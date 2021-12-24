6 steps to a perfect warm-up before you start a workout session

Take the Red Bull January Jumpstart fitness challenge to win exciting rewards. To successfully complete the challenge, register for the challenge and clock at least 10 hours of workout activity in January via the Strava app. For more details, visit redbull.in/januaryjumpstart .

Smriti Mandhana has been one of the best batters in world cricket since she made her debut for India in 2013.

She’s cross numerous milestones and has recorded many Indian and international achievements to her name.

As an elegant southpaw, she has stunned her opposition and enthralled audiences. And it has been her dedication to fitness that has allowed her to do this without fear of major injuries disrupting her performances.

Smriti Mandhana © Ali Bharmal

While she makes sure she takes care of her body through workouts, she also knows the foundation of a workout is in warming up your body effectively. So here she explains how she goes about her warm-up routine before her workout sessions.

“These are the basic stretching exercises that I do to help my body warm-up before I start any gym or running session,” says Smriti.

01 Shoulder stretch

Smriti performs the shoulder stretch © Vaqaas Mansuri

“The first one I start with is a really easy one. It is just a regular shoulder stretch. You do this by stretching your arm across your chest until you feel the stretch in your shoulder. You should do it with both arms so you warm-up both shoulders,” says Smriti.

As Smriti describes, perform this exercise by stretching your right arm across your chest to the left, locking it in position with the inside of your left elbow and pulling it further into the stretch. And then repeat on the other arm.

02 Tricep stretch

Smriti performs the tricep stretch © Vaqaas Mansuri

“The next stretch is the overhead tricep stretch. I raise my arms above my head and fold at my elbows; I hold my elbow with my other hand and pull it down to increase the stretch in my triceps, lats and shoulder. Especially if you are working on gym sessions with upper body, the shoulder stretch and tricep stretch are very important,” says Smriti.

03 Standing quad stretch

Smriti demonstrates the standing quad stretch © Vaqaas Mansuri

“After the upper body stretches, I move into lower body. First of all is the quad stretch. You have to stretch your quads very well because you have to use your quads for everything, whether it is a running session or a gym session,” says Smriti.

Standing upright, bend your right knee and lift your right foot up behind you, balancing on your left leg. Hold onto your right foot with your right hand and pull back slowly to feel a stretch in your right quadriceps. Repeat on the other leg.

04 Standing hamstring stretch

Smriti performs the standing hamstring stretch © Vaqaas Mansuri

“You should also do side stretches to make sure you’ve stretched your hamstrings well. This will make sure your hamstrings are warmed up so you don’t pull your hamstring. Again it is important to do the stretch on both sides,” says Smriti.

Smriti performs these standing leaning on the right leg with knee bent and left leg extended to the back so she stretches her left hamstring. And then repeat on the other leg. This can also be performed with left leg extended ahead of you, right knee bent with hands on right knee and pushing your upper body down to feel the stretch in your left hamstring.

05 Saddle squat groin stretch

Smriti performs the saddle squat groin stretch © Vaqaas Mansuri

“This is my favourite stretch. It stretches your inner thighs. Especially if you are going to be doing squat exercises or leg workouts, I think this stretch is very very important to get you warmed up properly,” says Smriti.

Stand with your legs wide apart. Slowly drop down into a squat-like position with your knees bent at 90-degrees. Put your hands or elbows on top of your knees and try to push down so you feel a stretch in your inner thighs and groin.

06 Jogging

“After all these stretches, I go for a jog of about 400 meters to complete my warm-up. And then I’m ready to start my workout,” says Smriti.