this and move players aggressively to try and dispossess you, which often leaves space to exploit.

For whom the ball rolls: practise ball-rolling the keeper to score more © EA

Ball-roll the keeper: It takes a little practise to learn, but once you know how to run up to the goalkeeper and use a ball-roll to go round them, it is a frighteningly effective way of scoring in one-on-one situations. Given the lower shot capabilities of most of these silver players, and the incredible goalkeeping skills of most FUT 22 keepers, ball-rolling the keeper has a much higher percentage chance of resulting in a goal than trying any other shot type. Just make sure there aren't covering defenders when you go for the shot after the ball-roll.

What else can I do with my FUT 22 silver team?

Once you're done with Silver Stars, it may be tempting to reactivate the main team and go back to grinding for the rest of the week, but it does pay to check elsewhere on the Objectives menu, because sometimes EA drops another set: Silver Beasts.

Silver Beasts is about pure pack rewards. There are four objectives, each of which rewards you with a 75+ Rated Rare Player (sometimes these are good!) but more importantly completing the set gives you a Rare Mega Pack. It's all untradeable, but this year, for the first time, Rare Mega Packs guarantee you an 83+ rated player among their contents. Early in the game, that could well give you a boost, even if it's just a rare gold.

These objectives can be completed in Squad Battles on Professional or higher difficulty or, if you're a total masochist, in Division Rivals. Another thing to bear in mind is that while they are clearly designed to encourage use of your silver team, there's nothing to stop you having non-silver subs and not all require a full silver starting squad.

Score 10 goals with silver TOTW players

Assist 8 goals with a silver player

Win five matches with 11 silvers in your starting squad

Score three goals with a silver player in three separate matches (doesn't have to be the same player)

Once you're done, you get your Rare Mega Pack to go with the little individual player ones.