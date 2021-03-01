The Complete Guide to FUT Champions Weekend League

The FUT Champions Weekend League is the pinnacle of competitive content for most players in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The idea is to play 30 matches between Friday and Monday morning, rack up a bunch of wins, and enjoy unique rewards when they're released on Thursdays.

But Weekend League can be a miserable experience if you let it get on top of you. Here's our guide to playing it – and having fun at the same time!

When is the FUT Champions Weekend League?

The FUT Champions Weekend League kicks off every Friday © EA

FUT Champions, aka the Weekend League, starts at 7am GMT (8am CET/2am ET) every Friday and runs until the same time on Monday morning. If you have redeemed your FUT Champions qualification points for the current competition, you can play up to 30 matches during that time. The Weekend League is sometimes extended for an extra day when EA Sports experiences server downtime, so keep an eye on FIFA 21 social media when that happens to make sure you know the exact timings.

How to qualify for FUT Champions Weekend League

Certain criteria must be met in order to qualify for the League © EA

In order to take part in the Weekend League, you need 2,000 FUT Champions qualification points, which you can earn in two ways:

Play Division Rivals - You earn FUT Champs qualification points for playing matches in Division Rivals. You get more points for a win, and matches in higher divisions earn more points generally.

Play Weekend League - Having spent your 2,000 qualification points entering the tournament, you can then earn them back depending on how many games you win. Silver 1 (11 wins) or better returns the full 2,000 points to you when rewards are handed out on the following Thursday.

It's worth noting that you can have a maximum of 2,000 qualification points in the bank, so earning more points through Division Rivals before rewards doesn't give you an extra boost.

How to get red player picks in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Red player picks will happen eventually if you persist! © EA

The most eye-catching reward for playing FUT Champions is special red versions of Team of the Week players, known as FUT Champions Player Picks. TOTW is confirmed on Wednesdays, the day before rewards are distributed, which heightens the sense of anticipation. You know you're going to get a juiced-up card, but who will it be? Watching real-life football results to see who might be included can be tantalising.

Most reward tiers in FUT Champions give out red player picks. Here's a full breakdown of the reward tiers for FIFA 21, along with any associated restrictions:

Bronze 3 - 0 wins - 1,000 coins, 2x Gold Pack, 250 FUT Champs points

Bronze 2 - 2 wins - 3,000 coins, 2x Premium Gold Pack, 500 FUT Champs points

Bronze 1 - 4 wins - 7,500 coins, 1x Premium Gold Players Pack, 500 FUT Champs points

Silver 3 - 6 wins - 10,000 coins, 1x Premium Gold Players Pack, 2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1x FUT Champions Player Pick (1 of 2 players, max 84 overall rating), 1,000 FUT Champs points

Silver 2 - 8 wins - 15,000 coins, 1x Mega Pack, 1x Rare Gold Pack, 1x FUT Champions Player Pick (1 of 2 players, max 84 overall rating), 1,000 FUT Champs points

Silver 1 - 11 wins - 20,000 coins, 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1x Mega Pack, 1x FUT Champions Player Pick (1 of 3 players, no max rating), 2,000 FUT Champs points

Gold 3 - 14 wins - 30,000 coins, 2x Mega Pack, 1x Rare Players Pack, 2x FUT Champions Player Pick (1 of 3 players, no max rating), 2,000 FUT Champs points

Gold 2 - 17 wins - 45,000 coins, 1x Rare Gold Pack, 2x Rare Mega Pack, 2x FUT Champions Player Pick (1 of 4 players, no max rating), 2,000 FUT Champs points

Gold 1 - 20 wins - 50,000 coins, 2x Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2x FUT Champions Player Pick (1 of 4 players, no max rating), 2,000 FUT Champs points

Elite 3 - 23 wins - 70,000 coins, 1x Premium TOTW Pack, 1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 3x FUT Champions Player Pick (1 of 5 players, no max rating), 2,000 FUT Champs points

Elite 2 - 25 wins - 100,000 coins, 1x Premium TOTW Pack, 1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 3x FUT Champions Player Pick (1 of 5 players, no max rating), 2,000 FUT Champs points

Elite 1 - 27 wins - 125,000 coins, 2x Premium TOTW Pack, 2x Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 3x FUT Champions Player Pick (1 of 5 players, no max rating), 2,000 FUT Champs points

Top 200 - 30 wins and a high skill rating - Players who finish in the top 200 get more coins and packs, plus an Ultimate TOTW Pack, and Top 75 receive an additional FUT Champions player pick

My red picks are awful! How do I get good ones?!

Patience is a virtue in the Champions Weekend League © EA

The downside to red player picks is that the vast majority of FUT players receive red versions of mediocre Team of the Week cards, while only a vanishingly small number get their hands on the biggest players. We have played FUT Champions for several years now and never had an Mbappe, Neymar, Ronaldo, or similar marquee reward. There are a couple of ways to increase your chances of packing a good red, though:

86+ FUT Champions Upgrade SBC - Once you've taken part in a bunch of Weekend Leagues and amassed an impressive collection of terrible red player picks, you can drop them into FUT Champions Upgrade SBCs. Five players will get you an 83-86 rated red pick, while a full squad of 11 can be exchanged for a red player who is guaranteed to be 86+ rated. This marginally improves your chances of getting a decent pick, although the odds remain against you.

Wait for Team of the Season - EA's annual Team of the Season promotion usually starts in May as the FIFA cycle reaches its endgame. Super-juiced versions of the best-performing players in each global league are released into packs week by week, and unlike other promos, these cards are also offered in FUT Champions Player Picks. Playing FUT Champions during this period is often more rewarding for this reason, and it's also a good idea to save any terrible red picks you've received until this point as well, when those 86+ upgrade SBCs suddenly have a lot more potential to reward you with something exciting from Team of the Season.

How to juggle Weekend League and Division Rivals points

The FUT Champions Weekend League can be lucrative for eager players © EA

In addition to the usual match coins, each FUT Champions match you play gives you 400 Division Rivals points. In previous years, this was a nice little bonus that helped you boost your Div Rivals score and improve your chances of getting nice rewards from that mode as well (also distributed on Thursday, which is essentially the 'weekly Christmas' for FUT).

For FIFA 21, however, you can only earn Rivals points in your first 30 Division Rivals matches, and FUT Champs matches do count towards that total. This poses a bit of a problem, because while 400 points is a nice little extra, victories in actual Rivals matches usually secure many more.

This means that playing 30 FUT Champions matches without jumping into Rivals beforehand gets you a maximum 12,000 (30x400) Rivals points, which doesn't always qualify for the best rewards. Rivals resets on Thursday morning, so that means anyone hoping to maximise their Rivals points has to play as many games as possible on that day, potentially wearing them out right before FUT Champs. Not ideal.

If you want our advice, the key to a healthy relationship with FIFA is not grinding yourself into oblivion. We recommend the following:

Play a couple of Rivals games on Thursday if you feel like it.

Play Weekend League as normal and shoot for a comfortable tier, which may be Gold 3 for many players. Gold 3 gives you two red picks, some nice coins and packs, and enough FUT Champs points to requalify next week.

Don’t bother completing your remaining FUT Champs matches.

Play Division Rivals normally in the days that follow, earning proper Rivals points because you didn't use up your allocation of 30 matches in Champs.

Your mix of Gold 3 rewards and slightly boosted Rivals rewards will probably be better than you would have gotten otherwise.

If you always want to push yourself to the maximum possible level, this isn’t for you. But for most players who just want to have fun playing the game and earn some nice rewards each week, this is a pleasant compromise. Shooting for Gold 3 each weekend (or wherever you're comfortable) and then playing a few more games during the week doesn't grind you down half as fast as smashing Rivals and Weekend League as hard as possible.

How does matchmaking work in Weekend League? What is FUT Champions form?

The rewards can be decent in the League © EA

FUT Champions has its own matchmaking setup that differs from other modes like Division Rivals or Live FUT Friendlies. The idea is that everyone, no matter their skill level, begins the week with "0" form, and that number goes up by +1 every time you win and down by -1 every time you lose. Matchmaking should always pit you against someone with similar form, although depending on the time of day or your location, this may vary.

So if you find yourself on a losing streak, don't worry too much, because your next few opponents will be weaker as a result. And if you're putting together a run of wins, don't get too cocky, because tougher opponents lie ahead. We've had weekends where we end the first day on negative form and then romp home with games to spare, and we've had weekends where we're flying on Friday but grinding out sticky wins 24 hours later. Over the course of the weekend, things generally average out.

Finally, it's worth noting that "rage quitting", by choosing "Forfeit Match" in the menus or just closing the game application (or yeeting your console out of the window, RIP), supposedly still counts as a loss and reduces your form. However, some players remain sceptical about this, and will religiously complete lost games just to make sure the form goes down afterwards. We tend to do this as well, but mostly because losing to a much better player is a good opportunity to study how they play! Players also lose concentration when they think they've already won, and we've secured unlikely victory from the jaws of defeat many times because of this.

Weekend League tactics and strategies

Top-tier players offer some serious competition © EA

The big question, of course, is how to win matches in FUT Champions Weekend League?

In gameplay terms, there's nothing that different about playing Weekend League compared to Division Rivals. Meta tactics like low driven crosses, shots across the goalkeeper, chasing back as soon as you lose possession, and taking manual control of your CDM, all still apply. Be patient, play your natural game, and don't give the ball away cheaply, because defending is tricky this year and fast counter-attacks are very effective.

But Weekend League always feels different. There's a greater mental strain and sense of pressure in FUT Champions that elevates it above Division Rivals, perhaps because of the special rewards or maybe because you only have limited matches to rack up those critical wins. So mastering your emotions is critical. Everyone has their own approach, but here's our advice, for what it's worth:

Play a warm-up game - Unless time is against you in the real world, there's no need to dive straight into Champs. Why not play a Rivals match first to get your eye in? There's nothing worse than rocking up in Weekend League and getting caught cold.

Play a few games at a time - It's tempting to spam games to start piling up wins, but your concentration levels will inevitably fall off after 3-4 matches. If you possibly can, we recommend playing a few games at a time, taking a break to do something completely different, and then returning later to play a few more. This should help you maintain solid concentration during each match.

Take a break when you lose badly - It happens to everyone. No matter how carefully we plan, sometimes the other player stomps all over you, celebrates every goal wildly, and generally winds you up. If a defeat puts you in a bad mood, you can carry that into your next match and play poorly as a result. In your head, you're still playing the last person. So take a break, even if it's only five minutes, just to reset.

Use multiple formations and tactics - You probably have a go-to formation and set of players by now, but sometimes the person you're matched with will do something that completely shuts you down. Use the Custom Tactics page to set up a spare formation and set of tactics that you can switch to when this happens. For example, we play a 4-4-2 most of the time, but when someone is constantly playing through the middle, we have a 3-5-2 we can switch to that clogs up the midfield and gives us more options to send the ball out wide.