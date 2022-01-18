Check out Shreyas Iyer’s five go-to exercises for an effective warm-up

Take the Red Bull January Jumpstart fitness challenge to win exciting rewards. To successfully complete the challenge, register for the challenge and clock at least 10 hours of workout activity in January via the Strava app. For more details, visit redbull.in/januaryjumpstart .

Shreyas Iyer is one of the best Indian batters from the current generation of world cricketers.

His steadfast dedication to his sport have seen him rise through the ranks of Indian cricket quickly. He made his Test debut for India against New Zealand in November 2021 and proved that he was ready for the challenge when he scored a century and 50 on debut.

Shreyas Iyer © Ali Bharmal

Among Shreyas’ secrets to success has been his focus on fitness as part of his training routine.

Here he explains how he warms-up perfectly before any cricket match or workout session.

01 Side lunges

Swiss athletes Mathilde Gremaud and Fabian Bösch perform side lunges © Dominic Berchtold

“I perform this by dropping to my right side and then back up again; then I switch legs and drop down on my left side. I do this for at least 10-12 repetitions on each leg,” says Shreyas.

To perform this exercise, start with a neutral standing position with feet shoulder-width apart. Step out to your right with a lateral step and then drop down with your right knee bent (more than 90-degree angle) and left leg straight. Raise your body back up and return to the standing position, then repeat on your left leg.

02 Alternating split squat jumps

“The second exercise I perform during my warm-up is split squats. Again I do at least 10-12 repetitions of the exercise to make sure I warm-up properly,” says Shreyas.

Shreyas performs alternating split squat jumps as part of his warm-up routine. You start in a forward lunge position – right foot forward and left foot back, both knees bent at 90 degrees – and drive into a jump, landing softly having alternated your forward leg (so left foot forward and right foot back now). Keep repeating alternating feet positions with each jump.

03 Tuck jumps

“The third exercise I do is tuck jumps. I do tuck jumps for about 10 counts, trying to hop in the same spot with each repetition,” says Shreyas.

From a standing position, jump up in the air and fold your knees up towards your chest. Land back with feet shoulder-width apart and repeat jumping while tucking your knees into your chest.

04 Push-ups

Marc Márquez performs push-ups © Jaime de Diego/Red Bull Content Pool

“Now for upper body, I do push-ups which help to completely warm-up and loosen up my arms and lats. Again I do this up to 10 counts. I would suggest you do as many repetitions as per your comfort level,” says Shreyas.

Your starting position is to have your body prone with your hands under your shoulders. You should be balancing with your palms and toes in contact with the ground. Lower your chest until it is a few inches off the ground, tucking your elbows back by your ribs. Push into the ground with your palsm to raise your body back up.

05 Arm rotation

“The last exercise is just a simple arm rotation. I feel it really helps me to loosen up my shoulders. I swing my arms forwards and then backwards in circular motions. And while doing the arm rotation I also just swing my arms around sideways to stretch out my arm muscles and my lats. For this exercise, I would say just do as many repetitions as per your comfort level,” says Shreyas.

Stand upright in a neutral position. Raise your fist forward and swing it over your head and back, lifting it again from under you and thereby completing a full circular motion pivoting from your shoulder. Reverse the movement by swinging your arm backwards and complete a circle by bringing it forward in a 360 motion.