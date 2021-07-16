Lokmanyu Chaturvedi: “One of the most remarkable community esports events”

The competitive FIFA scene in India faced a tough year without offline events.

While titles like Valorant and Free Fire saw a sharp rise in number of participants – because many gamers jumped to these new titles – the FIFA scene had a stunted growth in 2020-21.

Although the FIFA numbers didn’t increase, some FIFA loyalists like Lokmanyu Chaturvedi stayed true to their sport and continue to thrive.

We chat with Lokmanyu on how the FIFA esports scene has evolved since he started pro gaming and why he is supporting the Resilience Esports World Series 2021 conducted by Magic Bus and Laureus Sport for Good.

1. What was the FIFA scene like when you started competing and what is it like now?

I started playing FIFA competitively in 2017. The scene was unorganised but quite promising to be honest. A few organisations were hosting unrecognised tournaments with an okay-ish prize pool at regional and national levels (LAN and online).

However if you compare those days to today’s scenario, things have massively improved with India being included in EA Sports FIFA Global Series for the first time in FIFA 21. The pros, aspiring players, organisations and people supporting the scene are all to be thanked for this achievement. This inclusion made sense and make things official for any player to call themselves a ‘pro’ going forward.

Also, big-scale tournaments like the ESL India Premiership were also introduced in 2020 to give a boost to FIFA esports in India.

FIFA 21 © IGDB

2. What is your personal most memorable moment in the competitive FIFA scene?

There are plenty. I’ve had wonderful opportunities to travel domestically and internationally making a lot of friends in the FIFA scene. However, the most memorable one would be when I managed to win a national qualifier in Bhubaneswar. The then sports secretary of Odisha Shri Vishal Dev honoured me with the trophy; that tournament was officially supported by the Odisha government. It was covered by many news publications and more than 100 people had attended the grand finals in the Kalinga Hockey stadium. Truly a wonderful experience as an athlete.

3. What do you think needs to take place to improve the FIFA scene in the country?

The most important thing FIFA esports needs is infrastructure and grassroots development in India. Just like real football, state governments should support gaming athletes who aspire to be professionals with opportunities to sustain themselves and basic facilities/hubs to practice.

Until this happens, it would be almost impossible for Indian pro gamers to compete against the top European and American (North and South) players. And these are just the basic requirements to start with. With the growing competitive nature of this esport, there are many things that need to be put in place, just like they are for real football.

RB Leipzig in FIFA 21 © EA Sports

4. What is the Resilience Esports World Series 2021 and its FIFA 21 charity tournament that you are supporting?

This event is probably one of the most remarkable community-driven esports events in India. Magic Bus is raising funds to get one million children back to education in our country, all of whom were direly affected because of the pandemic.

It is a FIFA tournament initiated by Resilience Esports involving celebrities and professionals from this field, which goes to show how much esports can impact the lives of children for a noble cause.

I am closely involved and playing an important role to make this a success as a recognised personality in FIFA esports. I think it is important to give back to the community after all the success I’ve been blessed with in the past few years.

5. How important are amateur tournaments like the Resilience Esports World Series 2021 in helping the growth of the pro FIFA scene?

It is of utmost importance in my opinion. Given the growing nature of this esport, I think organisations/federations/clubs have to build a proper infrastructure and conduct amateur tournaments for aspiring FIFA gamers to get noticed and give them a chance to become proper professionals.

FIFA 21 © EA

6. What is your extent of involvement in the Resilience Esports World Series 2021 FIFA tournament? What have you been doing to support it?

I will be casting some key match ups between celebrities and players. Also, my involvement extends towards promoting this event as much as possible. A few days ago, I had a charity stream for this great cause on my own Twitch channel (lokmanyu06) and raised 100 British pounds. It’s nowhere near the ultimate goal but I managed to raise funds to support the education for at least 10 children in India. This gives me immense satisfaction and a sense of pride to be able to give back to the community. Hopefully I can do this more often in the future.

7. Could you explain the tournament format and how it is taking place over two continents?

This tournament is open for participation for all FIFA players across Europe and Asia. There will be two tournaments; one in Europe and the other in Asia. The format will be a straight elimination bracket. The winners from both regions will then head into a grand final to take the ultimate crown.

8. If someone asks why they should participate in the tournament, what would you tell them?

The tournament is part of a campaign with Magic Bus to help get one million children back into education within India. There will be a healthy prize pool up for grabs with the winner getting €500 worth of PlayStation store credit.

It is a platform to not only show your support towards these children but to also compete for a cause that matters. It’s not an ordinary tournament, which makes winning it even sweeter. To be a participant in this event is special.

9. What tips would you like to share for players competing at the Resilience Esports World Series 2021 FIFA tournament?

The most important thing is to keep the ultimate goal in mind, which is to support the children who were affected by the pandemic. The drive and motivation to help them would push all aspiring players to win this tournament and be a part of something special.

Personally, I’d suggest that you enjoy yourself and showcase your best skills on the virtual pitch. This is an opportunity to inspire others and there’s nothing more important than that. Believe in yourself and don’t let the competition faze you. Become the best version of yourself when you’re on the sticks. Good luck!

Resilience Esports World Series 2021 is a first-of-its-kind grassroots esports competition aimed at honing the skills of amateur players. It will feature a FIFA 21 charity tournament organized by Magic Bus and Laureus Sport for Good, with support from Sony PlayStation and EA Sports, among others. Proceeds from the FIFA tournament will go towards helping educate one million children across south Asia who were negatively affected by the pandemic. Read more about it here.